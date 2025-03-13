Three days of free agency have come and gone, with Wednesday marking the official start of the new league year. We've seen a number of notable deals come across the wire, including at the quarterback position. Sam Darnold reached an agreement to be the Seattle Seahawks' new QB1 after they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the New York Jets have tapped Justin Fields as their next signal-caller as they move off of Aaron Rodgers and usher in a new era led by head coach Aaron Glenn. The Indianapolis Colts are another team that added a quarterback, as Daniel Jones will compete with Anthony Richardson for the right to lead Shane Steichen's offense.

Elsewhere around the league, the New England Patriots -- who possessed the most amount of salary cap space entering this free agent cycle -- were big players on Day 1, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The big fish they landed was former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was the top interior defender on the market. They also added corner Carlton Davis.

On Day 3, a couple multi-time Pro Bowlers from the NFC East switched squads with four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence leaving the Dallas Cowboys and signing with the Seattle Seahawks and six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay leaving the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 NFL free agency Day 3 winners and losers: Evan Engram boosts Broncos; Steelers waiting on Aaron Rodgers? Tyler Sullivan

With the dust settling on Days 1, 2 and 3 of free agency, let's roll through every team across the league, highlight their key additions (and departures), and give them an initial grade on how they fared.

The Cardinals made a big splash by signing pass rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million deal. Sweat, who is coming off a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles, was the No. 3 ranked free agent by CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco, so Arizona certainly went big-game hunting. Meanwhile, Sweat should hit the ground running in Arizona thanks to his familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon. They also kept fellow disrupter Baron Browning and retained versatile lineman Evan Brown, who started all 17 games for the club last season.

However, they still have glaring needs at wide receiver and along their defensive line even after signing Sweat. Arizona currently has the third-most effective cap space in the NFL ($68.9 million, per OverTheCap.com), and they should put a little more of that to use to upgrade two key areas on their roster.

Key additions : LB Divine Deablo, EDGE Leonard Floyd

: LB Divine Deablo, EDGE Leonard Floyd Key re-signings : LT Jake Matthews, LS Liam McCullough, CB Mike Hughes

: LT Jake Matthews, LS Liam McCullough, CB Mike Hughes Key departures: C Drew Dalman (Bears), IDL Grady Jarrett (Bears), S Richie Grant (49ers)

The good news is that the Falcons were able to agree to a two-year, $45 million extension with starting left tackle Jake Matthews, who had another year on his deal, to lock up the blindside going forward. However, that's about where the good news ends. The team lost starting center Drew Dalman to the Chicago Bears and then released standout defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, who quickly also ended up in the Windy City. The Falcons had about $9.6 million in cap space entering free agency, so they weren't expected to be major players.

Baltimore Ravens: B

Key additions : WR DeAndre Hopkins

: WR DeAndre Hopkins Key re-signings : LT Ronnie Stanley (Read more), FB Patrick Ricard

: LT Ronnie Stanley (Read more), FB Patrick Ricard Key departures: OL Patrick Mekari (Jaguars), CB Brandon Stephens (Jets), LB Chris Board (Giants), LB Malik Harrison (Steelers)

For a minute, it looked like Ronnie Stanley was going to hit the open market, creating an even tougher avenue for the Ravens to retain him. However, the club was able to strike a deal with the star left tackle before the negotiating window opened up, which was a major win for the Baltimore front office. The team did lose versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and cornerback Brandon Stephens, but being able to keep Lamar Jackson's blindside protected makes those departures sting a bit less. Hopkins is an interesting addition to the Ravens' receivers room. He's not the same All-Pro player he once was, but he's absolutely reliable.

Buffalo Bills: B

The Bills made it abundantly clear that their main objective to begin this free agent cycle was to lock in their core and they've done just that, inking the likes of Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Terrell Bernard, and others to extensions. They also added to their receiver room by bringing in former Chargers pass catcher Josh Palmer. Speaking of Chargers, the Bills landed Joey Bosa on a $12.6 million deal Tuesday night. That number does seem a bit high, but maybe he will thrive with this change of scenery. After all, Buffalo needed a Von Miller replacement. Buffalo picked up a 2025 fifth-round and a 2026 seventh-round in exchange for Elam and a 2025 sixth-round selection, which should help the Bills replenish depth in the draft.

While keeping their players in-house is a strong move and Palmer is a capable receiver, they still have big needs in the secondary so this is hardly a complete look at what Buffalo will be in 2025.

Carolina Panthers: B

The Panthers were busy on Day 1 of free agency, primarily addressing the defense side of the ball. They brought aboard defensive end Patrick Jones along with defensive tackles Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton, which should bolster a defense that gave up the most yards per play (6.0) in the NFL last season. Safety Tre'Von Moehrig also helps in that regard in the secondary, which will continue to have Jaycee Horn in it after he agreed to a massive extension with the club.

Carolina was able to sign the top remaining free agent running back Rico Dowdle away from the Dallas Cowboys for the low cost of a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million to form an efficient rushing tandem alongside Chuba Hubbard.

Chicago Bears: A

The biggest needs for the Chicago Bears were to solidify the offensive line in front of Caleb Williams and add another pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Check and check! Chicago was proactive before the negotiating window opened, executing trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, who should both start. Then, they added the top center on the market in Drew Dalman. That should drastically improve an offensive line that surrendered 68 sacks a year ago. Meanwhile, Odeyingbo is just 25 years old and has tallied 16 sacks over the last three seasons.

The Bengals were able to keep Tee Higgins via the franchise tag and signed tight end Mike Gesicki to an extension as they look to lock up their offensive core. However, the defense is the biggest need for a Cincinnati team that missed the playoffs last season largely in part due to the failures on that side of the ball. They were able to sign B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton to bolster the interior of the defensive line, but more work needs to be done there.

Key additions : QB Kenny Pickett (trade via Eagles), OT Cornelius Lucas, DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Devin Bush, DT Maliek Collins

: QB Kenny Pickett (trade via Eagles), OT Cornelius Lucas, DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Devin Bush, DT Maliek Collins Key re-signings : EDGE Myles Garrett (Read more)

: EDGE Myles Garrett (Read more) Key departures: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (trade via Eagles), OT James Hudson (Giants)

The biggest move for Cleveland so far has been being able to retain Myles Garrett. After a public trade request, the two sides were able to come together on a contract that makes Garrett the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Keeping such an important figure is monumental for the Browns, but they also need to add to get out of the doldrums. Tryon, who was a former No. 32 overall selection of the Buccaneers, is an intriguing addition. Adding a veteran defensive tackle like Collins on a two-year, $20 million with $13 million guaranteed was a relatively low-cost investment to make Garrett's life easier. While they could still be in play for a quarterback at No. 2 overall, bringing in Kenny Pickett as an affordable option under center was a savvy trade.

Key additions : RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Payton Turner, G Robert Jones, DL Solomon Thomas, CB Kaiir Elam, LB Jack Sanborn, LB Kenneth Murray

: RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Payton Turner, G Robert Jones, DL Solomon Thomas, CB Kaiir Elam, LB Jack Sanborn, LB Kenneth Murray Key re-signings : DT Osa Odighizuwa (Read more), S Markquese Bell, LS Trent Sieg, CB C.J. Goodwin, S Juanyeh Thomas, WR KaVontae Turpin ( Read more

: DT Osa Odighizuwa (Read more), S Markquese Bell, LS Trent Sieg, CB C.J. Goodwin, S Juanyeh Thomas, WR KaVontae Turpin ( Key departures: CB Jourdan Lewis (Jaguars), EDGE Chauncey Golston (Giants), OT Chuma Edoga (Jaguars), EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence (Seahawks), RB Rico Dowdle (Panthers)

Dallas wasn't particularly active on Day 1 of free agency but did give Dak Prescott a running back after signing former Bronco Javonte Williams to a one-year deal. The Cowboys were also proactive in signing Osa Odighizuwa to an extension. However, the club has money to spend after restructuring both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and they used some of that money to make return specialist KaVontae Turpin the league's highest-paid special teamer with a three-year, $18 million contract.

Dallas has gone bargain bin diving for low-cost former first-round picks. They've taken one-year or two-year fliers on the following former first-round picks: Turner, Thomas, Elam and Murray. Turner is an intriguing one. The former first-round pick edge rusher has struggled to remain healthy, but he did so last year. We'll see if he can build on that. Failing to use their $49.4 million in effective cap space, per OverTheCap.com, to extend Micah Parsons or add anyone major while letting Lewis, Lawrence, Dowdle and Golston go doesn't make much sense.

Key additions : S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, TE Evan Engram

: S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, TE Evan Engram Key re-signings : DT D.J. Jones, QB Jarrett Stidham, OT Matt Peart, CB Ja'Quan McMillian

: DT D.J. Jones, QB Jarrett Stidham, OT Matt Peart, CB Ja'Quan McMillian Key departures: Cody Barton (Titans), RB Javonte Williams (Cowboys)

Denver already had a top-tier defense in 2024 and has since made a savvy addition in safety Talanoa Hufanga. He was limited to just seven games this season but has flashed tremendous potential. Back in 2022, Hufanga was a first-team All-Pro with 97 tackles, two sacks, and four interceptions. If he can come close to returning to that level, this is a great addition. The veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw from the 49ers is another nice add that should be an upgrade from Cody Barton. Denver provided another weapon in the passing game for quarterback Bo Nix on Wednesday with the signing of tight end Evan Engram. The two-time Pro Bowler fills the "Joker" role in head coach Sean Payton's offense, a role that was once filled by Jimmy Graham in New Orleans. Denver could use another strong wide receiver and then Nix could have himself a scary group of playmakers at his disposal when dropping back to pass.

Detroit Lions: B

Key additions : CB D.J. Reed

: CB D.J. Reed Key re-signings : EDGE Marcus Davenport, LB Derrick Barnes, DT Levi Onwuzurike

: EDGE Marcus Davenport, LB Derrick Barnes, DT Levi Onwuzurike Key departures: CB Carlton Davis (Patriots), EDGE Za'Darius Smith (release), DB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Dolphins)

The Lions did lose Davis and Melifonwu, but one could make the argument that they upgraded by adding D.J. Reed, who was Pete Prisco's No. 8 ranked free agent overall. They also made the solid move of re-signing both Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike , allowing them each a reset with the organization after suffering injuries in 2024.

Green Bay Packers: B

Green Bay gave Jordan Love some more protection by signing former 49ers left guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract. Dating back to 2023, Banks has surrendered just one sack in 897 pass-blocking snaps, so the Packers get a sturdy piece along the offensive line. He's also a bulldozer in the run game. Meanwhile, Hobbs -- Prisco's No. 76th free agent overall -- is a starting caliber defensive back to put in the Green Bay secondary who could play outside or in the slot.

Laremy Tunsil being traded out of Houston was not on the free agency bingo card for Day 1. After all, he's a bonafide star at left tackle and one of the few strong pieces for a unit that saw C.J. Stroud get sacked 52 times last season. Yes, Tunsil struggled with penalties last year, but he also was a top-five tackle in pass protection, according to PFF. We'll see if an extension is coming from Washington. While the Texans likely have a plan in place to help cushion the blow of losing Tunsil, it's not clear at the moment, so we grade accordingly. Houston also traded Green to Philly for CJGJ, which is probably a win for the Texans. Gardner-Johnson is a great defensive back for DeMeco Ryans, but Houston does lose another starter on the offensive line in the deal. What are the Texans going to do on the offensive front? That's the question everyone is wondering.

Indianapolis Colts: B

Key additions : S Camryn Bynum, CB Charvarius Ward, QB Daniel Jones, RB Khalil Herbert

: S Camryn Bynum, CB Charvarius Ward, QB Daniel Jones, RB Khalil Herbert Key re-signings : RT Braden Smith, WR Ashton Dulin

: RT Braden Smith, WR Ashton Dulin Key departures: C Ryan Kelly (Vikings), OG Will Fries (Vikings), Dayo Odeyingbo (Bears)

After ranking in the bottom third of the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2024, the Colts have made it a point to improve the secondary. On Day 1, the club landed corner Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, who are both set-and-forget starters. Bynum is coming off a strong season with the Vikings where he posted 10 pass breakups. Meanwhile, Ward is a former second-team All-Pro player. Indy did lose Odeyingbo to the Bears, and offensive guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly to the Vikings, but the club does have Tanor Bortolini (five starts last season ) as an in-house replacement. On Day 2, the Colts found their potential starting quarterback in Daniel Jones. He will have the chance to battle Anthony Richardson for QB1.On Day, Indianapolis added a nice complement to Jonathan Taylor in Khalil Herbert, who has a career yards per carry average just under five yards (4.8).

Jacksonville Jaguars: C

Key additions : OL Patrick Mekari, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Eric Murray, OL Robert Hainsey, WR Dyami Brown, OT Chuma Edoga

: OL Patrick Mekari, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Eric Murray, OL Robert Hainsey, WR Dyami Brown, OT Chuma Edoga Key re-signings : N/A

: N/A Key departures: Christian Kirk (trade via Texans), Andre Cisco (Jets), C Mitch Morse (retirement)

Jacksonville's big splash on Day 1 was landing former Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a $37.5 million deal. The Jags desperately needed to boost the offensive line, particularly at guard which Mekari can play along with tackle. In the secondary, they added potential starters in safety Eric Murray and corner Jourdan Lewis. On Day 2, Jacksonville lost a key contributor in Cisco to the Jets, but it hurts less considering what the Jags did on Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs: B-

Key additions : OT Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell, CB Kristian Fulton

: OT Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell, CB Kristian Fulton Key re-signings : OG Trey Smith (franchise tag), LB Nick Bolton, WR Marquise Brown, P Matt Araiza

: OG Trey Smith (franchise tag), LB Nick Bolton, WR Marquise Brown, P Matt Araiza Key departures: OG Joe Thuney (trade via Bears), S Justin Reid (Saints), WR DeAndre Hopkins (Ravens)

After the O-line was pummeled in Super Bowl LIX, you know it was going to be a key point of emphasis for the Chiefs this offseason. Before the start of free agency, they hit starting guard Trey Smith with the franchise tag and then signed former 49er Jaylon Moore to be their starting left tackle. Blindside tackle was an area of weakness for Kansas City, so the club hopes it filled that hole here with Moore. Meanwhile, keeping Nick Bolton is an underrated re-signing given how impactful he's been in the middle of their defense.

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

Key additions : QB Geno Smith (trade via Seahawks, read more), S Jeremy Chinn, OG Alex Cappa, LB Elandon Roberts, CB Eric Stokes

: QB Geno Smith (trade via Seahawks, read more), S Jeremy Chinn, OG Alex Cappa, LB Elandon Roberts, CB Eric Stokes Key re-signings : EDGE Maxx Crosby (Read more), DT Adam Butler, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, DT Matthew Butler, S Isaiah Pola-Mao

: EDGE Maxx Crosby (Read more), DT Adam Butler, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, DT Matthew Butler, S Isaiah Pola-Mao Key departures: Tre'Von Moehrig (Panthers), Nate Hobbs (Packers), Robert Spillane (Patriots), LB Divine Deablo (Falcons)

It's hard not to like what the Raiders have done when it comes to addressing the quarterback position. Instead of rolling the dice on the free agent, they were able to execute a trade for Geno Smith, who already has a built-in rapport with head coach Pete Caroll. Meanwhile, they also locked in Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future. On the free agent market, they added solid pieces in safety Jeremy Chinn and guard Alex Cappa, while retaining pass rusher Malcolm Koonce. They still need to add (maybe a receiver?), but this is a solid start.

Los Angeles Chargers: C

Key additions : CB Donte Jackson, RB Najee Harris

: CB Donte Jackson, RB Najee Harris Key re-signings : EDGE Khalil Mack (Read more), S Elijah Molden

: EDGE Khalil Mack (Read more), S Elijah Molden Key departures: EDGE Joey Bosa (Bills), WR Josh Palmer (Bills), DT Ponna Ford (Rams), OG Jordan McFadden (Bears), CB Kristian Fulton (Chiefs)

The Chargers missed out on the initial wave of wide receivers, so there is still a key need at that position. Meanwhile, they saw Josh Palmer sign with the Bills and the underrated defensive tackle Poona Ford sign with the Rams. Cornerback Donte Jackson -- Prisco's No. 75 free agent -- fills a need, but there is still a lot of work to be done here with Fulton now in Kansas City. The Chargers added another former Steeler in Harris on a one-year deal, and he's a pretty intriguing fit in Greg Roman's offense.

Los Angeles Rams: B+

Key additions : WR Davante Adams (Read more), DT Poona Ford, OL Coleman Shelton

: WR Davante Adams (Read more), DT Poona Ford, OL Coleman Shelton Key re-signings : QB Matthew Stafford (Read more), LT Alaric Jackson, WR Tutu Atwell

: QB Matthew Stafford (Read more), LT Alaric Jackson, WR Tutu Atwell Key departures: OG Jonah Jackson (trade via Bears), IDL Bobby Brown III (Panthers), CB Tre Tomlinson (49ers), DL Michael Hoecht (Bills), WR Cooper Kupp (released)

After a wild few weeks, the Rams were able to keep Matthew Stafford in-house, keeping their quarterback position stable. They also kept starting left tackle Alaric Jackson. On top of that, they gave Stafford a new pass catcher in Davante Adams, who should form a lethal one-two punch with Puka Nacua. Los Angeles also poached Ponna Ford from the Chargers to add to its defensive line. While they did trade away Jonah Jackson, the Rams have landed on their feet so far in free agency, and are building a dangerous team for 2025.

Key additions : QB Zach Wilson, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, OG James Daniels

: QB Zach Wilson, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, OG James Daniels Key re-signings : CB Kader Kohou

: CB Kader Kohou Key departures: S Jevon Holland (Giants), G Robert Jones (Cowboys)

The Dolphins lost their star safety in free agency, which wasn't a big surprise, but Melifonwu is an intriguing replacement -- if he can remain healthy. James Daniels is a solid addition, as he's a legitimate starting offensive guard. Zach Wilson is decent Tua Tagovailoa injury insurance since he's started 33 games.

Minnesota Vikings: A-

Key additions : OG Will Fries, CB Isaiah Rodgers, C Ryan Kelly, DT Jonathan Allen, DT Javon Hargrave

: OG Will Fries, CB Isaiah Rodgers, C Ryan Kelly, DT Jonathan Allen, DT Javon Hargrave Key re-signings : RB Aaron Jones (Read more), CB Byron Murphy

: RB Aaron Jones (Read more), CB Byron Murphy Key departures: QB Sam Darnold (Seahawks), S Camryn Bynum (Colts), QB Daniel Jones (Colts)

The Vikings left Day 1 with a "D" grade from us, but Tuesday was all about Minnesota. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah found a way to keep cornerback Byron Murphy in house on Monday night, then upgraded the trenches with former Colts Will Fries and Ryan Kelly on the offensive side, and a couple of veterans in Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave on defense. With Daniel Jones now a Colt, it looks like J.J. McCarthy is going to be Minnesota's QB1. He better be ready to live up to those first-round expectations, because the Vikings are doing a nice job building a team around him.

New England Patriots: A-

New England had the most money to spend entering free agency and sure acted like it. The biggest splash they made on Day 1 was landing defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was Pete Prisco's No. 6 free agent overall. He comes in on a four-year, $104 million deal. That $26 million AAV is the richest ever handed out by the franchise. Meanwhile, the defense was largely the theme of the day, also landing corner Carlton Davis to pair with Christian Gonzalez, linebacker Robert Spillane, and signed edge rusher Harold Landry over the weekend. Morgan Moses was one of the key offensive signings as he should come in and start at right tackle. While this is a strong start, New England still needs help at wide receiver and left tackle.

New Orleans Saints: C

Key additions : DT Davon Godchaux (trade via Patriots, read more), S Justin Reid

: DT Davon Godchaux (trade via Patriots, read more), S Justin Reid Key re-signings : DT Nathan Shepard, S Tyrann Mathieu, DE Chase Young, TE Juwan Johnson, WR Dante Pettis

: DT Nathan Shepard, S Tyrann Mathieu, DE Chase Young, TE Juwan Johnson, WR Dante Pettis Key departures: CB Paulson Adebo ( Read more

New Orleans was able to strike a trade with New England to add to its defensive line with Davon Godchaux, but also lost starting cornerback Paulson Adebo to the Giants in free agency. We may have to grade on a curve here since the Saints don't have plenty of money to throw around, but signing Justin Reid and keeping Young and Mathieu are notable moves.

New York Giants: C+

The Giants clearly need impact players across the roster, but especially in the secondary after generating the fifth-fewest takeaways (15) last season. So, credit to them for landing Paulson Adebo, who will be just 26 at the start of next season, and has 10 interceptions over his first four seasons in the league. New York also scored arguably the best safety in this free agency class in Holland, who is a super versatile defensive back that will make an immediate impact. These wins don't do enough to make up for the fact that the Giants still don't have a quarterback, though.

New York Jets: B

Key additions : QB Justin Fields (Read more), CB Brandon Stephens, S Andre Cisco

: QB Justin Fields (Read more), CB Brandon Stephens, S Andre Cisco Key re-signings : LB Jamien Sherwood, S Tony Adams

: LB Jamien Sherwood, S Tony Adams Key departures: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams (Rams), EDGE Haason Reddick (Buccaneers), CB D.J. Reed (Lions), IDL Javon Kinlaw (Commanders), OT Morgan Moses (Patriots)

I don't mind the Jets taking a stab at Justin Fields. The former first-rounder is still just 26 years old and doesn't come at a tremendous cost, signing a two-year, $40 million deal. That shouldn't preclude them from exploring their options at the NFL Draft, but it also takes a bit of the pressure off that hunt for 2025. If Fields is the latest veteran quarterback to have a late-career bloom, great. If he doesn't, the Jets can come out of this largely unscathed. It's a worthwhile gamble. While I like that move, they've also gone through a tremendous drain of talent. While Rodgers, Adams, and even Reddick were expected, losing D.J. Reed stings even if he was brought in under a previous regime. Signing the safety Cisco to a one-year, $10 million deal does help a bit.

Philadelphia Eagles: C-

Key additions : QB Doran Thompson-Robinson (trade via Browns), OG Kenyon Green (trade via Texans), RB AJ Dillon

: QB Doran Thompson-Robinson (trade via Browns), OG Kenyon Green (trade via Texans), RB AJ Dillon Key re-signings : RB Saquon Barkley ( Read more Zack Baun ( Read more

: RB Saquon Barkley ( Zack Baun ( Key departures: EDGE Josh Sweat (Cardinals), DT Milton Williams (Patriots), QB Kenny Pickett (trade via Browns), CB Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (trade via Texans)

The Super Bowl champs lose two key figures to their championship run in Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, which is why their grade is what it is. Trading away CJGJ doesn't help either. Philadelphia will still threaten to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2025, but they'll need to cushion the blow of losing those three pieces on defense. On a more positive note, the team did retain Zack Baun and signed Saquon Barkley, locking him in long term.

Key additions : WR DK Metcalf (Read more), CB Darius Slay ( Read more

: WR DK Metcalf (Read more), CB Darius Slay ( Key re-signings : RB Jaylen Warren, LB Cole Holcomb

: RB Jaylen Warren, LB Cole Holcomb Key departures: LT Dan Moore Jr. (Titans), QB Justin Fields (Jets), CB Donte Jackson (Chargers), LB Elandon Roberts (Raiders), RB Najee Harris (Chargers), OG James Daniels (Dolphins)

This feels largely incomplete for the Steelers since we still don't know who'll be under center for them in 2025. One person we know won't be is Justin Fields, who signed with the Jets. Beyond that, it could be Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, or a mystery signal caller at this point. While that leaves their overall situation muddled, landing DK Metcalf gives the Steelers the top receiving threat they've been searching for years. Pittsburgh got a real deal corner opposite Joey Porter Jr. in veteran six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay. Now it's about figuring out who'll be throwing him the football, and who will protect that quarterback as well.

San Francisco 49ers: D

Key additions : CB Tre Tomlinson, TE Luke Farrell, S Richie Grant, WR Demarcus Robinson

: CB Tre Tomlinson, TE Luke Farrell, S Richie Grant, WR Demarcus Robinson Key re-signings : RB Jordan Mason, OT Ben Bartch

: RB Jordan Mason, OT Ben Bartch Key departures: WR Deebo Samuel (trade via Commanders), LG Aaron Banks (Packers), LT Jaylon Moore (Chiefs), S Talanoa Hufanga (Broncos), RB Elijah Mitchell (Chiefs), FB Kyle Juszczyk, DE Leonard Floyd, LB Dre Greenlaw

The Niners have seen a lot of talent walk out the door over the last few weeks. It started with the Deebo Samuel trade to Washington but continued on Monday with the likes of Banks, Moore, and Hufanga departing in free agency. Meanwhile, not a lot has come in.

Seattle Seahawks: B

Key additions : QB Sam Darnold, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, DE DeMarcus Lawrence

: QB Sam Darnold, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, DE DeMarcus Lawrence Key re-signings : LB Ernest Jones IV, DT Jarran Reed, CB Josh Jobe, Jarran Reed

: LB Ernest Jones IV, DT Jarran Reed, CB Josh Jobe, Jarran Reed Key departures: WR DK Metcalf (trade via Steelers), WR Tyler Lockett (release), QB Geno Smith (trade via Raiders), OG Laken Tomlinson (Giants), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (Giants)

Arguably the biggest splash on Day 1 came from the Pacific Northwest as the Seahawks -- who had previously traded Geno Smith -- landed Sam Darnold on a deal worth over $100 million. While Darnold is younger than Smith, there are some risks to this signing, particularly if his 2024 season in Seattle was simply a flash in the pan because he was surrounded by elite talent. In Seattle, the offensive line is currently worse and the team did just trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh. They acquired a two-time Super Bowl champion deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had a decent year despite a murky QB situations with the New Orleans Saints. Signing four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence fresh off a foot injury at 32 may not majorly move the needle, but he's a nice rotational piece and can still set the edge in the run game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

Key additions : EDGE Haason Reddick

: EDGE Haason Reddick Key re-signings : WR Chris Godwin (Read more), OG Ben Bredeson, LB Lavonte David, EDGE Anthony Nelson

: WR Chris Godwin (Read more), OG Ben Bredeson, LB Lavonte David, EDGE Anthony Nelson Key departures: OL Robert Hainsey (Jaguars) DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (Browns)

Remarkably, the Bucs were able to retain wideout Chris Godwin, despite him getting to the open market. Even with a lot of teams vying for his services, he elects to stay put and maintain what is one of the better one-two punches at receiver between him and Mike Evans for Baker Mayfield. Tampa Bay also added to its pass-rushing group with Haason Reddick on a one-year, $14 million deal. This prove-it deal could be beneficial for the Buccaneers as they'll get a motivated Reddick playing for a bigger deal next offseason after a tumultuous season in New York.

Tennessee Titans: C

Key additions : OT Dan Moore Jr. (Read more), LB Cody Barton, S Xavier Woods, OG Kevin Zeitler

: OT Dan Moore Jr. (Read more), LB Cody Barton, S Xavier Woods, OG Kevin Zeitler Key re-signings : DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

: DT Sebastian Joseph-Day Key departures: EDGE Harold Landry (Patriots)

The Titans are still mulling taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, but whoever is under center for them will have new protection on the blindside. On Monday, Tennessee landed left tackle Dan Moore Jr. on a four-year, $82 million deal. This signing now affords Tennessee to move JC Latham back to his more familiar right tackle position (which he played in college). Maybe Moore isn't worth all that money, but the Titans had to do something to improve on the offensive line. They doubled down on offensive line improvement on Wednesday with a one-year signing of 35-year-old Pro Bowl Kevin Zeitler. Perhaps quarterback Cam Ward is up next with the first overall pick?

Washington Commanders: A+

Key additions : WR Deebo Samuel (trade via 49ers, read more), LT Laremy Tunsil (trade via Texans, read more), DT Javon Kinlaw, S Will Harris

: WR Deebo Samuel (trade via 49ers, read more), LT Laremy Tunsil (trade via Texans, read more), DT Javon Kinlaw, S Will Harris Key re-signings : LB Bobby Wagner, TE Zach Ertz, P Tress Way, QB Marcus Mariota

: LB Bobby Wagner, TE Zach Ertz, P Tress Way, QB Marcus Mariota Key departures: S Jeremy Chinn (Raiders), DT Jonathan Allen (Vikings) WR Dyami Brown (Jaguars), OT Cornelius Lucas (Browns)

This is EXACTLY how you build around a franchise quarterback who is still on his rookie contract. The Commanders, fresh off a trip to the NFC Championship, have made several splashes in the early stages of this free-agent cycle. First, they kept their core intact by bringing back Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz. Meanwhile, they made massive trades landing Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. That gives Jayden Daniels his much-needed No. 2 receiver and a star left tackle. They also helped out the defensive line by signing Javon Kinlaw. No matter how you slice it, the Commanders are even better than when we last saw them.