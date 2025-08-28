Two years ago, I took a crack at putting my spin on designing an NFL Futures competition that feels like a Fantasy football draft, then I put 12 top experts from CBS Sports and SportsLine to the test competing to see who would come out on top with their predictions. Like a Fantasy draft, once a bet has been selected, it's off the board for everyone else. However, it's crucial to balance the competition in a way that rewards the best overall NFL futures drafter and avoids as much as possible one somewhat realistic surprise winner nullifying the rest of the draft.

The groundwork for building a successful NFL futures portfolio is win totals, so our draft makes hitting those foundational picks crucial. In 2023, SportsLine's Larry Hartstein put together an excellent draft overall but missed his second win total, and that was enough to deny him the title when SportsLine's Mackenzie Brooks hit all three of her top win totals. In 2024, Hartstein hit both his top win totals but missed his third, and that resulted in another second-place finish to someone who hit all three win totals plus other high-value picks.

NFL Futures Draft rules

So what does each roster look like? With a 12-person draft in mind, we have each drafter make 16 picks of varying unit sizes in any order, like so:

Win totals

3u Win total

2u Win total

1u Win total

0.5u Alternate win total

Rule: Each side of a team's win total is only allowed to be selected once whether it's used for a regular win total or alternate slot. That means of the possible 64 picks (32 Overs and 32 Unders), 48 different win total sides will be selected in a 12-team league.

Playoff bets

1u Make/miss playoffs

0.5u Division winner

0.25u Super Bowl winner

Rule: Once a team is used for either side of a make/miss playoff bet, the other side is also removed from the board. Therefore, two picks in the category will not be in direct competition.

Awards bets

0.25u MVP

0.1u Offensive Player of the Year

0.1u Defensive Player of the Year

0.1u Offensive Rookie of the Year

0.1u Defensive Rookie of the Year

0.1u Coach of the Year

Rule: Selection of a player only removes him from the board of that category and still allows him to be selected for other awards. For example, Lamar Jackson to win MVP and Lamar Jackson to win Offensive Player of the Year could both be selected in the same draft.

Player props

1u Passing yards/TD over/under

1u Rushing yards/TD over/under

1u Receiving yards/TD over/under

Rule: Once a player is used for a category, all other potential picks are removed from that player for that category alone, but the player can be selected for another category. For example, Saquon Barkley rushing yards Over being selected would mean no other Barkley rushing props can be selected, but Saquon Barkley receiving yards Over is still available.

Odds selection

The simplest rule for which odds to use is to pick one sportsbook and stick with it for every pick. We went with DraftKings Sportsbook for the SportsLine NFL Futures Fantasy Draft, which was an extended draft via email that took roughly four weeks to complete. For slow drafts especially, use the odds in real time when a pick is made and make sure the pick is still available to be bet so that the competition is truly about finding the best NFL futures bettor and not taking advantage of stale lines or injured players.

SportsLine NFL Futures Fantasy Draft

Our group of 12 participants from SportsLine includes the following experts, in order of how the randomizer slotted them in the draft: Sia Nejad, Larry Hartstein, R.J. White, Bob Konarski, Thomas Casale, Mackenzie Brooks, Jeff Hochman, Danny Vithlani, Josh Nagel, Dave Richard, Eric Cohen and Alex Selesnick.

We'll go round by round to show you how the draft played out.

Round 1



Category Pick Price Nejad 3u Win Total DEN OV 9.5 -105 Hartstein 3u Win Total ATL OV 7.5 -140 White 3u Win Total NE UN 8.5 +100 Konarski 3u Win Total PHI OV 11.5 +110 Casale 3u Win Total NYG OV 5.5 +100 Brooks 3u Win Total CHI UN 8.5 -135 Hochman 3u Win Total DET UN 10.5 -130 Vithlani 3u Win Total MIN UN 9.5 -125 Nagel 3u Win Total NO UN 5.5 -150 Richard 3u Win Total DAL UN 8.5 -145 Cohen 3u Win Total BAL OV 11.5 -115 Selesnick 3u Win Total TB OV 9.5 -105

For the third straight year, everyone began the draft by taking a three-unit win total as it's imperative to hit the pick in that slot in order to have any chance at winning. My top pick was the Broncos Over 9.5, but Sia took it at first overall, so I settled for my second favorite pick in the Patriots Under 8.5. Unlike last year, two different drafters didn't take opposite sides of the same win total in the first round, so there is potential for everyone to hit this pick.

Round 2



Category Pick Price Selesnick 2u Win Total MIA UN 7.5 -115 Cohen 2u Win Total CLE UN 5.5 -140 Richard 2u Win Total IND UN 7.5 -110 Nagel 2u Win Total LAC OV 9.5 -115 Vithlani 2u Win Total ARI UN 8.5 -105 Hochman 2u Win Total TEN OV 5.5 -150 Brooks 2u Win Total NYJ OV 6.5 +120 Casale 2u Win Total CAR OV 6.5 -130 Konarski 2u Win Total GB OV 9.5 -120 White 2u Win Total SF OV 10.5 +110 Hartstein 2u Win Total MIN OV 9.5 +105 Nejad 2u Win Total TEN UN 6.5 -145

Again, win totals are the name of the game as everyone filled their two-unit win total slot, with again only three drafters getting aggressive and going for plus odds. I was the only person to make two plus-odds plays with my first two picks, which gives me the potential to take the early lead in this draft if both hit.

Round 3



Category Pick Price Nejad 0.25u Super Ravens +600 Hartstein 1u Win Total LAC UN 9.5 -105 White 0.25u Super 49ers +2000 Konarski 1u Win Total CIN UN 9.5 +100 Casale 0.25u Super Chiefs +850 Brooks 0.25u Super Eagles +700 Hochman 0.25u Super Bills +600 Vithlani 0.25u MVP Lamar Jackson +550 Nagel 0.25u MVP Joe Burrow +650 Richard 1u Playoffs PIT Make playoffs +125 Cohen 0.5u Division NFCN Packers +250 Selesnick 0.5u Division NFCE Eagles -130

With the two big win totals out of the way for every drafter, now we see some strategy come into play. Five people decided to back a Super Bowl winner, and I correlated my play in that category with my 49ers Over as if the win total hits, I'll have great value on this play heading into the playoffs. We also saw the first two MVP picks come off the board along with two division-winner plays, two one-unit win totals and one make/miss playoffs pick. I was extremely disappointed to see the Packers division winner come off the board, and I wish I would've waited on the 49ers Super Bowl pick in retrospect.

Round 4



Category Pick Price Selesnick 1u Playoffs NE Miss playoffs -155 Cohen 1u Win Total LV OV 6.5 -145 Richard 0.25u MVP Patrick Mahomes +700 Nagel 1u Win Total SEA UN 8.5 -140 Vithlani 0.5u Division NFCS Buccaneers -110 Hochman 0.5u Division AFCS Titans +600 Brooks 0.5u Division AFCW Chargers +310 Casale 0.5u Division AFCN Ravens -150 Konarski 1u Playoffs GB Make playoffs -135 White 0.25u MVP Jayden Daniels +750 Hartstein 0.1u OPOY Ja'Marr Chase +950 Nejad 0.25u MVP Jalen Hurts 1700

A majority of teams either took a division winner or MVP in this round, and I went with the latter as I didn't want to be shut out of the market for the top options even though I love Bo Nix as a sleeper. My target was Patrick Mahomes, but Dave took him early in the round so I went with Jayden Daniels instead. We also saw our first foray into the 0.1-unit awards with Ja'Marr Chase being grabbed for Offensive Player of the Year. I love Jeff getting aggressive by using the Titans as his division winner this round as well, and they were on my list of potential picks for the category.

Round 5



Category Pick Price Nejad 0.5u Division AFCS Texans +110 Hartstein 0.25u MVP Jordan Love +2500 White 0.5u Division NFCW 49ers +150 Konarski 0.1u DROY Abdul Carter +250 Casale 0.25u MVP Justin Herbert +1800 Brooks 1u Win Total SEA OV 8.5 +115 Hochman 1u Playoffs TEN Make playoffs +370 Vithlani 1u Playoffs LAC Make playoffs -140 Nagel 0.5u Division NFCN Lions +155 Richard 1u Rush Prop J.Allen OV 500.5 Yd -115 Cohen 0.25u MVP Josh Allen +550 Selesnick 0.25u MVP Baker Mayfield +2500

The 49ers weren't necessarily my top divisional pick at this point, but they were close, and I figure may as well continue the correlation with my two-unit win total play. I expect Abdul Carter to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but the win wouldn't net Bob that much in terms of points since we only make those 0.1-unit plays. We also see our first player prop come off the board with Dave taking Josh Allen's rushing yards Over, while Eric followed it up by backing an MVP repeat for the Bills quarterback.

Round 6



Category Pick Price Selesnick 1u Win Total BUF UN 12.5 -150 Cohen 0.1u OPOY Christian McCaffrey +2200 Richard 1u Pass Prop Stafford UN 3750.5 Yd -110 Nagel 1u Playoffs CHI Miss playoffs -195 Vithlani 1u Pass Prop Burrow OV 4150.5 Yd -120 Hochman 1u Win Total HOU UN 9.5 -120 Brooks 0.1u OROY Ashton Jeanty +275 Casale 1u Playoffs ATL Make playoffs +155 Konarski 1u Rush Prop Barkley OV 1425.5 Yd +110 White 1u Playoffs DEN Make playoffs -140 Hartstein 0.5u Division NFCW Cardinals +450 Nejad 1u Playoffs HOU Make playoffs -130

We're now in the part of the draft with a good mixture of categories in every round, with three player props, two awards, two win totals and one division bet joining four make/miss playoffs bets. I wanted to lock in a make playoffs bet on Denver after missing out on the Broncos for my first win total, and I really like Larry taking a shot on the Cardinals winning the NFC West at the +450 price, even though I have the 49ers there.

Round 7



Category Pick Price Nejad 0.5u Alt Wins NYJ UN 5.5 +130 Hartstein 1u Playoffs ARI Make playoffs +115 White 0.5u Alt Wins CHI OV 9.5 +180 Konarski 0.5u Division AFCW Chiefs -120 Casale 0.1u OROY Cameron Ward +350 Brooks 1u Playoffs SEA Make playoffs +170 Hochman 0.5u Alt Wins ARI OV 9.5 +125 Vithlani 0.1u OROY Omarion Hampton +750 Nagel 0.5u Alt Wins MIA OV 8.5 +150 Richard 1u Win Total ATL UN 7.5 +115 Cohen 1u Playoffs MIN Miss playoffs -110 Selesnick 1u Rec Prop Hunter OV 750.5 Yd -120

This round breaks ground on the half-unit alternate win totals, with some like myself passing on their one-unit standard win total to get aggressive with one of the few win totals left we like. I decided to buy in on the Ben Johnson upside and take the Bears to be a 10-win team at what I think is a value price at +180, and Josh and Jeff also got aggressive with win total Overs on Miami and Arizona, respectively. Even though it won't pay off much in terms of points at +350 on a 0.1-unit play, I love the value backing Cameron Ward for Offensive Rookie of the Year as well, though I have my sights set on a longer shot there.

Round 8



Category Pick Price Selesnick 1u Pass Prop Rodgers UN 23.5 TD -125 Cohen 0.5u Alt Wins WAS OV 10.5 +150 Richard 0.5u Alt Wins PIT OV 10.5 +250 Nagel 0.1u OPOY Jahmyr Gibbs +1200 Vithlani 0.5u Alt Wins JAC OV 8.5 +140 Hochman 1u Rush Prop Bi.Robinson OV 1200.5 Yd -110 Brooks 0.1u DROY Jalon Walker +1000 Casale 0.1u OPOY Bijan Robinson +1400 Konarski 0.1u DPOY T.J. Watt +950 White 0.1u OROY Tetairoa McMillan +1600 Hartstein 0.25u Super Lions +1100 Nejad 0.1u OPOY Derrick Henry +1400

I was devastated to see Bijan Robinson Offensive Player of the Year come off the board two picks ahead of me, making me regret waiting one round too long for that selection. I pivoted to the Offensive Rookie of the Year value I like the most in Tetairoa McMillan, whose receiving yards over/under has trended upwards in recent days as he is poised to be the main passing-game weapon in the Carolina offense.

Round 9

We're well into awards season with many of our win totals and playoff bets figured out along with plenty of options in the player props, and in one 20-pick stretch that includes this entire round, we had 19 awards bets selected. I see Justin Jefferson as a good value at +1600 to win Offensive Player of the year even though I would've preferred Bijan Robinson, as Jefferson has proven to be quarterback proof over the course of his career. Some interesting Coach of the Year candidates also come off the board, including one huge +6000 swing by Dave.

Round 10



Category Pick Price Selesnick 0.1u DROY Malaki Starks +1800 Cohen 0.1u COY Dave Canales +1600 Richard 0.25u Super Buccaneers +2800 Nagel 0.1u DROY Mykel Williams +1400 Vithlani 1u Win Total BUF OV 12.5 +125 Hochman 0.25u MVP Bo Nix +3500 Brooks 0.25u MVP Saquon Barkley +6000 Casale 0.1u DROY James Pearce +1600 Konarski 0.1u COY Aaron Glenn +1600 White 1u Win Total PIT UN 8.5 -105 Hartstein 0.1u DROY Travis Hunter +1000 Nejad 1u Rec Prop Ty.Hill OV 975.5 Yd -115

More awards off the board, including one +6000 longshot for MVP that would end the competition if it were to somehow hit. I love Bo Nix as an MVP sleeper as well, and if that comes through for Jeff he's going to have a great shot of winning, but I didn't want to take him at +3500 with other books having him as high as +6000 (a price that would've made him my play over Jayden Daniels, who I took several rounds earlier).

Round 11



Category Pick Price Nejad 0.1u COY Sean Payton +1600 Hartstein 1u Rec Prop LaPorta OV 675.5 Yd -110 White 0.1u DROY Mason Graham +1600 Konarski 1u Pass Prop Mayfield OV 3200.5 Yd -120 Casale 1u Win Total CIN OV 9.5 -120 Brooks 0.5u Alt Wins DAL OV 9.5 +200 Hochman 0.1u COY Ben Johnson +700 Vithlani 0.25u Super Bengals +2200 Nagel 0.1u OROY Travis Hunter +1000 Richard 0.1u OROY Jaxson Dart +3500 Cohen 0.1u DROY Jihaad Campbell +1400 Selesnick 0.1u DPOY Myles Garrett +850

Travis Hunter gets taken for Rookie of the Year in back-to-back rounds, and interestingly enough, it was the defensive category where he went first last round, which may speak more to the options he's up against in each category. I saw both him and Mason Graham as the last realistic Defensive Rookie of the Year options as voters have typically pulled those winners from the top 12 overall picks, and since I don't think Hunter is going to play enough defense to get the mix, I went with Graham at longer odds.

Round 12



Category Pick Price Selesnick 1u Rush Prop J.Cook UN 8.5 TD +105 Cohen 1u Rec Prop Jam.Williams OV 900.5 Yd -115 Richard 0.1u DPOY Trey Hendrickson +2200 Nagel 0.1u DPOY Will Anderson +1300 Vithlani 1u Rec Prop B.Thomas OV 1150.5 Yd -110 Hochman 0.1u OROY Matthew Golden +2500 Brooks 1u Rec Prop Nabers OV 1150.5 Yd -115 Casale 1u Rec Prop Coleman OV 750.5 Yd +105 Konarski 0.1u OPOY Malik Nabers +3500 White 0.1u DPOY Nick Bosa +1500 Hartstein 0.5 Alt Wins CAR UN 5.5 +165 Nejad 0.1u DPOY Danielle Hunter +8000

Interesting note here is that Thomas preemptively sniped Dave by taking the Keon Coleman Over, as the Fantasy analyst would settle on Coleman as his sleeper of the summer within the following days and presumably would've taken him to fill his open receiving prop slot. Dave certainly loves the value he got on Trey Hendrickson to win Defensive Player of the Year after the pass rusher agreed to a reworked deal for 2025, while I love the value I'm getting on Nick Bosa for the same award at +1500. Nothing compares to the home run swing by Sia, who took Danielle Hunter at +8000 for the same award.

Round 13



Category Pick Price Nejad 0.1u DROY Jahdae Barron +1800 Hartstein 0.1u DPOY Maxx Crosby +1300 White 0.1u COY Matt LaFleur +2000 Konarski 0.25u Super Packers +2000 Casale 0.1u COY Jim Harbaugh +1800 Brooks 1u Rush Prop Jeanty OV 7.5 TD -130 Hochman 0.1u OPOY Saquon Barkley +650 Vithlani 0.1u DPOY Kyle Hamilton +5000 Nagel 0.25u Super Rams +2200 Richard 0.1u DROY Nick Emmanwori +3000 Cohen 1u Rush Prop Jacobs OV 1050.5 Yd -110 Selesnick 0.25u Super Broncos +2500

Awards still dominate the conversation in this round, though we also see some teams reaching back to key categories they passed on earlier like Super Bowl winner in this round. My plan for Coach of the Year had been to take Ben Johnson even with the lower price as one of the favorites, as I still see +700 having the potential to make the difference in the teams at the top. But with him taken two rounds ago, I instead take a shot on LaFleur being honored for what I believe will be a great Packers season.

Round 14



Category Pick Price Selesnick 0.5u Alt Wins SF UN 8.5 +255 Cohen 0.25 Super Commanders +2000 Richard 1u Rec Prop Harrison OV 6.5 TD -125 Nagel 1u Rec Prop Evans OV 950.5 Yd -120 Vithlani 0.1u OPOY Joe Burrow +5000 Hochman 0.1u DPOY Jalen Carter +2200 Brooks 0.1u OPOY Nico Collins +2000 Casale 0.5u Alt Wins IND OV 8.5 +190 Konarski 0.5u Alt Wins NYG UN 4.5 +200 White 1u Rush Prop Henry UN 13.5 TD -110 Hartstein 0.1u OROY RJ Harvey +3000 Nejad 1u Win Total KC UN 11.5 -120

This round we see the final win total picks closed out with three teams taking their alternate plays and one their one-unit win total, making the Chiefs Under the 48th win total taken. Both Josh and I left all three of our player props until the end of the draft, and I thought his Mike Evans Over was a smart play. I'm more focused on Unders and trying to find numbers that are already stretching the boundary of what I think is realistic, then giving injuries a chance to help me cash. I see Derrick Henry's touchdown over/under of 13.5 as massive for any player, and any combination of saving him for playoffs, resting starters at the end of the season or even missing one game due to injury could help my pick cash.

Round 15



Category Pick Price Nejad 1u Rush Prop Irving OV 7.5 TD -110 Hartstein 1u Pass Prop Love OV 3600.5 Yd +105 White 1u Pass Prop Darnold UN 20.5 TD -145 Konarski 1u Rec Prop Bowers OV 5.5 TD +110 Casale 1u Pass Prop Maye OV 19.5 TD -125 Brooks 1u Pass Prop Herbert OV 22.5 TD -125 Hochman 1u Pass Prop Tagovailoa UN 3450.5 Yd -125 Vithlani 0.1u DROY Maxwell Hairston +3000 Nagel 1u Pass Prop Mahomes OV 4050.5 Yd -110 Richard 0.25 Division AFCW Broncos +250 Cohen 0.1u OROY Tyler Warren +3000 Selesnick 0.1u OROY Kyle Williams +7500

We're mostly finishing up with player props here, though we do have three interesting longshot plays for one of the Rookie of the Year awards as well as a final divisional winner pick. I felt the pull of Bo Nix's yardage Over for my passing prop but ultimately stuck with my fade plan and backed Sam Darnold's touchdown Under instead. I don't see a lot of upside for him in the category based on the options in Seattle and what I believe the offensive philosophy will be for the team.

Round 16



Category Pick Price Selesnick 0.1u COY Sean McVay +2500 Cohen 1u Pass Prop Prescott OV 3900.5 Yd -115 Richard 0.1u OPOY Josh Jacobs +6000 Nagel 1u Rush Prop Maye UN 500.5 Yd -105 Vithlani 1u Rush Prop Daniels OV 675.5 Yd -110 Hochman 1u Rec Prop Chase UN 1325.5 Yd -110 Brooks 0.1u DPOY Quinyon Mitchell +5000 Casale 1u Rush Prop Montgomery UN 725.5 Yd -115 Konarski 0.25u MVP Brock Purdy +3000 White 1u Rec Prop Metcalf UN 6.5 TD +100 Hartstein 1u Rush Prop Walker OV 875.5 Yd -110 Nejad 1u Pass Prop Stroud UN 3800.5 Yd -110

We finish up mostly with player props but also a few more awards longshots, and Dave's Josh Jacobs for Offensive Player of the Year pick is especially interesting at the +6000 price. I faded DK Metcalf in the Steelers passing offense with my final pick, expecting seven TDs to be a tall order for any receiver in that situation, and I was able to get even odds on the play to boot.

I provided further analysis of the draft in real time for our SportsLine Discord members over the last few weeks, so be sure to check it out if you want more NFL betting analysis and picks.