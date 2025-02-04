getty-tee-higgins-bengals-1.jpg
The 2024 regular season has been put to bed and we're on the doorstep of Super Bowl LIX. After the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duke it out for a Lombardi Trophy, the NFL will fully transition into the offseason. Already, we have teams making preparations for the upcoming 2025 campaign and formulating a plan for how they'll retool their rosters in order to make a deep playoff push. 

While there won't be any games for us to digest, the offseason has proven time and time again to have some of the more hectic periods on the NFL calendar, particularly free agency. This offseason, there are plenty of big names currently aimed to hit the open market, including Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold, Stefon Diggs and Khalil Mack

Below, we'll get an early look at the top 50 players slated to hit free agency. Before we get started, however, it's worth noting that this is presuming all of these players will actually get to the open market and avoid the franchise tag or aren't traded before this window opens up. 

Market value projections courtesy of Spotrac (if applicable).

Free agent rankPlayerCurrent teamPositionAgeProjected Market Value (AAV)

1.

Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals

WR

26

Four years, $101.7 million ($25.4 million)

2.

Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs

G

25

Four years, $78.8 million ($19.7 million)

3.

Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

S

24

Four years, $60.2 million ($15.1 million)

4.

Ronnie Stanley

Baltimore Ravens

OT

30

Two years, $41.3 million ($20.7 million)

5.

D.J. Reed

New York Jets

CB

28

Four years, $58.6 million ($14.7 million)

6.

Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR

28

Three years, $67.5 million ($22.5 million)

7.

Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings

QB

27

Four years, $160.4 million ($40.1 million)

8.

Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers

EDGE

33

Three years, $70.9 million ($23.6 million)

9.

Josh Sweat

Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE

27

Three years, $56.4 million ($18.8 million)

10.

Charvarius Ward

San Francisco 49ers

CB

29

Three years, $45.8 million ($15.3 million)

11.

Amari Cooper

Buffalo Bills

WR

30

Two years, $28.4 million ($14.2 million)

12.

Cam Robinson

Minnesota Vikings

OT

29

Three years, $42 million ($14 million)

13.

Zack Baun

Philadelphia Eagles

LB

28

Two years, $19.4 million ($9.7 million)

14.

Haason Reddick

New York Jets

EDGE

30

One year, $11.65 million

15.

Osa Odighizuwa

Dallas Cowboys

DT

26

Three years, $62.9 million ($21 million)

16.

Stefon Diggs

Houston Texans

WR

31

One year, $13.4 million

17.

Tre'von Moehrig

Las Vegas Raiders

S

25

Three years, $47.1 million ($15.7 million)

18.

Rasul Douglas

Buffalo Bills

CB

30

Three years, $35.7 million ($11.9 million)

19.

Dre Greenlaw

San Francisco 49ers

LB

27

One year, $6.7 million

20.

Will Fries

Indianapolis Colts

G

26

Four years, $56.5 million ($14.1 million)

21.

Justin Fields

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB

25

One year, $6.4 million

22.

Byron Murphy Jr.

Minnesota Vikings

CB

27

Four years, $88.3 million ($22.1 million)

23.

Talanoa Hufanga

San Francisco 49ers

S

26

Three years, $35.7 million ($11.9 million)

24.

Carlton Davis III

Detroit Lions

CB

28

Three years, $41.3 million ($13.8 million)

25.

Aaron Jones

Minnesota Vikings

RB

30

One year, $5.6 million

26.

Malcolm Koonce

Las Vegas Raiders

EDGE

26

Two years, $40 million ($20 million)

27.

Nick Bolton

Kansas City Chiefs

LB

24

Four years, $49.03 million ($12.3 million)

28.

Drew Dalman

Atlanta Falcons

C

26

Three years, $20.3 million ($6.8 million)

29.

Milton Williams

Philadelphia Eagles

DT

25

Three years, $36 million ($12 million)

30.

Camryn Bynum

Minnesota Vikings

S

26

Three years, $53.1 million ($17.7 million)

31.

Asante Samuel Jr.

Los Angeles Chargers

CB

25

Four years, $45.8 million ($11.5 million)

32.

Kevin Zeitler

Detroit Lions

G

34

One year, $9.2 million

33.

Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears

G

26

Three years, $31 million ($10.3 million)

34.

Mekhi Becton

Philadelphia Eagles

OL

25

Four years, $40.9 million ($10.2 million)

35.

Zack Martin

Dallas Cowboys

G

34

One year, $9.1 million

36.

Mike Hilton

Cincinnati Bengals

CB

30

Three years, $37 million ($12.3 million)

37.

Tyron Smith

New York Jets

OT

34

One year, $7.5 million

38.

Jamien Sherwood

New York Jets

LB

25

Two years, $14.3 million ($7.2 million)

39.

Darius Slayton

New York Giants

WR

28

Two years, $31.7 million ($15.9 million)

40.

Marquise Brown

Kansas City Chiefs

WR

27

Two years, $15.9 million ($8 million)

41.

James Daniels

Pittsburgh Steelers

G

27

Two years, $15.5 million ($7.8 million)

42.

Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

OT

26

Three years, $47.8 million ($16 million)

43.

Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB

36

Two years, $77.4 million ($38.7 million)

44.

Juwan Johnson

New Orleans Saints

TE

28

Three years, $30.2 million ($10.1 million)

45.

Chase Young

New Orleans Saints

EDGE

25

Four years, $70.1 million ($17.5 million)

46.

Baron Browning

Arizona Cardinals

EDGE

25

Two years, $10.8 million ($5.4 million)

47.

Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders

LB

34

One year, $7.2 million

48.

Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB

26

Three years, $27.4 million ($9.2 million)

49.

Justin Reid

Kansas City Chiefs

S

27

Three years, $51.1 million ($17.1 million)

50.

Keenan Allen

Chicago Bears

WR

32

Two years, $22.1 million ($11.1 million)