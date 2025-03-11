Mason Rudolph saved the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 season, and he might be called back to Pittsburgh now to help solve the team's current quarterback situation.

The Steelers have reached out to Rudolph about a possible reunion, according to DKPittsburghSports, after Pittsburgh lost Justin Fields in free agency and are reportedly in discussions with Aaron Rodgers. Russell Wilson, who went 6-6 as Pittsburgh's starter in 2024 (including the postseason), is also still an option for Pittsburgh if things fall through with Rodgers.

The report stated that Rudolph would potentially be brought back to be part of the solution regarding the Steelers' quarterback situation. At this point, it appears that Rudolph would back up Rodgers if the Steelers sign both players. If the Steelers don't sign Rodgers, however, it's conceivable to think that Rudolph would get a chance to win the starting job, an opportunity that was never really afforded to him during his first go-around in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph, 29, was taken by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft to possibly be Ben Roethlisberger's successor. Rudolph didn't play as a rookie, but he went 5-3 as Pittsburgh's starter in 2019 when Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Rudolph made the just starts the following two seasons before he led the Steelers to three consecutive wins to close out the 2023 season.

During that stretch, Rudolph completed a whopping 74.3% of his passes with three touchdowns and no picks. He went 22 of 39 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during Pittsburgh's wild-card playoff loss to the Bills.

Despite his success that year, Rudolph was allowed to test free agency, which led to him signing a one-year deal with the Titans. Rudolph went 1-4 as the Titans' starter last season with just as many touchdown passes (nine) as interceptions.

While Pittsburgh's offense has undergone some changes since he left, Rudolph does have past history with several Steelers' offensive starters, including wideout George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Jaylen Warren. He is also obviously familiar with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and senior offensive assistant Mike Sullivan, who served as the Steelers' interim co-offensive coordinator at the end of the 2023 season, when Rudolph played the best football of his seven-year NFL career.