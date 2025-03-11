It's been quite the redemption story for Chase Young, the former No. 2 overall pick who has penned a three-year, $51 million extension with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN. The contract is worth up to $57 million, per the report.

The second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young earned a Pro Bowl nod that year and was also tabbed as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Injuries, however, plagued Young over the next two years as he played in just 12 games over that span. He was traded from the Commanders to the 49ers just before the deadline in 2023. Young appeared in nine regular season games for the 49ers and started in each of the team's playoff games. He had a sack of Patrick Mahomes during the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Young signed with the Saints last offseason and had 5.5 sacks in 17 games during his first year in New Orleans. He also had a forced fumble (his first since 2021), three pass breakups, 31 tackles and eight tackles for loss.

In New Orleans, Young has served as valuable depth for Cameron Jordan, a likely future Hall of Famer who will embark on his 15th NFL season in 2025.