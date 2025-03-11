The NFL offseason kicked into a higher gear on Monday with the unofficial start of free agency as the legal negotiating window has opened up. With it has come an array of teams coming to terms in principle on contracts leading up to when they can become official on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Already, we've seen a number of notable deals come across the wire, including at the quarterback position. Sam Darnold has reached an agreement to be the Seattle Seahawks' new QB1 after they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the New York Jets have tapped Justin Fields as their next signal-caller as they move off of Aaron Rodgers and usher in a new era led by head coach Aaron Glenn.

Elsewhere around the league, the New England Patriots -- who possessed the most amount of salary cap space entering this free agent cycle -- were big players on Day 1, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The big fish they landed was former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was the top interior defender on the market. They also added corner Carlton Davis.

2025 NFL free agency Day 1 winners and losers: Mike Vrabel beefs up Patriots defense; what's Steelers QB plan? Cody Benjamin

With the dust settling on Day 1 of free agency, let's roll through every team across the league, highlight their key additions (and departures), and give them an initial grade on how they fared.

Arizona Cardinals: B

The Cardinals made a big splash by signing pass rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million deal. Sweat, who is coming off a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles, was the No. 3 ranked free agent by CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco, so Arizona certainly went big-game hunting. Meanwhile, Sweat should hit the ground running in Arizona thanks to his familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon. They also kept fellow disrupter Baron Browning and retained versatile lineman Evan Brown, who started all 17 games for the club last season.

The good news is that the Falcons were able to agree to a two-year, $45 million extension with starting left tackle Jake Matthews, who had another year on his deal, to lock up the blindside going forward. However, that's about where the good news ends. The team lost starting center Drew Dalman to the Chicago Bears and then released standout defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, who quickly also ended up in the Windy City. The Falcons had about $9.6 million in cap space entering free agency, so they weren't expected to be major players.

For a minute, it looked like Ronnie Stanley was going to hit the open market, creating an even tougher avenue for the Ravens to retain him. However, the club was able to strike a deal with the star left tackle before the negotiating window opened up, which was a major win for the Baltimore front office. The team did lose versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and cornerback Brandon Stephen, but being able to keep Lamar Jackson's blindside protected makes those departures sting a bit less.

The Bills made it abundantly clear that their main objective to begin this free agent cycle was to lock in their core and they've done just that, inking the likes of Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Terrell Bernard, and others to extensions. They also added to their receiver room by bringing in former Chargers pass catcher Josh Palmer. While keeping their players in-house is a strong move and Palmer is a capable receiver, they still have big needs in the secondary so this is hardly a complete look at what Buffalo will be in 2025.

The Panthers were busy on Day 1 of free agency, primarily addressing the defense side of the ball. They brought aboard defensive end Patrick Jones along with defensive tackles Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton, which should bolster a defense that gave up the most yards per play (6.0) in the NFL last season. Safety Tre'Von Moehrig also helps in that regard in the secondary, which will continue to have Jaycee Horn in it after he agreed to a massive extension with the club.

Chicago Bears: A

The biggest needs for the Chicago Bears were to solidify the offensive line in front of Caleb Williams and add another pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Check and check! Chicago was proactive before the negotiating window opened, executing trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, who should both start. Then, they added the top center on the market in Drew Dalman. That should drastically improve an offensive line that surrendered 68 sacks a year ago. Meanwhile, Odeyingbo is just 25 years old and has tallied 16 sacks over the last three seasons.

The Bengals were able to keep Tee Higgins via the franchise tag and signed tight end Mike Gesicki to an extension as they look to lock up their offensive core. However, the defense is the biggest need for a Cincinnati team that missed the playoffs last season largely in part due to the failures on that side of the ball. They were able to sign B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton to bolster the interior of the defensive line, but more work needs to be done there.

The biggest move for Cleveland so far has been being able to retain Myles Garrett. After a public trade request, the two sides were able to come together on a contract that makes Garrett the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Keeping such an important figure is monumental for the Browns, but they also need to add to get out of the doldrums. While they could still be in play for a quarterback at No. 2 overall, bringing in Kenny Pickett as an affordable option under center was a savvy trade.

Dallas Cowboys: C

Dallas wasn't particularly active on Day 1 of free agency but did give Dak Prescott a running back after signing former Bronco Javonte Williams to a one-year deal. The Cowboys were also proactive in signing Osa Odighizuwa to an extension. However, the club has money to spend after restructuring both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and we haven't seen them make a true exterior splash just yet.

Denver already had a top-tier defense in 2024 and has since made a savvy addition in safety Talanoa Hufanga. He was limited to just seven games this season but has flashed tremendous potential. Back in 2022, Hufanga was a first-team All-Pro with 97 tackles, two sacks, and four interceptions. If he can come close to returning to that level, this is a great addition. Going forward, however, it'd behoove Denver to add a few more weapons for Bo Nix.

Detroit Lions: B

The Lions did lose Carlton Davis, but one could make the argument that they upgraded by adding D.J. Reed, who was Pete Prisco's No. 8 ranked free agent overall. They also made the solid move of re-signing Marcus Davenport, allowing the former first-round pick a reset with the organization after suffering a season-ending injury with them in September.

Green Bay Packers: B

Green Bay gave Jordan Love some more protection by signing former 49ers left guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract. Dating back to 2023, Banks has surrendered just one sack in 897 pass-blocking snaps, so the Packers get a sturdy piece along the offensive line. Meanwhile, Hobbs -- Prisco's No. 76th free agent overall -- is a starting caliber defensive back to put in the Green Bay secondary.

Houston Texans: D

Laremy Tunsil being traded out of Houston was not on the free agency bingo card for Day 1. After all, he's a bonafide star at left tackle and one of the few strong pieces for a unit that saw C.J. Stroud get sacked 52 times last season. Yes, Tunsil struggled with penalties last year, but he also was a top-five tackle in pass protection, according to PFF. While the Texans likely have a plan in place to help cushion the blow of losing Tunsil, it's not clear at the moment, so we grade accordingly.

Indianapolis Colts: B

After ranking in the bottom third of the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2024, the Colts have made it a point to improve the secondary. On Day 1, the club landed corner Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, who are both set-and-forget starters. Bynum is coming off a strong season with the Vikings where he posted 10 pass breakups. Meanwhile, Ward is a former second-team All-Pro player. Indy did lose starting center Ryan Kelly to the Vikings, but the club does have Tanor Bortolini (five starts last season ) as an in-house replacement.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C+

Key additions : OL Patrick Mekari, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Eric Murray, C Robert Hainsey

: OL Patrick Mekari, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Eric Murray, C Robert Hainsey Key re-signings : N/A

: N/A Key departures: Christian Kirk (trade via Texans)

Jacksonville's big splash on Day 1 was landing former Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a $37.5 million deal. The Jags desperately needed to boost the offensive line, particularly at guard which Mekari can play along with tackle. In the secondary, they added potential starters in safety Eric Murray and corner Jourdan Lewis. It wasn't the sexiest of first days in free agency for Jacksonville, but solid nonetheless.

Kansas City Chiefs: B-

After the O-line was pummeled in Super Bowl LIX, you know it was going to be a key point of emphasis for the Chiefs this offseason. Before the start of free agency, they hit starting guard Trey Smith with the franchise tag and then signed former 49er Jaylon Moore to be their starting left tackle. Blindside tackle was an area of weakness for Kansas City, so the club hopes it filled that hole here with Moore. Meanwhile, keeping Nick Bolton is an underrated re-signing given how impactful he's been in the middle of their defense.

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

It's hard not to like what the Raiders have done when it comes to addressing the quarterback position. Instead of rolling the dice on the free agent, they were able to execute a trade for Geno Smith, who already has a built-in rapport with head coach Pete Caroll. Meanwhile, they also locked in Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future. On the free agent market, they added solid pieces in safety Jeremy Chinn and guard Alex Cappa, while retaining pass rusher Malcolm Koonce. They still need to add (maybe a receiver?), but this is a solid start.

Los Angeles Chargers: C-

The Chargers missed out on the initial wave of wide receivers, so there is still a key need at that position. Meanwhile, they also saw receiver Josh Palmer sign with the Bills and defensive tackle Poona Ford sign with the Rams. While corner Donte Jackson -- Prisco's No. 75 free agent -- fills a need, there is still a lot of work to be done here.

Los Angeles Rams: A-

Key additions : WR Davante Adams (Read more), DT Poona Ford

: WR Davante Adams (Read more), DT Poona Ford Key re-signings : QB Matthew Stafford (Read more), LT Alaric Jackson

: QB Matthew Stafford (Read more), LT Alaric Jackson Key departures: OG Jonah Jackson (trade via Bears), IDL Bobby Brown III (Panthers ), CB Tre Tomlinson (49ers)

After a wild few weeks, the Rams were able to keep Matthew Stafford in-house, keeping their quarterback position stable. They also kept starting left tackle Alaric Jackson. On top of that, they gave Stafford a new pass catcher in Davante Adams, who should form a lethal one-two punch with Puka Nacua. Los Angeles also poached Ponna Ford from the Chargers to add to its defensive line. While they did trade away Jonah Jackson, the Rams have landed on their feet so far in free agency, and are building a dangerous team for 2025.

Key additions : QB Zach Wilson

: QB Zach Wilson Key re-signings : N/A

: N/A Key departures: N/A

This was a borderline incomplete due to it being a quiet day for the Dolphins on the free-agent market and in the days leading up to Monday. However, I will give them credit for adding a capable backup in Zach Wilson. While he flamed out in New York as the No. 2 overall pick, he should be a far better QB2 option than Snoop Huntley and Skylar Thompson were last year. However, it's understandable how fans may feel underwhelmed by this start.

Minnesota Vikings: D

Key additions : N/A

: N/A Key re-signings : RB Aaron Jones (Read more)

: RB Aaron Jones (Read more) Key departures: QB Sam Darnold (Seahawks), S Camryn Bynum (Colts)

On Day 1 (and the days leading up to it), the Vikings lost more than they gained. Bringing back Aaron Jones is a worthwhile endeavor, but they saw Sam Darnold and Cam Bynum walk out the door. It seemed unlikely that the team was going to retain Darnold anyway, but there is no clear external replacement coming aboard at the moment. If they believe in J.J. McCarthy to take over, great. However, it's unclear what is the plan at the moment, which is why they got a poor mark out of the gate.

New England Patriots: A-

New England had the most money to spend entering free agency and sure acted like it. The biggest splash they made on Day 1 was landing defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was Pete Prisco's No. 6 free agent overall. He comes in on a four-year, $104 million deal. That $26 million AAV is the richest ever handed out by the franchise. Meanwhile, the defense was largely the theme of the day, also landing corner Carlton Davis to pair with Christian Gonzalez, linebacker Robert Spillane, and signed edge rusher Harold Landry over the weekend. Morgan Moses was one of the key offensive signings as he should come in and start at right tackle. While this is a strong start, New England still needs help at wide receiver and left tackle.

New Orleans Saints: D

Key additions : DT Davon Godchaux (trade via Patriots, read more)

: DT Davon Godchaux (trade via Patriots, read more) Key re-signings : DT Nathan Shepard

: DT Nathan Shepard Key departures: CB Paulson Adebo ( Read more

New Orleans was able to strike a trade with New England to add to its defensive line with Davon Godchaux, but this was not the most exciting and active free-agent start for the club. They also lost starting cornerback Paulson Adebo to the Giants in free agency.

New York Giants: C+

The Giants clearly need impact players across the roster, but especially in the secondary after generating the fifth-fewest takeaways (15) last season. So, credit to them for landing Paulson Adebo, who will be just 26 at the start of next season, and has 10 interceptions over his first four seasons in the league. There is some risk involved with Adebo coming off of a broken femur that limited him to seven games last year. If healthy, however, this is an intriguing playmaker. What prevents New York from jumping higher onto this grade sheet, however, is the lack of clarity at quarterback. The team re-signed Tommy DeVito but has yet to bring in a legitimate answer under center.

New York Jets: B

I don't mind the Jets taking a stab at Justin Fields. The former first-rounder is still just 26 years old and doesn't come at a tremendous cost, signing a two-year, $40 million deal. That shouldn't preclude them from exploring their options at the NFL Draft, but it also takes a bit of the pressure off that hunt for 2025. If Fields is the latest veteran quarterback to have a late-career bloom, great. If he doesn't, the Jets can come out of this largely unscathed. It's a worthwhile gamble. While I like that move, they've also gone through a tremendous drain of talent. While Rodgers, Adams, and even Reddick were expected, losing D.J. Reed stings even if he was brought in under a previous regime.

Philadelphia Eagles: C-

The Super Bowl champs lose two key figures to their championship run in Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, which is why their grade is what it is. Philadelphia will still threaten to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2025, but they'll need to cushion the blow of losing those two pieces on defense. On a more positive note, the team did retain Zack Baun and signed Saquon Barkley, locking him in long-term.

This feels largely incomplete for the Steelers are we still don't know who'll be under center for them in 2025. One person we know won't be is Justin Fields, who signed with the Jets. Beyond that, it could be Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, or a mystery signal caller at this point. While that leaves their overall situation muddled, landing DK Metcalf gives the Steelers the top receiving threat they've been searching for years. Now it's about figuring out who'll be throwing him the football.

San Francisco 49ers: D

Key additions : CB Tre Tomlinson, TE Luke Farrell

: CB Tre Tomlinson, TE Luke Farrell Key re-signings : N/A

: N/A Key departures: WR Deebo Samuel (trade via Commanders), LG Aaron Banks (Packers), LT Jaylon Moore (Chiefs), S Talanoa Hufanga (Broncos), RB Elijah Mitchell (Chiefs), Kyle Juszczyk

The Niners have seen a lot of talent walk out the door over the last few weeks. It started with the Deebo Samuel trade to Washington but continued on Monday with the likes of Banks, Moore, and Hufanga departing in free agency. Meanwhile, not a lot has come in.

Seattle Seahawks: B

Key additions : QB Sam Darnold,

: QB Sam Darnold, Key re-signings : LB Ernest Jones IV, DT Jarran Reed

: LB Ernest Jones IV, DT Jarran Reed Key departures: WR DK Metcalf (trade via Steelers), WR Tyler Lockett (release), QB Geno Smith (trade via Raiders)

Arguably the biggest splash on Day 1 came from the Pacific Northwest as the Seahawks -- who had previously traded Geno Smith -- landed Sam Darnold on a deal worth over $100 million. While Darnold is younger than Smith, there are some risks to this signing, particularly if his 2024 season in Seattle was simply a flash in the pan because he was surrounded by elite talent. In Seattle, the offensive line is currently worse and the team did just trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh. Still, it's an interesting pairing that Seattle hopes raises its ceiling.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

Key additions : EDGE Haason Reddick

: EDGE Haason Reddick Key re-signings : WR Chris Godwin (Read more), OG Ben Bredson

: WR Chris Godwin (Read more), OG Ben Bredson Key departures: OT Robert Hainsey (Jaguars)

Remarkably, the Bucs were able to retain wideout Chris Godwin, despite him getting to the open market. Even with a lot of teams vying for his services, he elects to stay put and maintain what is one of the better one-two punches at receiver between him and Mike Evans for Baker Mayfield. Tampa Bay also added to its pass-rushing group with Haason Reddick on a one-year, $14 million deal. This prove-it deal could be beneficial for the Buccaneers as they'll get a motivated Reddick playing for a bigger deal next offseason after a tumultuous season in New York.

Tennessee Titans: B

Key additions : OT Dan Moore Jr. (Read more), LB Cody Barton

: OT Dan Moore Jr. (Read more), LB Cody Barton Key re-signings : DT Sebastian Joseph Day

: DT Sebastian Joseph Day Key departures: EDGE Harold Landry (Patriots)

The Titans are still mulling taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, but whoever is under center for them will have solid protection on the blindside. On Monday, the club landed left tackle Dan Moore Jr. on a four-year, $82 million deal. This signing now affords Tennessee to move JC Latham back to his more familiar right tackle position (which he played in college). Solidifying the tackle position was a key move on Day 1 for Tennessee.

Washington Commanders: A+

Key additions : WR Deebo Samuel (trade via 49ers, read more), LT Laremy Tunsil (trade via Texans, read more), DT Javon Kinlaw

: WR Deebo Samuel (trade via 49ers, read more), LT Laremy Tunsil (trade via Texans, read more), DT Javon Kinlaw Key re-signings : LB Bobby Wagner, TE Zach Ertz

: LB Bobby Wagner, TE Zach Ertz Key departures: S Jeremy Chinn, WR Dyami Brown (Jaguars)

This is EXACTLY how you build around a franchise quarterback who is still on his rookie contract. The Commanders, fresh off a trip to the NFC Championship, have made several splashes in the early stages of this free-agent cycle. First, they kept their core intact by bringing back Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz. Meanwhile, they made massive trades landing Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. That gives Jayden Daniels his much-needed No. 2 receiver and a star left tackle. They also helped out the defensive line by signing Javon Kinlaw. No matter how you slice it, the Commanders are even better than when we last saw them.