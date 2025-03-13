The Pittsburgh Steelers have a notable visitor on Thursday, the NFL's first full day of free agency. The Steelers will meet with nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN.

Juszczyk, 33, has been named to the Pro Bowl each season since 2016, which was his final year with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the fourth round in the 2013 NFL Draft. Juszczyk was a Pro Bowler in each of his eight seasons with the 49ers, who enjoyed considerable success during Juszczyk's time with the franchise. Juszczyk helped San Francisco win the NFC title in 2019 and again in 2023.

While the fullback position is dying out, Juszczyk -- a 12-year veteran who has played in over 200 career games -- has shown that the position can still hold value in today's NFL. He is a versatile player who can contribute as a blocker, receiver and a runner.

Juszczyk would be a good fit inside Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme which is predicated on running the ball while matriculating the ball up the field. The Steelers are currently in the process of rebuilding their backfield after running back Najee Harris and quarterback Justin Fields left via free agency. Pittsburgh did tender running back Jaylen Warren, signed former Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell during free agency and are expected to draft a running back next month.

As far as quarterback is concerned, the Steelers recently signed quarterback Mason Rudolph and continue to be in the mix to sign Aaron Rodgers if Rodgers decides to continue his career in 2025.