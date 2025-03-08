The top-tier pass rushers in today's NFL may be more famous, but you can argue that the interior linemen are just as important. Not only are stars like Chris Jones, Dexter Lawrence and Jalen Carter called upon to stuff the run, but also pressure passers as well.

It's about time we start looking at the defensive lineman set to hit free agency. Last year, we saw Christian Wilkins cash in with the Las Vegas Raiders on a $110 million deal, D.J. Reader left an AFC contender in the Cincinnati Bengals for an NFC contender in the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans found a sneaky starter in Sebastian Joseph-Day. What will happen this offseason?

Below, we will dive into the top five defensive linemen that are free agents, examine what their market value is and check out a few potential landing spots as well. Spotrac's market value tool is a great resource when it comes to predicting contracts, but also imperfect. They select players based on their age, contract status and statistical production to compare the player in question to. The projections are often low. Another note, these are "defensive linemen," not pass rushers. For the best pass rushers in free agency this offseason, click here. With that being said, let's jump in.

Players' listed ages are as of Sept. 4, the opening night of the 2025 NFL season

Age: 29 | Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

Ford caught on with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018, and eventually became a full-time starter. He recorded 7.5 sacks in five seasons with Seattle before signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills for the 2023 campaign. After playing just eight games for Buffalo, Ford signed to serve on the front lines of Jesse Minter's defense. It was a good decision. Ford started all 17 games, and recorded 39 combined tackles, three sacks, nine QB hits, five passes defensed and his first career interception. If we are making a list of underrated free agents this offseason, Ford has a place on it.

Spotrac projected AAV : $6.6 million (41st)

: $6.6 million (41st) Best team fits: Cardinals, Patriots, 49ers

Age: 30 | Current team: Denver Broncos

Jones isn't a premier interior pass rusher, but he can plug the gaps in the run game, and helped the Broncos finish with the No. 7 total defense, and No. 3 scoring defense in 2024. He racked up 42 combined tackles and one sack, while his unit recorded the most sacks (63) and the second-highest pressure percentage (40%) in the NFL. The Broncos got the most out of Jones after he signed a three-year deal following five seasons with San Francisco.

Spotrac projected AAV : $11.2 million (27th)

: $11.2 million (27th) Best team fits: Bills, Bengals, Panthers

Age: 30 | Current team: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have a wild offseason ahead of them with the looming Ja'Marr Chase extension which will break records, the Tee Higgins situation, and then Trey Hendrickson is still waiting for a raise or change of scenery. That could force B.J. Hill to walk in free agency. Over the last two seasons, he's recorded 107 tackles, 30 QB hits and 7.5 sacks.

Hill has been an important piece on Cincy's defensive line for four seasons now. When the Bengals acquired Hill via trade in 2021, they made the Super Bowl while Hill recorded 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception during that playoff run. Now, he may be off to help another contender.

Spotrac projected AAV : $9 million (33rd)

: $9 million (33rd) Best team fits: Packers, Bears, Bills

Age: 26 | Current team: Detroit Lions

Onwuzurike is ready to be a full-time starter after recording 28 combined tackles, 13 QB hits and 1.5 sacks this past season in Detroit. In fact, 2024 marked the first time Onwuzurike made an official NFL start, but his ability to collapse the pocket and rush the passer from the interior makes him one of the most intriguing defensive linemen hitting the open market.

Spotrac projected AAV : $4.5 million (46th)

: $4.5 million (46th) Best team fits: Panthers, Dolphins, Chargers

Age: 26 | Current team: Philadelphia Eagles

If the Super Bowl proved anything, Williams is a stud. He registered four pressures and two sacks of Patrick Mahomes, capping what was a career year in which he recorded five sacks and 10 QB hits in 17 games played with seven starts. He played more than 50% of defensive snaps just five times last season, yet registered the highest pressure rate on the Eagles (14.2%). Williams also registered the highest PFF pass rush grade among interior defenders with a 91.7, edging out Chris Jones' 91.5 mark.

Spotrac projected AAV : $12 million (24th)

: $12 million (24th) Best team fits: Cardinals, Patriots, Vikings

Other notable defensive line free agents