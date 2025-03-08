Free agency is a couple days away in the NFL as teams are beginning to set up their rosters for next season. Every team in the league is looking to hoist the Lombardi Trophy like the Philadelphia Eagles did last month, as they were a team that built part of its Super Bowl championship roster with smart free agent signings.

This year's cornerback class in free agency has a lot of good veterans teams could use to improve, with plenty of starting-caliber corners in their 30s. Darius Slay, Rasul Douglas, Jonathan Jones and Stephon Gilmore would be key assets for teams looking to improve their secondary -- or teams can sign the big-ticket free agent corners like D.J. Reed and Charvarius Ward.

The cornerback class is one of the stronger groups in an average free agent class, even with all the players in their 30s. Long-term deals may not be the norm with this group, but any team that signs these players will be getting excellent value for 2025.

Perhaps the cornerbacks will go early, but teams can afford to be patient and find the right fit (and price) with some of these players. As the new league year is set to begin, these are the top-10 cornerbacks who are set to hit free agency.

Age: 28

28 2024 team: New York Jets

New York Jets Average annual salary: $11 million

Reed is one of underrated cornerbacks in the league, earning a chance to be a CB1 after spending several years with Sauce Gardner. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Reed last season completed just 46.3% of their passes, as he allowed just two pass touchdowns and a 63.0 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage. He also had 11 passes defended.

Reed had seven pass interference penalties and zero interceptions, but he's been one of the consistent cornerbacks and is a lockdown defender.

Best fits: 49ers, Lions

Age: 29

29 2024 team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Average annual salary: $13.5 million

Already a good cover corner with two franchises (the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs), Ward hits the free agent market again. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Ward last season had a lot of success, as Ward gave up a 93.3 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage.

Ward had a down year in coverage, allowing five touchdown passes and zero interceptions -- but he allowed just a 54.9 passer rating in coverage over the previous two seasons (with six interceptions).

Teams pursuing Ward should expect the 2022-2023 version, not the player from last year.

Best fits: 49ers, Patriots

Age: 34

34 2024 team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Average annual salary: $13 million

Slay is coming off one of his best seasons, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him competed just 47.1% of their passes. While Slay didn't have an interception, he allowed a 63.6 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage, recorded 13 pass breakups and allowed just two touchdowns. He also posted career-bests in completion rate (47.1%), yards allowed (371), 20-plus-yard completions (three), first downs allowed (15), and pass-breakup rate (19.1%).

Not a surprise Slay is on the free agent market after his release by the Eagles, but there's a chance he could return to Philadelphia. Even at 34, Slay is one of the best cornerbacks available.

Best fits: Eagles, Ravens, Steelers

Age: 29

29 2024 team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Average annual salary: $14.8 million

Still one of the better cover corners, Davis provided a stable presence to the Lions secondary before his jaw injury in December ended his season. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Davis completed just 55.1% of their passes and had a 62.7 passer rating when Davis was targeted as the primary defender in coverage.

Davis had two interceptions and allowed three passing touchdowns, and has allowed a passer rating under 65.0 in three of the last five seasons. He's a veteran asset for any team that signs him.

Best fits: Steelers, Buccaneers

Age: 27

27 2024 team: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Average annual salary: $7 million

Playing next to Gilmore was massive for Murphy, as he finished with a career-high six interceptions last season. One of the ballhawks in the league, Murphy has 13 interceptions over the last four seasons -- and 3+ interceptions in three of the last four years.

Murphy allowed a career-low 62.0 passer rating in coverage last season, but also a career-high 69.7% complete rate in coverage. Pairing Murphy with an established veteran would be ideal, but he's an asset for a secondary.

Best fits: Vikings, Raiders

Age: 31

31 2024 team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Average annual salary: $3.5 million

A veteran who's been with several teams around the league, Douglas is one of the underrated cover corners in the league. Last year was a weird year for Douglas, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him had a 90.6 passer rating -- a year in which Douglas had zero interceptions in 15 games.

Douglas has allowed just a 58.2 passer rating in coverage over the last four seasons, with 14 interceptions. He's a strong veteran for any roster at this stage of his career.

Best fits: Bills, Packers

Age: 35

35 2024 team: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Average annual salary: $7 million

The former Defensive Player of the Year is still going strong in his mid-30s, as Gilmore was a stabilizing presence in the Vikings secondary last season. Gilmore allowed five passing touchdowns and a 78.0 passer rating in coverage last season but that was attributed to the defensive scheme more than his abilities.

Perhaps being 35 plays a role, but Gilmore has allowed a passer rating under 65.0 as the primary defender in coverage in five of the last seven seasons. He's still an asset for a secondary in the right system.

Best fits: Ravens, Steelers

Age: 32

32 2024 team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Average annual salary: $9.5 million

Hard to believe Jones is entering his mid-30s, but the veteran is coming off his worst season in coverage. As the primary defender in coverage, Jones allowed a 112.6 passer rating and 70.2% of passes thrown his way to be completed. He allowed seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

This is the same player who allowed a 63.2 passer rating in coverage over the three previous seasons. Perhaps a change of scenery would benefit Jones as he heads into the back nine of his career.

Best fits: Chargers, Buccaneers

Age: 26

26 2024 team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Average annual salary: $1.8 million

The son of former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, Samuel Jr. didn't allow a touchdown pass nor had an interception in the four games he played last season. Samuel had "stinger symptoms" that kept him out last year, and says he'll be ready for the start of the offseason program -- wherever he ends up.

A solid defender in coverage, Samuel Jr. should be a starting cornerback in 2025. He has a career passer rating of 70.8 allowed in coverage as the primary defender.

Best fits: Vikings, Buccaneers

Age: 31

31 2024 team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Average annual salary: $6 million

Another veteran cornerback on the market, Hilton had a down year in coverage last year (86.0 passer rating allowed when targeted). Opposing quarterbacks targeting Hilton last season completed 74.6% of their passes.

Hilton is still one of the better slot corners in the NFL (and arguably the best since 2020). There should be good teams lining up for his services.

Best fits: Steelers, Commanders