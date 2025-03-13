The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very publicly in the market for a new quarterback. On Thursday, they finally landed one, and it's a familiar face. According to NFL Media, the Steelers are signing Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal that will pay him a total of $8 million, $4.5 million of which is guaranteed.

Rudolph spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, where he at first backed up Will Levis but eventually took over as the starter for a five-game span. In his eight appearances, he completed 64% of his passes at an average of 6.7 yards per attempt, with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. Tennessee went 1-4 in his starts.

Rudolph, of course, spent the first six years of his career in Pittsburgh. He didn't play as a rookie but made eight starts during his sophomore campaign, going 5-3 while throwing for 13 touchdowns and nine picks. He made just five more starts during his time with the Steelers, going 3-1-1. For his career, Rudolph has completed 437 of 686 passes for 4,615 yards, 28 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

He's never been a particularly efficient or explosive passer, and his 9-8-1 career record is largely a result if having played alongside what has routinely been an excellent Steelers defense. His teams have averaged just 20.5 points per game in his 18 career starts, and that includes a trio of scores by his defense or special teams units.

Still, the Steelers were in desperate need of someone in their quarterback room, and they obviously have familiarity and comfort with Rudolph form his extended stint with the team. Time will tell if they add another quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, bring back Russell Wilson or do something else, but for now, they have a veteran in the mix.