With the NFL season set to kick off in less than a month, it's time to start scouring the latest NFL odds and locking in futures bets. One of the flashiest positions in the game is wide receiver, where players like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb produce jaw-dropping highlight reel plays on a weekly basis. In 2024, Chase pulled off the receiving Triple Crown, leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Chase is +1400 (risk $100 to win $1,400) at DraftKings Sportsbook to accomplish that feat again in 2025. Should you back Chase, Jefferson, or Lamb when making NFL futures bets?

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top quarterback prop bet picks for the 2025 NFL season. Before locking in any NFL futures bets on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor).

Here are Kaylor's top three quarterback futures prop bets (placed August 12, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Drake London Over 1,125.5 receiving yards (-114 at FanDuel)

London had a breakout season in 2024, catching 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. The Falcons are turning over the reigns of their offense to second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and in a limited sample size, the former Washington standout displayed an obvious rapport with London. In three starts by Penix, London tallied 22 catches for 352 yards and two scores. While he may not produce at that rate for the entire 2025 season, I do expect London to at least match his production from the 2024 season.

Xavier Worthy Over 875.5 receiving yards (-114 at FanDuel)

Worthy entered the league as the fastest player in NFL Combine history. By the end of his rookie season, the former Texas standout proved to be more than just a speedy, one-trick pony at the wide receiver position. In Super Bowl 59, Worthy caught eight passes for 157 yards and two scores. The 22-year-old playmaker will be competing for targets with the likes of Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice, but I fully expect him to make a serious run at posting his first career 1,000-yard season in 2025.

Malik Nabers to lead the NFL in receptions (+1200 at DraftKings)

Despite playing with subpar quarterbacks, Nabers exploded onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 2024, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. The Giants improved their quarterback situation this offseason with the additions of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart, which should directly benefit the production of Nabers. On top of that, New York is a team that will likely be playing from behind on a regular basis, forcing them to throw the ball more than they would otherwise. The competition will be stiff here, but Nabers is one of the brightest young stars in the NFL, and +1200 is a great value here.

