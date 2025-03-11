The Minnesota Vikings did not pay big money to keep Sam Darnold at the start of the 2025 NFL free agent negotiating period, but that doesn't mean the NFC North contender is standing pat to open the offseason. Hours after reaching a three-year deal with former Washington Commanders star Jonathan Allen, the Vikings are also set to sign Javon Hargrave to a contract, according to NFL Media.

The Vikings are also signing Will Fries, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts, to a five-year, $88 million deal as the Vikings' new No. 1 interior lineman, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms; that contract would make him a borderline top-10 highest-paid guard in the NFL. The deal also reunites Fries with his former Colts teammate Ryan Kelly, the club's longtime center who agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with Minnesota earlier this week.

Hargrave, meanwhile, has yet to officially be released by the San Francisco 49ers, but the defensive lineman is set to become available Wednesday at the start of the league year. After that, he's poised to sign with the Vikings, per NFL Media, joining Allen as a new face of Brian Flores' defensive front.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Hargrave missed most of the 2024 season due to a torn triceps, but he's been one of the NFL's most productive interior pass rushers when healthy, excelling as a starter for the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers over the course of his career.

The Vikings also spent top dollar to retain cornerback Byron Murphy on the defensive side of the ball, while adding ex-Eagles corner Isaiah Rodgers on a reported two-year, $15 million deal.