Most every NFL move is made with the intention of acquiring, not selling, talent. Sometimes, of course, trades are made in the name of the future more than the present. But a lot of the big-money signings that kicked off 2025 free agency, for example, were finalized in hopes of teams adding immediate assistance.

Yet talent doesn't always translate to production. It's true in the draft. And it's true in the veteran market. Why? Because fit matters. A new quarterback, for example, is often only as good as his setup, whether that means skill-weapon support, trustworthy coaching, and so forth. Just because a prospect goes No. 1 overall, or commands $50 million on the open market, doesn't mean he's guaranteed on-field success.

So which of this year's top veteran additions -- both signings and trade acquisitions -- are best suited to have their talent maximized in new homes? We combed through some of the most notable deals to get done during the first week of the free agency period, identifying our favorite candidates to benefit from fresh scenery in the 2025 season:

Najee Harris with the Chargers

The former first-round draft pick was strong and steady, if somewhat sluggish, as the Pittsburgh Steelers' top ball carrier. In Los Angeles, he should have a stronger front and superior quarterback by his side, plus plenty of defensive support. Jim Harbaugh likes to pound the rock, so odds are he'll get plenty of chances.

Davante Adams with the Rams

Adams isn't getting any younger at 32; even his illustrious resume couldn't energize the New York Jets offense in 2024. In sunny Los Angeles, he should have some extra spring in his step working opposite Puka Nacua, and catching passes from the strong-armed Matthew Stafford in Sean McVay's system.

Deebo Samuel with the Commanders

Once the best multipurpose weapon in Kyle Shanahan's arsenal, Samuel seemed worn down by the end of his San Francisco 49ers tenure. Playing with the dynamic Jayden Daniels should help recharge his battery, with Terry McLaurin drawing lots of attention on the other side. On paper, the fit is perfect.

Kenyon Green with the Eagles

A first-round pick in 2022, Green quickly wore out his welcome in Houston, where he was often either injured or flailing in pass coverage for the Texans. The Eagles will give him an all-world supporting cast in the trenches, plus one of the game's most respected blocking tutors in assistant coach Jeff Stoutland.

DeMarcus Lawrence with the Seahawks

Going on 33 and fresh off a season in which he was limited to four games, Lawrence may not be a game-wrecker as he once was. Relocating to a Seattle front that also features the powerful Leonard Williams should be a boost, however. Coach Mike Macdonald tends to get the most of his defensive personnel.

Grady Jarrett with the Bears

Going on 32, his days as a steady interior stud are probably in the past, but the longtime Atlanta Falcons staple is primed for production in a bolstered Chicago Bears defense now run by Dennis Allen, with Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo helping off the edge, and a physical linebacker corps backing him up.

Haason Reddick with the Buccaneers

Of all players listed here, perhaps none is better off than Reddick ... for the mere fact he's finally escaped the New York Jets. His 2024 season was mostly lost due to a contract dispute, but he's shown before he can be a freak when unleashed off the edge. On a one-year, prove-it deal, he'll be hunting for sacks.

Robert Spillane with the Patriots

The longtime backup-turned-enforcer was a tackle machine for the Las Vegas Raiders the last few years, but now he gets to suit up for Mike Vrabel in New England. And not only that, but he'll be working behind a front now featuring the freshly paid Milton Williams and Harold Landry. This whole "D" should be physical.