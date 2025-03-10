As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered an offer to Jaylen Warren, a former undrafted rookie who has proven to be a productive NFL running back.

By tendering Warren, the Steelers have the right to retain him by matching any offer sheet he would sign with another team. Warren could also remain with the the Steelers if he signs his tender offer or if he and the team come to terms on a long-term deal. Warren's tender is worth about $5.35 million.

The 26-year-old Warren was picked up by the Steelers after not getting selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Warren made the team's initial 53-man roster following an impressive training camp and appeared in 16 games during his rookie season, averaging a team-high 4.9 yards-per-carry.

Warren's role increased in 2023 as he set career-highs with 784 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 370 receiving yards and 1,154 total yards. Warren's 5.3 yards-per-carry average that season is also a career best.

While injuries hampered him in 2024, Warren still managed to rush for 511 yards while compiling 821 all-purpose yards for the Steelers, who went 10-7 while clinching their second straight playoff berth.

While Warren is likely staying in Pittsburgh, Najee Harris, Warren's backfield mate throughout his time with the Steelers, is two days away from being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The Steelers have spoke with Harris' representatives during the NFL Scouting Combine and have not closed the door on his return.

Harris can begin speaking with teams as the NFL's legal tampering period began Monday at noon. It would likely require Harris not getting the types of offers he was hoping for for him to return to the Steelers, where he became the first player in over a decade to start his career with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

This year's NFL Draft is specifically running back heavy, so expect the Steelers to find Harris' replacement during the draft if the two sides go their separate ways.