2025 NFL free agency, trades, rumors, live updates: Bills' Josh Allen signs record deal, Davante Adams to Rams

NFL free agency is upon us with the legal tampering period kicking off on Monday and the league's new year beginning on Wednesday.

The quarterback market could be even more frenetic after the Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick. That deal adds the Seahawks to the mix of teams that will be competing for the services of Sam Darnold, Aarron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and Jameis Winston. The running back market isn't as robust as a year ago, but it does include at least three surefire starting-caliber options in Rico Dowdle, Najee Harris and Aaron Jones. At wide receiver, Chris Godwin and Davante Adams represent the top of the many notable offerings there.

However, the 2025 free agency class won't include four of its initially projected top free agents: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (franchise tag), Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (franchise tag), Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (re-signed on a four-year, $80 million contract) and Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (re-signed on a three-year, $60 million deal).

Stay tuned to our live blog below to stay in the loop with all the free agency signings, extensions and trade that are set to go down throughout the month of March.