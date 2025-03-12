russell-wilson-steelers-usatsi.jpg
The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing as the legal tampering period for free agency began on Monday at noon ET. Several big names are already preparing to wear new threads after trade agreements involving playmakers like Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf.

And all that occurred before the official start of free agency. All 32 teams were permitted to speak with impending free agents starting on Monday, while signings and trades can be finalized beginning Wednesday, March 12. (Any players released before free agency begins are technically able to sign with new teams even before these dates as their contracts were terminated. Otherwise, free agents' contracts don't expire until March 12.)

Where are the most notable names headed during free agency? Which veterans remain on the open market? And how much are this year's top players worth? 

CBS Sports has you covered here with a running tracker of the top 100 free agents on NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking along with notable players who became free agents following completion of Prisco's list. Below you will also find reported contract terms for star players who have found new homes or re-signed with their current clubs.

2025 NFL free agent tracker, signings

Top 100 free agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Sam Darnold (27)
QB 3 years, $100.5M
2
Tee Higgins (26)
WR FT (1 year, $26.2M)
3
Josh Sweat (27)
EDGE 4 years, $76.4M
4
Trey Smith (25)
OG FT (1 year, $23.4M)
5
Ronnie Stanley (30)
OT 3 years, $60M
6
Milton Williams (25)
DL 4 years, $104M
7
Drew Dalman (26)
C 3 years, $42M
8
D.J. Reed (28)
CB 3 years, $48M
9
Jevon Holland (25)
S 3 years, $45.3M
10
Zack Baun (28)
LB 3 years, $51M
11
Osa Odighizuwa (26)
DL 4 years, $80M
12
Chris Godwin (29)
WR 3 years, $66M
13
Carlton Davis (28)
CB 3 years, $60M
14
Nick Bolton (25)
LB 3 years, $45M
15
Will Fries (26)
OG 5 years, $88M
16
Justin Reid (28)
S 3 years, $31.5M
17
Cam Robinson (29)
OT
TBD
18
Charvarius Ward (28)
CB 3 years, $60M
19
Mekhi Becton (25)
OG
TBD
20
Alaric Jackson (26)
OT 3 years, $57M
21
Khalil Mack (34)
EDGE 1 year, $18M
22
Trevon Moehrig (25)
S 3 years, $51M
23
Jamien Sherwood (25)
LB 3 years, $45M
24
Byron Murphy (27)
CB 3 years, $66M
25
Teven Jenkins (27)
OL
TBD
26
Josh Myers (26)
C
TBD
27
James Daniels (27)
OG 3 years, $24M
28
Rasul Douglas (30)
CB
TBD
29
Camryn Bynum (26)
S 4 years, $60M
30
Mike Jackson (28)
CB 2 years, $14.5M
31
Dre Greenlaw (27)
LB 3 years, $35M
32
Kevin Zeitler (35)
OG
TBD
33
Paulson Adebo (25)
CB 3 years, $54M
34
Ben Bredeson (27)
OG 3 years, $22M
35
Bobby Wagner (34)
LB 1 year, $9.5M
36
Rico Dowdle (26)
RB
TBD
37
Ernest Jones (25)
LB 3 years, $33M
38
Talanoa Hufanga (25)
S 3 years, $45M
39
Aaron Jones (30)
RB 2 years, $20M
40
Ryan Kelly (31)
C 2 years, $18M
41
Amari Cooper (30)
WR
TBD
42
Dan Moore Jr. (26)
OT 4 years, $82M
43
Calais Campbell (38)
DL
TBD
44
DeMarcus Lawrence (32)
EDGE
TBD
45
Chase Young (25)
EDGE 3 years, $51M
46
Asante Samuel Jr. (25)
CB
TBD
47
Levi Onwuzurike (27)
DL
TBD
48
Azeez Ojulari (24)
EDGE
TBD
49
Robert Spillane (29)
LB 3 years, $37M
50
Dyami Brown (25)
WR 1 year, $10M
51
Justin Fields (26)
QB 2 years, $40M
52
Malcolm Koonce (26)
EDGE 1 year, $12M
53
Stefon Diggs (31)
WR
TBD
54
Joseph Ossai (24)
EDGE 1 year, $7M
55
Kristian Fulton (26)
CB 2 years, $20M
56
Haason Reddick (30)
EDGE 1 year, $14M
57
Divine Deablo (26)
LB 2 years, $14M
58
Justin Simmons (31)
S
TBD
59
Patrick Mekari (27)
OL 3 years, $37.5M
60
Zach Ertz (34)
TE 1 year, $6.25M
61
Jeremy Chinn (27)
S 2 years, $16M
62
Lavonte David (35)
LB 1 year, $10M
63
Poona Ford (29)
DL 3 years, $29.6M
64
J.K. Dobbins (26)
RB
TBD
65
Mike Gesicki (29)
TE 3 years, $25.5M
66
Zack Martin (34)
OG
Retired
67
Darius Slayton (28)
WR 3 years, $36M
68
Dante Fowler (30)
EDGE
TBD
69
Marquise Brown (27)
WR 1 year, $11M
70
Juwan Johnson (28)
TE 3 years, $30.75M
71
B.J. Hill (29)
DL 3 years, $33M
72
Kyzir White (28)
LB
TBD
73
Najee Harris (27)
RB 1 year, $9.5M
74
Jourdan Lewis (29)
CB 3 years, $30M
75
Donte Jackson (29)
CB 2 years, $13M
76
Nate Hobbs (25)
CB 4 years, $48M
77
Aaron Banks (27)
OG 4 years, $77M
78
E.J. Speed (29)
LB
TBD
79
Elijah Molden (26)
DB 3 years, $18.75M
80
D.J. Jones (30)
DL 3 years, $39M
81
Keenan Allen (32)
WR
TBD
82
Chauncey Golston (27)
EDGE 3 years, $19.5M
83
Cody Barton (28)
LB 3 years, $21M
84
Jedrick Wills (25)
OT
TBD
85
Mike Hilton (31)
CB
TBD
86
Xavier Woods (29)
S
TBD
87
Brandon Scherff (33)
OG
TBD
88
Jameis Winston (31)
QB
TBD
89
Harrison Smith (36)
S
TBD
90
Russell Wilson (36)
QB
TBD
91
Baron Browning (26)
EDGE 2 years, $15M
92
Sebastian Joseph-Day (29)
DL 1 year, $7.5M
93
Dayo Odeyingbo (25)
EDGE 3 years, $48M
94
Andre Cisco (24)
S 1 year, $10M
95
Eric Stokes (26)
CB 1 year, $4M
96
DeAndre Hopkins (32)
WR 1 year, $6M
97
Morgan Moses (34)
OT 3 years, $24M
98
Tyron Smith (34)
OT
TBD
99
Coleman Shelton (29)
C 2 years, TBD
100
Will Hernandez (29)
OG
TBD