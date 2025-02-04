The 2024 regular season has been put to bed and we're on the doorstep of Super Bowl LIX. After the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duke it out for a Lombardi Trophy, the NFL will fully transition into the offseason. Already, we have teams making preparations for the upcoming 2025 campaign and formulating a plan for how they'll retool their rosters in order to make a deep playoff push.

While there won't be any games for us to digest, the offseason has proven time and time again to have some of the more hectic periods on the NFL calendar, particularly free agency. This offseason, there are plenty of big names currently aimed to hit the open market, including Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold, Stefon Diggs and Khalil Mack.

Saquon Barkley in the Super Bowl: Where Eagles RB ranks among best NFL free agent signings of all time Cody Benjamin

Below, we'll get an early look at the top 50 players slated to hit free agency. Before we get started, however, it's worth noting that this is presuming all of these players will actually get to the open market and avoid the franchise tag or aren't traded before this window opens up.

Market value projections courtesy of Spotrac (if applicable).