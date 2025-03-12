The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing as the legal tampering period for free agency began on Monday at noon ET and the new league year begins on Wednesday. Several big names are already preparing to wear new threads after trade agreements involving playmakers like Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf.

And all that occurred before the official start of free agency. All 32 teams were permitted to speak with impending free agents starting on Monday, while signings and trades can be finalized beginning Wednesday, March 12. (Any players released before free agency begins are technically able to sign with new teams even before these dates as their contracts were terminated. Otherwise, free agents' contracts don't expire until March 12.)

Where are the most notable names headed during free agency? Which veterans remain on the open market? And how much are this year's top players worth?

CBS Sports has you covered here with a running tracker of the top 100 free agents on NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking along with notable players who became free agents following completion of Prisco's list. Below you will also find reported contract terms for star players who have found new homes or re-signed with their current clubs.

2025 NFL free agent tracker, signings