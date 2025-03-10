The Tennessee Titans made a major move on the first day of legal tampering as NFL Media reports the team has agreed to a four-year, $82 million deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr.. The deal reportedly includes $50 million guaranteed, and a whopping $30 million in the first year.

Upgrading the offensive line was a key point of emphasis for Titans first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker, but not many saw Tennessee paying big money for a left tackle. The Titans just spent their No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft on a left tackle in JC Latham. Latham played right tackle at the University of Alabama, but the Titans coaching staff and former general manager Ran Carthon believed he could make the switch to left tackle. Now, it's fair to assume he will be moved to the right side.

Moore's new AAV of $20.5 million ties him in being the eighth-highest paid left tackle in the NFL, per Over The Cap. He spent the past four seasons with the Steelers after being selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, and has missed just two starts in his NFL career.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Chris Godwin, other vets Cody Benjamin

PFF claims Moore allowed a whopping 12 sacks in 2024 and 41 pressures. His 67.2 overall PFF grade ranked 46th among offensive tackles.