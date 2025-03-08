Free agency is starting to heat up around the NFL, as teams prepare for the new league year. One of the positions that isn't as valued as highly as the others, but has significant value is off-ball linebacker.

For every Fred Warner and Roquan Smith, there are players who can be obtained at off-ball linebacker that are cost efficient and provide excellent value for the position. Teams can find those players in free agency, as off-ball linebackers typically aren't signed to long-term contracts.

This year's off-ball linebacker class is full of players that provide excellent value for a team, even if only one or two will likely have a deal during the legal tampering period of free agency.

These are the top eight off-ball linebackers in free agency:

Age: 35

35 2024 team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 2024 salary: $6.5 million

A future Hall of Famer, Wagner was still great in his first year with Washington. A second team All-Pro, Wagner finished with 132 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and four passes defensed in 17 games at the MIKE. Wagner has been an All-Pro for 11 straight years and still plays at a high level in his mid 30s. He had 25 tackles and a 0.5 sack in three playoff games.

A one-year deal may be suitable for Wagner at this stage in the game. He was vital in the Commanders jumping their win total from four wins to 12 last season and is a leader for any defense.

Best fits: Commanders, Raiders, Rams

Age: 28

28 2024 team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 2024 salary: $8.2 million

An Achilles injury sidelined Greenlaw for most of the season (suffered the injury in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs), but he is one of the best linebackers in the game when healthy. He only played 34 snaps last season, but is worth the flyer for any team that needs an off-ball linebacker.

Greenlaw has back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons prior to his Achilles injury. He's missed multiple games in each of the past five seasons, but is incredibly productive when on the field.

Best fits: 49ers, Lions, Cardinals

Age: 26

26 2024 team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 2024 salary: $3.1 million

One of the better run-stoppers in the league, Jones needs to find a permanent home in free agency after being traded twice in the last year. Jones had 138 tackles last season, his third straight season with 100+ tackles. Of the runs Jones faced, 23.9% of the plays resulted in a tackle.

If a team needs a run-stopping linebacker, Jones is a good bet.

Best fits: Seahawks, Cardinals, Commanders

Age: 25

25 2024 team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 salary: $1.5 million

An underrated player at his position, Bolton has been a consistently good player on the Chiefs defense during their Super Bowl runs. He finished with 106 tackles and 3.0 sacks to go with six passes defensed. Bolton had 100+ tackles in three of his four seasons, providing great value for the Chiefs as a second-round pick.

Excellent against the run, Bolton is a strong player at the MIKE. The Chiefs may just let him go elsewhere (as they have with back-seven players in the past), but that may not be the best decision.

Best fits: Chiefs, Titans, Raiders

Age: 25

25 2024 team: New York Jets

New York Jets 2024 salary: $959,000

Sherwood could be this years' Zack Baun amongst the off-ball linebacker class, as he had his breakout campaign in his final season in his rookie contract. He finished with 158 tackles and led the NFL with 98 solo tackles, while having 2.0 sacks and three passes defensed.

A converted safety, Sherwood could improve in coverage as he still gets regular snaps. The athleticism stands out on tape.

Best fits: Eagles, Giants, Chiefs

Age: 29

29 2024 team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 salary: $3.5 million

Another excellent run-stopper, Spillane had 158 tackles and seven passes defensed last season (finished in the top five in tackles), while also having two interceptions. Spillane had 22.5% of runs ending up in a tackle, and doesn't miss a lot of tackles.

With consecutive 140+ tackle seasons, Spillane shouldn't have a problem finding a starting job for 2025.

Best fits: Raiders, Rams, Broncos

Age: 33

33 2024 team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 2024 salary: $3 million

Kendricks didn't sign until July last season, but should garner interest in free agency as a veteran presence. The Cowboys were a disaster in 2024, but Kendricks finished with 138 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and two interceptions at the MIKE.

Kendricks can play both off-ball linebacker positions, which is valuable for defenses. There should be an opportunity for him in 2025 if he wants it.

Best fits: Buccaneers, Rams, Commanders

Age: 27

27 2024 team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2024 salary: $2.3 million

Dodson is a better player than the tape shows, mainly because he's used incorrectly. He's strong in coverage and a player that is better against the run when put in the right position. Dodson finished with 107 tackles, three interceptions, and six passes defensed last season.

A change of scenery would be good for Dodson, who is worth taking a flyer on this offseason.

Best fits: Eagles, Bills, 49ers