The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing as the legal tampering period for free agency has begun. Several big names are already preparing to wear new threads after trade agreements involving playmakers like Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf.

And all that occurred before the official start of free agency; all 32 teams are permitted to speak with impending free agents starting on Monday, March 10, while signings and trades can be finalized beginning March 12.

(Note that any players released before free agency are technically able to sign with new teams even before these dates, as their contracts were terminated; free agents' contracts don't expire until March 12.)

Where are the most notable names headed during free agency? Which veterans remain on the open market? And how much are this year's top players worth?

We've got you covered here with a running tracker of the top 100 free agents on NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking, complete with reported contract terms for those who've found new homes or re-signed with their current clubs:

Free agency begins Monday, March 10 with the legal tampering period, and teams can make deals official when the new league year begins Wednesday, March 12.