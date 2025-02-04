The 2024 regular season has been put to bed and we're on the doorstep of Super Bowl LIX. After the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duke it out for a Lombardi Trophy, the NFL will fully transition into the offseason. Already, we have teams making preparations for the upcoming 2025 campaign and formulating a plan for how they'll retool their rosters in order to make a deep playoff push.
While there won't be any games for us to digest, the offseason has proven time and time again to have some of the more hectic periods on the NFL calendar, particularly free agency. This offseason, there are plenty of big names currently aimed to hit the open market, including Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold, Stefon Diggs and Khalil Mack.
Below, we'll get an early look at the top 50 players slated to hit free agency. Before we get started, however, it's worth noting that this is presuming all of these players will actually get to the open market and avoid the franchise tag or aren't traded before this window opens up.
Market value projections courtesy of Spotrac (if applicable).
|Free agent rank
|Player
|Current team
|Position
|Age
|Projected Market Value (AAV)
1.
Tee Higgins
WR
26
2.
Kansas City Chiefs
G
25
3.
S
24
4.
OT
30
5.
CB
28
6.
WR
28
7.
Sam Darnold
QB
27
8.
Khalil Mack
EDGE
33
9.
Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE
27
10.
CB
29
11.
WR
30
12.
Minnesota Vikings
OT
29
13.
Philadelphia Eagles
LB
28
14.
New York Jets
EDGE
30
15.
DT
26
16.
Stefon Diggs
WR
31
17.
Tre'von Moehrig
S
25
18.
Buffalo Bills
CB
30
19.
San Francisco 49ers
LB
27
20.
G
26
21.
QB
25
22.
Byron Murphy Jr.
Minnesota Vikings
CB
27
23.
San Francisco 49ers
S
26
24.
Carlton Davis III
CB
28
25.
Minnesota Vikings
RB
30
26.
Las Vegas Raiders
EDGE
26
27.
Kansas City Chiefs
LB
24
28.
C
26
29.
Philadelphia Eagles
DT
25
30.
Minnesota Vikings
S
26
31.
Los Angeles Chargers
CB
25
32.
Detroit Lions
G
34
33.
G
26
34.
Philadelphia Eagles
OL
25
35.
Dallas Cowboys
G
34
36.
Cincinnati Bengals
CB
30
37.
New York Jets
OT
34
38.
New York Jets
LB
25
39.
WR
28
40.
Kansas City Chiefs
WR
27
41.
Pittsburgh Steelers
G
27
42.
OT
26
43.
Pittsburgh Steelers
QB
36
44.
TE
28
45.
New Orleans Saints
EDGE
25
46.
EDGE
25
47.
LB
34
48.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB
26
49.
Kansas City Chiefs
S
27
50.
Chicago Bears
WR
32