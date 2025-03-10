The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing as the legal tampering period for free agency has begun. Several big names are already preparing to wear new threads after trade agreements involving playmakers like Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf.
And all that occurred before the official start of free agency; all 32 teams are permitted to speak with impending free agents starting on Monday, March 10, while signings and trades can be finalized beginning March 12.
(Note that any players released before free agency are technically able to sign with new teams even before these dates, as their contracts were terminated; free agents' contracts don't expire until March 12.)
Where are the most notable names headed during free agency? Which veterans remain on the open market? And how much are this year's top players worth?
We've got you covered here with a running tracker of the top 100 free agents on NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking, complete with reported contract terms for those who've found new homes or re-signed with their current clubs:
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Sam Darnold (27)
|QB
|3 years, $100.5M
|2
Tee Higgins (26)
|WR
|Franchise tagged (1 year, $26.2M)
|3
Josh Sweat (27)
|EDGE
|TBD
|4
Trey Smith (25)
|OG
|Franchise tagged (1 year, $23.4M)
|5
Ronnie Stanley (30)
|OT
|3 years, $60M
|6
Milton Williams (25)
|DL
|4 years, $104M
|7
Drew Dalman (26)
|C
|3 years, $42M
|8
D.J. Reed (28)
|CB
|TBD
|9
Jevon Holland (25)
|S
|TBD
|10
Zack Baun (28)
|LB
|3 years, $51M
|11
Osa Odighizuwa (26)
|DL
|4 years, $80M
|12
Chris Godwin (29)
|WR
|3 years, $66M
|13
Carlton Davis (28)
|CB
|3 years, $60M
|14
Nick Bolton (25)
|LB
|3 years, $45M
|15
Will Fries (26)
|OG
|TBD
|16
Justin Reid (28)
|S
|TBD
|17
Cam Robinson (29)
|OT
|TBD
|18
Charvarius Ward (28)
|CB
|TBD
|19
Mekhi Becton (25)
|OG
|TBD
|20
Alaric Jackson (26)
|OT
|3 years, $57M
|21
Khalil Mack (34)
|EDGE
|1 year, $18M
|22
Trevon Moehrig (25)
|S
|3 years, $51M
|23
Jamien Sherwood (25)
|LB
|3 years, $45M
|24
Byron Murphy (27)
|CB
|TBD
|25
Teven Jenkins (27)
|OL
|TBD
|26
Josh Myers (26)
|C
|TBD
|27
James Daniels (27)
|OG
|TBD
|28
Rasul Douglas (30)
|CB
|TBD
|29
Camryn Bynum (26)
|S
|TBD
|30
Mike Jackson (28)
|CB
|TBD
|31
Dre Greenlaw (27)
|LB
|TBD
|32
Kevin Zeitler (35)
|OG
|TBD
|33
Paulson Adebo (25)
|CB
|3 years, $54M
|34
Ben Bredeson (27)
|OG
|3 years, $22M
|35
Bobby Wagner (34)
|LB
|TBD
|36
Rico Dowdle (26)
|RB
|TBD
|37
Ernest Jones (25)
|LB
|3 years, $33M
|38
Talanoa Hufanga (25)
|S
|TBD
|39
Aaron Jones (30)
|RB
|2 years, $20M
|40
Ryan Kelly (31)
|C
|TBD
|41
Amari Cooper (30)
|WR
|TBD
|42
Dan Moore Jr. (26)
|OT
|4 years, $82M
|43
Calais Campbell (38)
|DL
|TBD
|44
DeMarcus Lawrence (32)
|EDGE
|TBD
|45
Chase Young (25)
|EDGE
|TBD
|46
Asante Samuel Jr. (25)
|CB
|TBD
|47
Levi Onwuzurike (27)
|DL
|TBD
|48
Azeez Ojulari (24)
|EDGE
|TBD
|49
Robert Spillane (29)
|LB
|3 years, $37M
|50
Dyami Brown (25)
|WR
|TBD
|51
Justin Fields (26)
|QB
|2 years, $40M
|52
Malcolm Koonce (26)
|EDGE
|TBD
|53
Stefon Diggs (31)
|WR
|TBD
|54
Joseph Ossai (24)
|EDGE
|TBD
|55
Kristian Fulton (26)
|CB
|TBD
|56
Haason Reddick (30)
|EDGE
|1 year, $14M
|57
Divine Deablo (26)
|LB
|TBD
|58
Justin Simmons (31)
|S
|TBD
|59
Patrick Mekari (27)
|OL
|TBD
|60
Zach Ertz (34)
|TE
|TBD
|61
Jeremy Chinn (27)
|S
|TBD
|62
Lavonte David (35)
|LB
|TBD
|63
Poona Ford (29)
|DL
|TBD
|64
J.K. Dobbins (26)
|RB
|TBD
|65
Mike Gesicki (29)
|TE
|3 years, $25.5M
|66
Zack Martin (34)
|OG
|Retired
|67
Darius Slayton (28)
|WR
|TBD
|68
Dante Fowler (30)
|EDGE
|TBD
|69
Marquise Brown (27)
|WR
|1 year, $11M
|70
Juwan Johnson (28)
|TE
|TBD
|71
B.J. Hill (29)
|DL
|3 years, $33M
|72
Kyzir White (28)
|LB
|TBD
|73
Najee Harris (27)
|RB
|TBD
|74
Jourdan Lewis (29)
|CB
|3 years, $30M
|75
Donte Jackson (29)
|CB
|TBD
|76
Nate Hobbs (25)
|CB
|TBD
|77
Aaron Banks (27)
|OG
|TBD
|78
E.J. Speed (29)
|LB
|TBD
|79
Elijah Molden (26)
|DB
|3 years, $18.75M
|80
D.J. Jones (30)
|DL
|3 years, $39M
|81
Keenan Allen (32)
|WR
|TBD
|82
Chauncey Golston (27)
|EDGE
|TBD
|83
Cody Barton (28)
|LB
|TBD
|84
Jedrick Wills (25)
|OT
|TBD
|85
Mike Hilton (31)
|CB
|TBD
|86
Xavier Woods (29)
|S
|TBD
|87
Brandon Scherff (33)
|OG
|TBD
|88
Jameis Winston (31)
|QB
|TBD
|89
Harrison Smith (36)
|S
|TBD
|90
Russell Wilson (36)
|QB
|TBD
|91
Baron Browning (26)
|EDGE
|TBD
|92
Sebastian Joseph-Day (29)
|DL
|TBD
|93
Dayo Odeyingbo (25)
|EDGE
|3 years, $48M
|94
Andre Cisco (24)
|S
|TBD
|95
Eric Stokes (26)
|CB
|TBD
|96
DeAndre Hopkins (32)
|WR
|TBD
|97
Morgan Moses (34)
|OT
|3 years, $24M
|98
Tyron Smith (34)
|OT
|TBD
|99
Coleman Shelton (29)
|C
|TBD
|100
Will Hernandez (29)
|OG
|TBD
