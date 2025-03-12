The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing as the legal tampering period for free agency began on Monday at noon ET and the new league year begins on Wednesday. Several big names are already preparing to wear new threads after trade agreements involving playmakers like Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf.
And all that occurred before the official start of free agency. All 32 teams were permitted to speak with impending free agents starting on Monday, while signings and trades can be finalized beginning Wednesday, March 12. (Any players released before free agency begins are technically able to sign with new teams even before these dates as their contracts were terminated. Otherwise, free agents' contracts don't expire until March 12.)
Where are the most notable names headed during free agency? Which veterans remain on the open market? And how much are this year's top players worth?
CBS Sports has you covered here with a running tracker of the top 100 free agents on NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking along with notable players who became free agents following completion of Prisco's list. Below you will also find reported contract terms for star players who have found new homes or re-signed with their current clubs.
2025 NFL free agent tracker, signings
- Davante Adams, WR | Rams | Signed two-year, $46 million deal with Los Angeles after being released by Jets
- Joey Bosa, DE | Signed one-year, $12.6 million deal with Buffalo after being released by the Chargers on March 5
- Aaron Rodgers, QB | Released by Jets; will become a free agent on Wednesday
- Tyler Lockett, WR | Released by the Seahawks on March 5
- Jonathan Allen, DT | Signed three-year, $60 million deal with Vikings after being released by the Commanders on March 7
- Harold Landry III, LB | Patriots | Signed three-year, $43.5 million deal with New England after being released by Titans
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Sam Darnold (27)
|QB
|3 years, $100.5M
|2
Tee Higgins (26)
|WR
|FT (1 year, $26.2M)
|3
Josh Sweat (27)
|EDGE
|4 years, $76.4M
|4
Trey Smith (25)
|OG
|FT (1 year, $23.4M)
|5
Ronnie Stanley (30)
|OT
|3 years, $60M
|6
Milton Williams (25)
|DL
|4 years, $104M
|7
Drew Dalman (26)
|C
|3 years, $42M
|8
D.J. Reed (28)
|CB
|3 years, $48M
|9
Jevon Holland (25)
|S
|3 years, $45.3M
|10
Zack Baun (28)
|LB
|3 years, $51M
|11
Osa Odighizuwa (26)
|DL
|4 years, $80M
|12
Chris Godwin (29)
|WR
|3 years, $66M
|13
Carlton Davis (28)
|CB
|3 years, $60M
|14
Nick Bolton (25)
|LB
|3 years, $45M
|15
Will Fries (26)
|OG
|5 years, $88M
|16
Justin Reid (28)
|S
|3 years, $31.5M
|17
Cam Robinson (29)
|OT
|TBD
|18
Charvarius Ward (28)
|CB
|3 years, $60M
|19
Mekhi Becton (25)
|OG
|TBD
|20
Alaric Jackson (26)
|OT
|3 years, $57M
|21
Khalil Mack (34)
|EDGE
|1 year, $18M
|22
Trevon Moehrig (25)
|S
|3 years, $51M
|23
Jamien Sherwood (25)
|LB
|3 years, $45M
|24
Byron Murphy (27)
|CB
|3 years, $66M
|25
Teven Jenkins (27)
|OL
|TBD
|26
Josh Myers (26)
|C
|TBD
|27
James Daniels (27)
|OG
|3 years, $24M
|28
Rasul Douglas (30)
|CB
|TBD
|29
Camryn Bynum (26)
|S
|4 years, $60M
|30
Mike Jackson (28)
|CB
|2 years, $14.5M
|31
Dre Greenlaw (27)
|LB
|3 years, $35M
|32
Kevin Zeitler (35)
|OG
|TBD
|33
Paulson Adebo (25)
|CB
|3 years, $54M
|34
Ben Bredeson (27)
|OG
|3 years, $22M
|35
Bobby Wagner (34)
|LB
|1 year, $9.5M
|36
Rico Dowdle (26)
|RB
|TBD
|37
Ernest Jones (25)
|LB
|3 years, $33M
|38
Talanoa Hufanga (25)
|S
|3 years, $45M
|39
Aaron Jones (30)
|RB
|2 years, $20M
|40
Ryan Kelly (31)
|C
|2 years, $18M
|41
Amari Cooper (30)
|WR
|TBD
|42
Dan Moore Jr. (26)
|OT
|4 years, $82M
|43
Calais Campbell (38)
|DL
|TBD
|44
DeMarcus Lawrence (32)
|EDGE
|TBD
|45
Chase Young (25)
|EDGE
|3 years, $51M
|46
Asante Samuel Jr. (25)
|CB
|TBD
|47
Levi Onwuzurike (27)
|DL
|TBD
|48
Azeez Ojulari (24)
|EDGE
|TBD
|49
Robert Spillane (29)
|LB
|3 years, $37M
|50
Dyami Brown (25)
|WR
|1 year, $10M
|51
Justin Fields (26)
|QB
|2 years, $40M
|52
Malcolm Koonce (26)
|EDGE
|1 year, $12M
|53
Stefon Diggs (31)
|WR
|TBD
|54
Joseph Ossai (24)
|EDGE
|1 year, $7M
|55
Kristian Fulton (26)
|CB
|2 years, $20M
|56
Haason Reddick (30)
|EDGE
|1 year, $14M
|57
Divine Deablo (26)
|LB
|2 years, $14M
|58
Justin Simmons (31)
|S
|TBD
|59
Patrick Mekari (27)
|OL
|3 years, $37.5M
|60
Zach Ertz (34)
|TE
|1 year, $6.25M
|61
Jeremy Chinn (27)
|S
|2 years, $16M
|62
Lavonte David (35)
|LB
|1 year, $10M
|63
Poona Ford (29)
|DL
|3 years, $29.6M
|64
J.K. Dobbins (26)
|RB
|TBD
|65
Mike Gesicki (29)
|TE
|3 years, $25.5M
|66
Zack Martin (34)
|OG
|Retired
|67
Darius Slayton (28)
|WR
|3 years, $36M
|68
Dante Fowler (30)
|EDGE
|TBD
|69
Marquise Brown (27)
|WR
|1 year, $11M
|70
Juwan Johnson (28)
|TE
|3 years, $30.75M
|71
B.J. Hill (29)
|DL
|3 years, $33M
|72
Kyzir White (28)
|LB
|TBD
|73
Najee Harris (27)
|RB
|1 year, $9.5M
|74
Jourdan Lewis (29)
|CB
|3 years, $30M
|75
Donte Jackson (29)
|CB
|2 years, $13M
|76
Nate Hobbs (25)
|CB
|4 years, $48M
|77
Aaron Banks (27)
|OG
|4 years, $77M
|78
E.J. Speed (29)
|LB
|TBD
|79
Elijah Molden (26)
|DB
|3 years, $18.75M
|80
D.J. Jones (30)
|DL
|3 years, $39M
|81
Keenan Allen (32)
|WR
|TBD
|82
Chauncey Golston (27)
|EDGE
|3 years, $19.5M
|83
Cody Barton (28)
|LB
|3 years, $21M
|84
Jedrick Wills (25)
|OT
|TBD
|85
Mike Hilton (31)
|CB
|TBD
|86
Xavier Woods (29)
|S
|2 years, $10M
|87
Brandon Scherff (33)
|OG
|TBD
|88
Jameis Winston (31)
|QB
|TBD
|89
Harrison Smith (36)
|S
|TBD
|90
Russell Wilson (36)
|QB
|TBD
|91
Baron Browning (26)
|EDGE
|2 years, $15M
|92
Sebastian Joseph-Day (29)
|DL
|1 year, $7.5M
|93
Dayo Odeyingbo (25)
|EDGE
|3 years, $48M
|94
Andre Cisco (24)
|S
|1 year, $10M
|95
Eric Stokes (26)
|CB
|1 year, $4M
|96
DeAndre Hopkins (32)
|WR
|1 year, $6M
|97
Morgan Moses (34)
|OT
|3 years, $24M
|98
Tyron Smith (34)
|OT
|TBD
|99
Coleman Shelton (29)
|C
|2 years, TBD
|100
Will Hernandez (29)
|OG
|TBD