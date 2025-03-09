2025 NFL free agency, trades, offseason rumors, live updates: Latest on Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, more
Keep it locked here for the latest offseason buzz heading into the legal tampering period
NFL free agency is upon us with the legal tampering period kicking off on Monday and the league's new year beginning on Wednesday.
The quarterback market could be even more frenetic after the Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick. That deal adds the Seahawks to the mix of teams that will be competing for the services of Sam Darnold, Aarron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and Jameis Winston. The running back market isn't as robust as a year ago, but it does include at least three surefire starting-caliber options in Rico Dowdle, Najee Harris and Aaron Jones. At wide receiver, Chris Godwin and Davante Adams represent the top of the many notable offerings there.
However, the 2025 free agency class won't include four of its initially projected top free agents: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (franchise tag), Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (franchise tag), Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (re-signed on a four-year, $80 million contract) and Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (re-signed on a three-year, $60 million deal).
Stay tuned to our live blog below to stay in the loop with all the free agency signings, extensions and trade that are set to go down throughout the month of March.
Lions releasing Za'Darius Smith
Detroit is parting ways with three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, according to ESPN. Smith had nine sacks last year that included four after being dealt from Cleveland to Detroit just before the trade deadline. Smith will now get a chance to enter free agency just ahead of the start of the new league year.
San Francisco 49ers release DT Maliek Colllins
The 49ers are remaking their defensive line following up the release of Javon Hargrave by cutting Collins, per NFL Media.
Chiefs re-signing Bolton
Chiefs star ILB Nick Bolton is getting a three-year, $45 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.
A former second-round pick, Bolton tallied 106 tackles, 3 sacks, a FF and an INT in 2024.
Cardinals re-sign edge rusher Baron Browning
Arizona re-signed their veteran edge rusher just before he hit the open market, according to NFL Media. It's a two-year deal worth $15 million in base salary and worth up to a max amount of $19 million.
Seahawks re-sign Jarran Reed
Seattle has re-signed their veteran defensive tackle at the 11th hour, according to ESPN. It's a three-year deal worth up to $25 million.
It's been a busy week for Seattle, who recently released Tyler Lockett, traded QB Geno Smith to the Raiders and could possibly trade WR DK Metcalf.
Teams in sweepstakes for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf are told he wants a contender in a warm weather city
The part about warm weather could simply be negotiating tactic to get teams like the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots to pay more on the extension that comes with trading for Metcalf, who is in the final year of his contract.
Cowboys All-Pro DE Micah Parsons thrilled by Myles Garrett's new deal
Parsons, a 25-year-old three-time All-Pro through four NFL seasons, is in the process of negotiating a second contract with the Dallas Cowboys. His price just went up after Garrett's new deal.
Myles Garrett is now the NFL's highest-paid non-QB
Following Myles Garrett's record-setting deal, he now leads all NFL non-quarterbacks in both average per year salary ($40 million) and guaranteed salary ($122.8 million). Here's what the rest of the league's top 10 looks like in both metrics.
Browns re-sign Myles Garrett to record-setting, four-year extension
Von Miller cut by Bills; five landing spots for future Hall of Famer
Latest on Aaron Rodgers
It's not surprise the Giants aren't a ''desirable'' situation right now, especially with the Vikings now a possibility.
