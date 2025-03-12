The Seattle Seahawks have finally added a wide receiver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, NFL Media has reported.

Since the start of free agency tampering period on Monday, the Seahawks have lost two of their three leading receivers from 2024, which is why they were in the market to add someone at the position. Not only did the Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh, but they also released Tyler Lockett.

Metcalf was the team's second-leading receiver last year with 992 yards and Lockett ranked third on the team with 600. Of course, Valdes-Scantling isn't exactly a replacement for either guy, but he could carve out a role for himself in a Seattle offense that's now being led by Sam Darnold, who agreed to a three-year, $100.5 million deal on Monday.

One reason MVS likely chose Seattle is because he's familiar with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Last season, Kubiak and Valdes-Scantling were both in New Orleans. The 30-year-old receiver started the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut after catching just two passes through six games. In October, he latched on with the Saints and ended up catching 17 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games while playing under Kubiak.

Valdes-Scantling is best known for his two-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did he win two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, but he actually scored a touchdown in Kansas City's 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Seahawks will be the fifth team MVS has played for since his NFL career started in 2018 as a fifth-round pick of the Packers.