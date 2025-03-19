The Houston Texans have spent part of the offseason reshaping their offensive line, and have now brought in an option at left tackle for the 2025 campaign. The club has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran tackle Cam Robinson, according to The Athletic. The deal is reportedly worth $12 million, but can be reach up to $14.5 million.

This deal comes after the Texans made one of the more surprising trades of the offseason thus far, shipping starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in exchange for an array of draft picks. That trade left a noticeable hole on the blindside and Robinson is now an option to fill it at least in the short term.

Robinson, 29, entered the league as a second-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 out of Alabama. The former All-American started in all 91 of his games played for the organization before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings last season. In Minnesota, Robinson came in and filled the shoes of left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who had gone down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.

Robinson started all 10 games played for the Vikings during the regular season along with their lone playoff game. Throughout his entire season stretched between Jacksonville and Minnesota (999 offensive snaps), he allowed seven sacks and amassed 13 penalties. For reference, Tunsil allowed two sacks but was called for 19 penalties (league-high at the position) over 1,026 offensive snaps played last season.

Houston is looking to rebound after a lackluster 2024 season on offense, which was largely due to poor play along the line. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times on the year, up dramatically from the 38 sacks he took during his rookie season. Stroud was also sacked 11 times during the Texans two playoff games last postseason.

In response to that, the team fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, traded away Tunsil and starting guard Kenyon Green, and released veteran guard Shaq Mason. Now, Robinson is looked at as a rebuilding piece to this unit.