Pass rusher has become a premier position in today's NFL. These 4-3 defensive ends or 3-4 outside linebackers can control games with the pressure they put on quarterbacks. In fact, pass rushers have won three out of the past four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

With free agency right around the corner, it's time to explore some of the top edge rushers who will be searching for new contracts. Last year, we saw Jonathan Greenard leave the Houston Texans and ink a massive $76 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, Danielle Hunter did the opposite, leaving Minnesota for Houston on a $49 million deal and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney returned home to Carolina on a $20 million deal. What will happen this cycle?

We have one free agent pass rusher who probably should have won Super Bowl MVP for his performance vs. Patrick Mahomes last month, a couple of veterans who are worth a look and some young players who are ready to become full-time starters in new situations. Below, we will dive into the top five pass rushers who are set to hit the market, examine what their market value is and check out a few potential landing spots as well. Spotrac's market value tool is a great resource when it comes to predicting contracts, but it's also imperfect. They select players based on their age, contract status and statistical production to compare the player in question to. The projections are often low. With that being said, let's jump in.

Players' listed ages are as of Sept. 4, the opening night of the 2025 NFL season

Age: 25 | Current team: New York Giants

Let's start with a player who received plenty of attention at the trade deadline, but ultimately wasn't moved. Azeez Ojulari is looking for a new deal after four seasons in New York, and he's an interesting player to watch. Ojulari set a Giants rookie record by notching eight sacks in 2021, but recorded just eight sacks over the next two seasons in 18 total games played while he dealt with injuries. Ojulari hasn't been a full-time starter, but he recorded five sacks in a three-game span this past season, while also notching 14 combined tackles in those three contests.

Ojulari's injury history is why he's a borderline top pass rusher in this class. He was placed on injured reserve again this past season after suffering a ruptured ligament in his big toe but should command interest in the coming weeks.

Spotrac projected AAV : $7.6 million (45th)

: $7.6 million (45th) Best team fits: Eagles, Colts, Falcons

Age: 27 | Current team: Las Vegas Raiders

Malcolm Koonce has to be one of the most intriguing free agents this offseason. He could have an incredibly competitive market, or it could be underwhelming. The reason being that Koonce missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury, but in 2023, he recorded a career-high 43 combined tackles and eight sacks after recording just 12 tackles and two sacks in his first two NFL seasons. Six of his eight sacks in 2023 came in the final four games of the season, and he got to Mahomes thrice in the famous Christmas Day upset -- which by the way, is still the last time the Kansas City Chiefs lost at home.

Koonce was a third-round pick of the Raiders out of Buffalo. The knee injury will be more worrisome to some teams than others, but at 27 years old, teams will be lining up to talk to his representation.

Spotrac projected AAV : $20 million (No. 13)

: $20 million (No. 13) Best team fits: Buccaneers, Cardinals, Packers

Age: 30 | Current team: New York Jets

Haason Reddick had what was a very down year following his contract fiasco with the Jets. He finally returned to the fold and made his 2024 debut in Week 8, but recorded just one sack and 14 tackles in 10 games played. You may believe that Reddick's market won't be as robust following that down year, but keep in mind he notched 50.5 sacks from 2020-23, which ranked fourth-most in that span. Reddick recorded a career-high 16 sacks and forced a league-leading five fumbles as the Eagles made their run to the Super Bowl in 2022, and followed that year up with 11 sacks in 2023 while making the Pro Bowl in both seasons.

Spotrac projected AAV : $11.7 million (No. 27)

: $11.7 million (No. 27) Best team fits: Packers, 49ers, Cardinals

Age: 34 | Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

Maybe the former No. 5 overall pick is a little long in the tooth, but the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time Pro Bowler is going to have a market. Khalil Mack recorded 39 combined tackles, six sacks and 15 QB hits to go along with nine passes defended in 16 games played this past season. He isn't too far removed from putting up gaudy numbers, as just two seasons ago, Mack recorded a career-high 17 sacks with the Chargers. It's evident Mack can still get pressure on the quarterback, which is why he will have a market. Mack's 107.5 career sacks are tied for 45th all time since 1960.

Spotrac projected AAV : $23.6 million (No. 9)

: $23.6 million (No. 9) Best team fits: Eagles, Commanders, Lions

Age: 28 | Current team: Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is a great player, but Sweat probably should have won Super Bowl MVP last month. He registered seven pressures, six combined tackles and 2.5 sacks on the biggest stage vs. the Chiefs, and even forced an interception by pushing Joe Thuney into Mahomes at the goal line. Sweat led the Eagles with 54 pressures in 2024, and recorded 41 combined tackles, eight sacks and 15 QB hits in 16 games played.

Josh Sweat turns 28 later this month, and he's ready to cash in on the open market. He appears to be the top edge player in this free agency class. In 104 career games played, the former fourth-round pick out of Florida State has recorded 43 sacks.

Spotrac projected AAV : $18.8 million (No. 16)

: $18.8 million (No. 16) Best team fits: Titans, Cardinals, Patriots

Other notable EDGE free agents