Preseason action is in full swing, and the 2025 NFL season kicks off in less than a month. Three teams -- the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles -- are listed as the betting favorites at +700 (risk $100 to win $700) in the latest Super Bowl 60 odds. All three teams are led by quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts) who are widely considered to be among the top contenders to win the 2025 NFL MVP award. Should you target Jackson, Allen, or Hurts when making NFL futures prop bets?

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top quarterback prop bet picks for the 2025 NFL season.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor).

Here are Kaylor's top three quarterback futures prop bets (placed August 11, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Kyler Murray Over 20.5 touchdown passes (-110 at DraftKings)

Patrick Mahomes Over 4,000.5 passing yards (-114 at FanDuel)

Joe Burrow to lead the NFL in passing yards (+500 at DraftKings)

Murray is at a proverbial crossroads in his NFL career, and is in need of a big season to solidify his standing as one of the brightest young stars in the league. Murray has thrown 21 or more touchdown passes in three of his six NFL seasons. There are injury concerns with the former No. 1 overall, but he does have an excellent group of wide receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, Greg Dortch), and a Pro Bowl tight end (Trey McBride) at his disposal. If Murray stays healthy, I expect him to finish the regular season with 25+ touchdown passes.

Patrick Mahomes Over 4,000.5 passing yards (-114 at FanDuel)

Mahomes is entering his eighth season as Kansas City's full-time starting quarterback, and he has gone over this number in six of his last seven seasons. His only time finishing under this number was 2024, when he had 3,928 passing yards in 16 games (he sat out the Chiefs' Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos). The Chiefs have quietly put together a really solid group of pass catchers in Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Jaylen Royals, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. I am anticipating a bounce-back season from Mahomes (statistically speaking), and expect him to finish the regular season with close to 4,500 passing yards.

Joe Burrow to lead the NFL in passing yards (+500 at DraftKings)

Burrow led the NFL is passing yards in 2024 by a fairly wide margin, finishing with 4,918 yards (Jared Goff finished second with 4,629. The Bengals had Burrow and their starters play in their first preseason game against the Eagles, and the former LSU standout looked outstanding. Burrow completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals have the premier wide receiver duo in the NFL, and despite the emergence of Chase Brown, their offense will rely heavily on its passing game in 2025. If Burrow stays healthy, he more than likely be in the mix here.

