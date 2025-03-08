Even though it feels like we're just coming off the heels of the Philadelphia Eagles taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the NFL offseason is about to come on hot and heavy.

On Monday, the negotiating period begins where teams will be able to discuss the parameters of contracts with unrestricted free agents and agree in principle on deals. That leads up to the official start of the new league year on Wednesday. It's at that juncture where free agents will be able to officially put pen to paper on contracts with new teams, sending this latest rendition of the NFL's game of musical chairs fully into motion.

This free agent cycle, quarterbacks and wide receivers are expected to dominate the headlines with a number of intriguing names soon hitting the market. That said, don't sleep on the crop of tight ends set to be free agents.

Already, the position group is making waves with the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly agreeing on a three-year deal with tight end Mike Gesicki that will prevent him from entering the free agent fray. However, there's still plenty of names worth keeping an eye on.

Below, we'll dive into the notable free agent tight ends this offseason, rank them, examine what their market value could be and what teams could make for logical fits.

Tight ends' listed ages are as of Sept. 4, the opening night of the 2025 NFL season, and their seasons of experience include the upcoming 2025 season.

Age: 30 | Season: 10th | 2024 team: New England Patriots

While the Patriots offense left a little to be desired throughout the 2024 campaign, Austin Hooper was a steady outlet in the passing game. The veteran caught 76.3% of his targets, finishing with 45 receptions, 476 yards, and three touchdowns while suiting up in all 17 games. That production should fetch him a better contract than the one-year, $3.1 million contract he inked with New England last offseason, and he could prove to be a solid No. 2 tight end in a more potent passing offense.

Austin Hooper NE • TE • #81 TAR 59 REC 45 REC YDs 476 REC TD 3 FL 1

Spotrac projected AAV : $4.1 million

: $4.1 million Best team fits: Patriots, Broncos, Chiefs, Colts

Age: 30 | Season: 8th | 2024 team: New York Jets

Conklin won't change the fortunes of an offense upon arrival (no TE in this class can do that), but he's a very safe signing for any unit looking to bolster the position. He can help with protection and is a solid check-down option in the passing game. He won't break off a monumental gain but will give the offense the necessary yards to help move the sticks. In a struggling Jets offense, Conklin did prove to be a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers, catching 51 balls for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

Tyler Conklin NYJ • TE • #83 TAR 72 REC 51 REC YDs 449 REC TD 4 FL 0

Spotrac projected AAV : $9 million

: $9 million Best team fits: Broncos, Ravens, Chargers, Colts

Age: 34 | Season: 13th | 2024 team: Washington Commanders

Ertz isn't at the peak of his powers from when he was a Pro Bowl talent with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the veteran showed last season that he still has fuel left in the tank. With the Commanders, he proved to be a great outlet for Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, catching 66 of his 91 targets for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. Ertz ramped up in the playoffs, adding 18 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, helping Washington reach the NFC Championship Game. Given that rapport with Daniels, it would make sense for Ertz and Washington to seek a reunion, but he would also be a valuable piece to a contender looking for tight end depth.

Zach Ertz WAS • TE • #86 TAR 91 REC 66 REC YDs 654 REC TD 7 FL 0

Spotrac projected AAV : $5.3 million

: $5.3 million Best team fits: Commanders, Chiefs, Broncos, Bears

Age: 28 | Season: 6th | 2024 team: New Orleans Saints

Johnson might not be a household name, but that's largely due to the Saints not being particularly competitive throughout his tenure. However, if/when he shakes loose this offseason and lands in an offense with more consistent quarterback play, he could prove to be quite the addition. Unlike some of these other tight ends in the free-agent market, Johnson has the raw ability to rip off some chunk plays and is a highly athletic pass catcher. Even with topsy-turvy quarterback play from the Saints in 2024, Johnson is coming off a season where he notched new career highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (548).

Juwan Johnson NO • TE • #83 TAR 66 REC 50 REC YDs 548 REC TD 3 FL 0

Spotrac projected AAV : $10.1 million

: $10.1 million Best team fits: Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, Patriots

1. Evan Engram

Age: 31 | Season: 9th | 2024 team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Engram was a cap casualty with the Jaguars, who released him prior to the start of free agency. That coupled with a regime change in Jacksonville has the two-time Pro Bowl tight end on the market. Engram was limited to nine games last season, but has proven to be a highly productive pass catcher at the position, including his 114-catch season in 2023. Engram should be looked at as a veteran who can slot in with a contender and immediately provide a boost to the pass-catching unit.

Evan Engram JAC • TE • #17 TAR 64 REC 47 REC YDs 365 REC TD 1 FL 1