The New York Jets are set to part ways with Aaron Rodgers in the near future. Now they could be preparing to replace the former MVP with another veteran quarterback, as ESPN reported Monday that Gang Green and pending free agent Justin Fields could have mutual interest in a 2025 team-up.

The Jets "like the idea of a dual-threat quarterback," Jeremy Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. "[And] I'm told Fields has looked at that roster [and] sees some intrigue there, too."

Fields, who turns 26 in March, is open to a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fowler added, after opening the 2024 season as the club's replacement starter. Previous reports have indicated Fields would be in line to serve as Pittsburgh's full-time starter if he returned, replacing Russell Wilson. Yet Fields also "wants a clean runway to start a full season," per ESPN, after sharing practice reps in the lead-up to 2024.

In other words, if the Jets offered him a near-unchallenged starting job, he might prefer to leave Pittsburgh for greener pastures -- literally. New York could also look to the 2025 NFL Draft to replace Rodgers, owning the No. 7 overall pick, though this year's top quarterback prospects could be off the board by then.