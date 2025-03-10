Getty Images

The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing as the legal tampering period for free agency has begun. Several big names are already preparing to wear new threads after trade agreements involving playmakers like Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf.

And all that occurred before the official start of free agency; all 32 teams are permitted to speak with impending free agents starting on Monday, March 10, while signings and trades can be finalized beginning March 12. 

(Note that any players released before free agency are technically able to sign with new teams even before these dates, as their contracts were terminated; free agents' contracts don't expire until March 12.)

Where are the most notable names headed during free agency? Which veterans remain on the open market? And how much are this year's top players worth? 

We've got you covered here with a running tracker of the top 100 free agents on NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking, complete with reported contract terms for those who've found new homes or re-signed with their current clubs:

2025 NFL Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Sam Darnold (27)
QB 3 years, $100.5M
2
Tee Higgins (26)
WR Franchise tagged (1 year, $26.2M)
3
Josh Sweat (27)
EDGE
TBD
4
Trey Smith (25)
OG Franchise tagged (1 year, $23.4M)
5
Ronnie Stanley (30)
OT 3 years, $60M
6
Milton Williams (25)
DL 4 years, $104M
7
Drew Dalman (26)
C 3 years, $42M
8
D.J. Reed (28)
CB
TBD
9
Jevon Holland (25)
S
TBD
10
Zack Baun (28)
LB 3 years, $51M
11
Osa Odighizuwa (26)
DL 4 years, $80M
12
Chris Godwin (29)
WR 3 years, $66M
13
Carlton Davis (28)
CB 3 years, $60M
14
Nick Bolton (25)
LB 3 years, $45M
15
Will Fries (26)
OG
TBD
16
Justin Reid (28)
S
TBD
17
Cam Robinson (29)
OT
TBD
18
Charvarius Ward (28)
CB
TBD
19
Mekhi Becton (25)
OG
TBD
20
Alaric Jackson (26)
OT 3 years, $57M
21
Khalil Mack (34)
EDGE 1 year, $18M
22
Trevon Moehrig (25)
S 3 years, $51M
23
Jamien Sherwood (25)
LB 3 years, $45M
24
Byron Murphy (27)
CB
TBD
25
Teven Jenkins (27)
OL
TBD
26
Josh Myers (26)
C
TBD
27
James Daniels (27)
OG
TBD
28
Rasul Douglas (30)
CB
TBD
29
Camryn Bynum (26)
S
TBD
30
Mike Jackson (28)
CB
TBD
31
Dre Greenlaw (27)
LB
TBD
32
Kevin Zeitler (35)
OG
TBD
33
Paulson Adebo (25)
CB 3 years, $54M
34
Ben Bredeson (27)
OG 3 years, $22M
35
Bobby Wagner (34)
LB
TBD
36
Rico Dowdle (26)
RB
TBD
37
Ernest Jones (25)
LB 3 years, $33M
38
Talanoa Hufanga (25)
S
TBD
39
Aaron Jones (30)
RB 2 years, $20M
40
Ryan Kelly (31)
C
TBD
41
Amari Cooper (30)
WR
TBD
42
Dan Moore Jr. (26)
OT 4 years, $82M
43
Calais Campbell (38)
DL
TBD
44
DeMarcus Lawrence (32)
EDGE
TBD
45
Chase Young (25)
EDGE
TBD
46
Asante Samuel Jr. (25)
CB
TBD
47
Levi Onwuzurike (27)
DL
TBD
48
Azeez Ojulari (24)
EDGE
TBD
49
Robert Spillane (29)
LB 3 years, $37M
50
Dyami Brown (25)
WR
TBD
51
Justin Fields (26)
QB 2 years, $40M
52
Malcolm Koonce (26)
EDGE
TBD
53
Stefon Diggs (31)
WR
TBD
54
Joseph Ossai (24)
EDGE
TBD
55
Kristian Fulton (26)
CB
TBD
56
Haason Reddick (30)
EDGE 1 year, $14M
57
Divine Deablo (26)
LB
TBD
58
Justin Simmons (31)
S
TBD
59
Patrick Mekari (27)
OL
TBD
60
Zach Ertz (34)
TE
TBD
61
Jeremy Chinn (27)
S
TBD
62
Lavonte David (35)
LB
TBD
63
Poona Ford (29)
DL
TBD
64
J.K. Dobbins (26)
RB
TBD
65
Mike Gesicki (29)
TE 3 years, $25.5M
66
Zack Martin (34)
OG
Retired
67
Darius Slayton (28)
WR
TBD
68
Dante Fowler (30)
EDGE
TBD
69
Marquise Brown (27)
WR 1 year, $11M
70
Juwan Johnson (28)
TE
TBD
71
B.J. Hill (29)
DL 3 years, $33M
72
Kyzir White (28)
LB
TBD
73
Najee Harris (27)
RB
TBD
74
Jourdan Lewis (29)
CB 3 years, $30M
75
Donte Jackson (29)
CB
TBD
76
Nate Hobbs (25)
CB
TBD
77
Aaron Banks (27)
OG
TBD
78
E.J. Speed (29)
LB
TBD
79
Elijah Molden (26)
DB 3 years, $18.75M
80
D.J. Jones (30)
DL 3 years, $39M
81
Keenan Allen (32)
WR
TBD
82
Chauncey Golston (27)
EDGE
TBD
83
Cody Barton (28)
LB
TBD
84
Jedrick Wills (25)
OT
TBD
85
Mike Hilton (31)
CB
TBD
86
Xavier Woods (29)
S
TBD
87
Brandon Scherff (33)
OG
TBD
88
Jameis Winston (31)
QB
TBD
89
Harrison Smith (36)
S
TBD
90
Russell Wilson (36)
QB
TBD
91
Baron Browning (26)
EDGE
TBD
92
Sebastian Joseph-Day (29)
DL
TBD
93
Dayo Odeyingbo (25)
EDGE 3 years, $48M
94
Andre Cisco (24)
S
TBD
95
Eric Stokes (26)
CB
TBD
96
DeAndre Hopkins (32)
WR
TBD
97
Morgan Moses (34)
OT 3 years, $24M
98
Tyron Smith (34)
OT
TBD
99
Coleman Shelton (29)
C
TBD
100
Will Hernandez (29)
OG
TBD

Free agency begins Monday, March 10 with the legal tampering period, and teams can make deals official when the new league year begins Wednesday, March 12.