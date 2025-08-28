justin-jefferson.jpg
Two years ago, I took a crack at putting my spin on designing an NFL Futures competition that feels like a Fantasy football draft, then I put 12 top experts from CBS Sports and SportsLine to the test competing to see who would come out on top with their predictions. Like a Fantasy draft, once a bet has been selected, it's off the board for everyone else. However, it's crucial to balance the competition in a way that rewards the best overall NFL futures drafter and avoids as much as possible one somewhat realistic surprise winner nullifying the rest of the draft.

The groundwork for building a successful NFL futures portfolio is win totals, so our draft makes hitting those foundational picks crucial. In 2023, SportsLine's Larry Hartstein put together an excellent draft overall but missed his second win total, and that was enough to deny him the title when SportsLine's Mackenzie Brooks hit all three of her top win totals. In 2024, Hartstein hit both his top win totals but missed his third, and that resulted in another second-place finish to someone who hit all three win totals plus other high-value picks.

NFL Futures Draft rules

So what does each roster look like? With a 12-person draft in mind, we have each drafter make 16 picks of varying unit sizes in any order, like so:

Win totals

  • 3u Win total
  • 2u Win total
  • 1u Win total
  • 0.5u Alternate win total

Rule: Each side of a team's win total is only allowed to be selected once whether it's used for a regular win total or alternate slot. That means of the possible 64 picks (32 Overs and 32 Unders), 48 different win total sides will be selected in a 12-team league.

Playoff bets

  • 1u Make/miss playoffs
  • 0.5u Division winner
  • 0.25u Super Bowl winner

Rule: Once a team is used for either side of a make/miss playoff bet, the other side is also removed from the board. Therefore, two picks in the category will not be in direct competition.

Awards bets

  • 0.25u MVP
  • 0.1u Offensive Player of the Year
  • 0.1u Defensive Player of the Year
  • 0.1u Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • 0.1u Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • 0.1u Coach of the Year

Rule: Selection of a player only removes him from the board of that category and still allows him to be selected for other awards. For example, Lamar Jackson to win MVP and Lamar Jackson to win Offensive Player of the Year could both be selected in the same draft.

Player props

  • 1u Passing yards/TD over/under
  • 1u Rushing yards/TD over/under
  • 1u Receiving yards/TD over/under

Rule: Once a player is used for a category, all other potential picks are removed from that player for that category alone, but the player can be selected for another category. For example, Saquon Barkley rushing yards Over being selected would mean no other Barkley rushing props can be selected, but Saquon Barkley receiving yards Over is still available.

Odds selection

The simplest rule for which odds to use is to pick one sportsbook and stick with it for every pick. We went with DraftKings Sportsbook for the SportsLine NFL Futures Fantasy Draft, which was an extended draft via email that took roughly four weeks to complete. For slow drafts especially, use the odds in real time when a pick is made and make sure the pick is still available to be bet so that the competition is truly about finding the best NFL futures bettor and not taking advantage of stale lines or injured players.

SportsLine NFL Futures Fantasy Draft

Our group of 12 participants from SportsLine includes the following experts, in order of how the randomizer slotted them in the draft: Sia Nejad, Larry Hartstein, R.J. White, Bob Konarski, Thomas Casale, Mackenzie Brooks, Jeff Hochman, Danny Vithlani, Josh Nagel, Dave Richard, Eric Cohen and Alex Selesnick.

We'll go round by round to show you how the draft played out.

Round 1


CategoryPickPrice
Nejad3u Win TotalDEN OV 9.5-105
Hartstein3u Win TotalATL OV 7.5-140
White3u Win TotalNE UN 8.5+100
Konarski3u Win TotalPHI OV 11.5+110
Casale3u Win TotalNYG OV 5.5+100
Brooks3u Win TotalCHI UN 8.5-135
Hochman3u Win TotalDET UN 10.5-130
Vithlani3u Win TotalMIN UN 9.5-125
Nagel3u Win TotalNO UN 5.5-150
Richard3u Win TotalDAL UN 8.5-145
Cohen3u Win TotalBAL OV 11.5-115
Selesnick3u Win TotalTB OV 9.5-105

For the third straight year, everyone began the draft by taking a three-unit win total as it's imperative to hit the pick in that slot in order to have any chance at winning. My top pick was the Broncos Over 9.5, but Sia took it at first overall, so I settled for my second favorite pick in the Patriots Under 8.5. Unlike last year, two different drafters didn't take opposite sides of the same win total in the first round, so there is potential for everyone to hit this pick.

Round 2


CategoryPickPrice
Selesnick2u Win TotalMIA UN 7.5-115
Cohen2u Win TotalCLE UN 5.5-140
Richard2u Win TotalIND UN 7.5-110
Nagel2u Win TotalLAC OV 9.5-115
Vithlani2u Win TotalARI UN 8.5-105
Hochman2u Win TotalTEN OV 5.5-150
Brooks2u Win TotalNYJ OV 6.5+120
Casale2u Win TotalCAR OV 6.5-130
Konarski2u Win TotalGB OV 9.5-120
White2u Win TotalSF OV 10.5+110
Hartstein2u Win TotalMIN OV 9.5+105
Nejad2u Win TotalTEN UN 6.5-145

Again, win totals are the name of the game as everyone filled their two-unit win total slot, with again only three drafters getting aggressive and going for plus odds. I was the only person to make two plus-odds plays with my first two picks, which gives me the potential to take the early lead in this draft if both hit.

Round 3


CategoryPickPrice
Nejad0.25u SuperRavens+600
Hartstein1u Win TotalLAC UN 9.5-105
White0.25u Super49ers+2000
Konarski1u Win TotalCIN UN 9.5+100
Casale0.25u SuperChiefs+850
Brooks0.25u SuperEagles+700
Hochman0.25u SuperBills+600
Vithlani0.25u MVPLamar Jackson+550
Nagel0.25u MVPJoe Burrow+650
Richard1u PlayoffsPIT Make playoffs+125
Cohen0.5u DivisionNFCN Packers+250
Selesnick0.5u DivisionNFCE Eagles-130

With the two big win totals out of the way for every drafter, now we see some strategy come into play. Five people decided to back a Super Bowl winner, and I correlated my play in that category with my 49ers Over as if the win total hits, I'll have great value on this play heading into the playoffs. We also saw the first two MVP picks come off the board along with two division-winner plays, two one-unit win totals and one make/miss playoffs pick. I was extremely disappointed to see the Packers division winner come off the board, and I wish I would've waited on the 49ers Super Bowl pick in retrospect.

Round 4


CategoryPickPrice
Selesnick1u PlayoffsNE Miss playoffs-155
Cohen1u Win TotalLV OV 6.5-145
Richard0.25u MVPPatrick Mahomes+700
Nagel1u Win TotalSEA UN 8.5-140
Vithlani0.5u DivisionNFCS Buccaneers-110
Hochman0.5u DivisionAFCS Titans+600
Brooks0.5u DivisionAFCW Chargers+310
Casale0.5u DivisionAFCN Ravens-150
Konarski1u PlayoffsGB Make playoffs-135
White0.25u MVPJayden Daniels+750
Hartstein0.1u OPOYJa'Marr Chase+950
Nejad0.25u MVPJalen Hurts1700

A majority of teams either took a division winner or MVP in this round, and I went with the latter as I didn't want to be shut out of the market for the top options even though I love Bo Nix as a sleeper. My target was Patrick Mahomes, but Dave took him early in the round so I went with Jayden Daniels instead. We also saw our first foray into the 0.1-unit awards with Ja'Marr Chase being grabbed for Offensive Player of the Year. I love Jeff getting aggressive by using the Titans as his division winner this round as well, and they were on my list of potential picks for the category.

Round 5


CategoryPickPrice
Nejad0.5u DivisionAFCS Texans+110
Hartstein0.25u MVPJordan Love+2500
White0.5u DivisionNFCW 49ers+150
Konarski0.1u DROYAbdul Carter+250
Casale0.25u MVPJustin Herbert+1800
Brooks1u Win TotalSEA OV 8.5+115
Hochman1u PlayoffsTEN Make playoffs+370
Vithlani1u PlayoffsLAC Make playoffs-140
Nagel0.5u DivisionNFCN Lions+155
Richard1u Rush PropJ.Allen OV 500.5 Yd-115
Cohen0.25u MVPJosh Allen+550
Selesnick0.25u MVPBaker Mayfield+2500

The 49ers weren't necessarily my top divisional pick at this point, but they were close, and I figure may as well continue the correlation with my two-unit win total play. I expect Abdul Carter to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but the win wouldn't net Bob that much in terms of points since we only make those 0.1-unit plays. We also see our first player prop come off the board with Dave taking Josh Allen's rushing yards Over, while Eric followed it up by backing an MVP repeat for the Bills quarterback.

Round 6


CategoryPickPrice
Selesnick1u Win TotalBUF UN 12.5-150
Cohen0.1u OPOYChristian McCaffrey+2200
Richard1u Pass PropStafford UN 3750.5 Yd-110
Nagel1u PlayoffsCHI Miss playoffs-195
Vithlani1u Pass PropBurrow OV 4150.5 Yd-120
Hochman1u Win TotalHOU UN 9.5-120
Brooks0.1u OROYAshton Jeanty+275
Casale1u PlayoffsATL Make playoffs+155
Konarski1u Rush PropBarkley OV 1425.5 Yd+110
White1u PlayoffsDEN Make playoffs-140
Hartstein0.5u DivisionNFCW Cardinals+450
Nejad1u PlayoffsHOU Make playoffs-130

We're now in the part of the draft with a good mixture of categories in every round, with three player props, two awards, two win totals and one division bet joining four make/miss playoffs bets. I wanted to lock in a make playoffs bet on Denver after missing out on the Broncos for my first win total, and I really like Larry taking a shot on the Cardinals winning the NFC West at the +450 price, even though I have the 49ers there.

Round 7


CategoryPickPrice
Nejad0.5u Alt WinsNYJ UN 5.5+130
Hartstein1u PlayoffsARI Make playoffs+115
White0.5u Alt WinsCHI OV 9.5+180
Konarski0.5u DivisionAFCW Chiefs-120
Casale0.1u OROYCameron Ward+350
Brooks1u PlayoffsSEA Make playoffs+170
Hochman0.5u Alt WinsARI OV 9.5+125
Vithlani0.1u OROYOmarion Hampton+750
Nagel0.5u Alt WinsMIA OV 8.5+150
Richard1u Win TotalATL UN 7.5+115
Cohen1u PlayoffsMIN Miss playoffs-110
Selesnick1u Rec PropHunter OV 750.5 Yd-120

This round breaks ground on the half-unit alternate win totals, with some like myself passing on their one-unit standard win total to get aggressive with one of the few win totals left we like. I decided to buy in on the Ben Johnson upside and take the Bears to be a 10-win team at what I think is a value price at +180, and Josh and Jeff also got aggressive with win total Overs on Miami and Arizona, respectively. Even though it won't pay off much in terms of points at +350 on a 0.1-unit play, I love the value backing Cameron Ward for Offensive Rookie of the Year as well, though I have my sights set on a longer shot there.

Round 8


CategoryPickPrice
Selesnick1u Pass PropRodgers UN 23.5 TD-125
Cohen0.5u Alt WinsWAS OV 10.5+150
Richard0.5u Alt WinsPIT OV 10.5+250
Nagel0.1u OPOYJahmyr Gibbs+1200
Vithlani0.5u Alt WinsJAC OV 8.5+140
Hochman1u Rush PropBi.Robinson OV 1200.5 Yd-110
Brooks0.1u DROYJalon Walker+1000
Casale0.1u OPOYBijan Robinson+1400
Konarski0.1u DPOYT.J. Watt+950
White0.1u OROYTetairoa McMillan+1600
Hartstein0.25u SuperLions+1100
Nejad0.1u OPOYDerrick Henry+1400

I was devastated to see Bijan Robinson Offensive Player of the Year come off the board two picks ahead of me, making me regret waiting one round too long for that selection. I pivoted to the Offensive Rookie of the Year value I like the most in Tetairoa McMillan, whose receiving yards over/under has trended upwards in recent days as he is poised to be the main passing-game weapon in the Carolina offense.

Round 9


CategoryPickPrice
Nejad0.1u OROYEmeka Egbuka+2500
Hartstein0.1u COYJonathan Gannon+1400
White0.1u OPOYJustin Jefferson+1600
Konarski0.1u OROYTreVeyon Henderson+2000
Casale0.1u DPOYAidan Hutchinson+700
Brooks0.1u COYMike Macdonald+2000
Hochman0.1u DROYMike Green+1200
Vithlani0.1u COYLiam Coen+1200
Nagel0.1u COYMike Vrabel+600
Richard0.1u COYJohn Harbaugh+6000
Cohen0.1 DPOYJared Verse+1500
Selesnick0.1u OPOYBrian Thomas Jr.+3500

We're well into awards season with many of our win totals and playoff bets figured out along with plenty of options in the player props, and in one 20-pick stretch that includes this entire round, we had 19 awards bets selected. I see Justin Jefferson as a good value at +1600 to win Offensive Player of the year even though I would've preferred Bijan Robinson, as Jefferson has proven to be quarterback proof over the course of his career. Some interesting Coach of the Year candidates also come off the board, including one huge +6000 swing by Dave.

Round 10


CategoryPickPrice
Selesnick0.1u DROYMalaki Starks+1800
Cohen0.1u COYDave Canales+1600
Richard0.25u SuperBuccaneers+2800
Nagel0.1u DROYMykel Williams+1400
Vithlani1u Win TotalBUF OV 12.5+125
Hochman0.25u MVPBo Nix+3500
Brooks0.25u MVPSaquon Barkley+6000
Casale0.1u DROYJames Pearce+1600
Konarski0.1u COYAaron Glenn+1600
White1u Win TotalPIT UN 8.5-105
Hartstein0.1u DROYTravis Hunter+1000
Nejad1u Rec PropTy.Hill OV 975.5 Yd-115

More awards off the board, including one +6000 longshot for MVP that would end the competition if it were to somehow hit. I love Bo Nix as an MVP sleeper as well, and if that comes through for Jeff he's going to have a great shot of winning, but I didn't want to take him at +3500 with other books having him as high as +6000 (a price that would've made him my play over Jayden Daniels, who I took several rounds earlier).

Round 11


CategoryPickPrice
Nejad0.1u COYSean Payton+1600
Hartstein1u Rec PropLaPorta OV 675.5 Yd-110
White0.1u DROYMason Graham+1600
Konarski1u Pass PropMayfield OV 3200.5 Yd-120
Casale1u Win TotalCIN OV 9.5-120
Brooks0.5u Alt WinsDAL OV 9.5+200
Hochman0.1u COYBen Johnson+700
Vithlani0.25u SuperBengals+2200
Nagel0.1u OROYTravis Hunter+1000
Richard0.1u OROYJaxson Dart+3500
Cohen0.1u DROYJihaad Campbell+1400
Selesnick0.1u DPOYMyles Garrett+850

Travis Hunter gets taken for Rookie of the Year in back-to-back rounds, and interestingly enough, it was the defensive category where he went first last round, which may speak more to the options he's up against in each category. I saw both him and Mason Graham as the last realistic Defensive Rookie of the Year options as voters have typically pulled those winners from the top 12 overall picks, and since I don't think Hunter is going to play enough defense to get the mix, I went with Graham at longer odds.

Round 12


CategoryPickPrice
Selesnick1u Rush PropJ.Cook UN 8.5 TD+105
Cohen1u Rec PropJam.Williams OV 900.5 Yd-115
Richard0.1u DPOYTrey Hendrickson+2200
Nagel0.1u DPOYWill Anderson+1300
Vithlani1u Rec PropB.Thomas OV 1150.5 Yd-110
Hochman0.1u OROYMatthew Golden+2500
Brooks1u Rec PropNabers OV 1150.5 Yd-115
Casale1u Rec PropColeman OV 750.5 Yd+105
Konarski0.1u OPOYMalik Nabers+3500
White0.1u DPOYNick Bosa+1500
Hartstein0.5 Alt WinsCAR UN 5.5+165
Nejad0.1u DPOYDanielle Hunter+8000

Interesting note here is that Thomas preemptively sniped Dave by taking the Keon Coleman Over, as the Fantasy analyst would settle on Coleman as his sleeper of the summer within the following days and presumably would've taken him to fill his open receiving prop slot. Dave certainly loves the value he got on Trey Hendrickson to win Defensive Player of the Year after the pass rusher agreed to a reworked deal for 2025, while I love the value I'm getting on Nick Bosa for the same award at +1500. Nothing compares to the home run swing by Sia, who took Danielle Hunter at +8000 for the same award.

Round 13


CategoryPickPrice
Nejad0.1u DROYJahdae Barron+1800
Hartstein0.1u DPOYMaxx Crosby+1300
White0.1u COYMatt LaFleur+2000
Konarski0.25u SuperPackers+2000
Casale0.1u COYJim Harbaugh+1800
Brooks1u Rush PropJeanty OV 7.5 TD-130
Hochman0.1u OPOYSaquon Barkley+650
Vithlani0.1u DPOYKyle Hamilton+5000
Nagel0.25u SuperRams+2200
Richard0.1u DROYNick Emmanwori+3000
Cohen1u Rush PropJacobs OV 1050.5 Yd-110
Selesnick0.25u SuperBroncos+2500

Awards still dominate the conversation in this round, though we also see some teams reaching back to key categories they passed on earlier like Super Bowl winner in this round. My plan for Coach of the Year had been to take Ben Johnson even with the lower price as one of the favorites, as I still see +700 having the potential to make the difference in the teams at the top. But with him taken two rounds ago, I instead take a shot on LaFleur being honored for what I believe will be a great Packers season.

Round 14


CategoryPickPrice
Selesnick0.5u Alt WinsSF UN 8.5+255
Cohen0.25 SuperCommanders+2000
Richard1u Rec PropHarrison OV 6.5 TD-125
Nagel1u Rec PropEvans OV 950.5 Yd-120
Vithlani0.1u OPOYJoe Burrow+5000
Hochman0.1u DPOYJalen Carter+2200
Brooks0.1u OPOYNico Collins+2000
Casale0.5u Alt WinsIND OV 8.5+190
Konarski0.5u Alt WinsNYG UN 4.5+200
White1u Rush PropHenry UN 13.5 TD-110
Hartstein0.1u OROYRJ Harvey+3000
Nejad1u Win TotalKC UN 11.5-120

This round we see the final win total picks closed out with three teams taking their alternate plays and one their one-unit win total, making the Chiefs Under the 48th win total taken. Both Josh and I left all three of our player props until the end of the draft, and I thought his Mike Evans Over was a smart play. I'm more focused on Unders and trying to find numbers that are already stretching the boundary of what I think is realistic, then giving injuries a chance to help me cash. I see Derrick Henry's touchdown over/under of 13.5 as massive for any player, and any combination of saving him for playoffs, resting starters at the end of the season or even missing one game due to injury could help my pick cash.

Round 15


CategoryPickPrice
Nejad1u Rush PropIrving OV 7.5 TD-110
Hartstein1u Pass PropLove OV 3600.5 Yd+105
White1u Pass PropDarnold UN 20.5 TD-145
Konarski1u Rec PropBowers OV 5.5 TD+110
Casale1u Pass PropMaye OV 19.5 TD-125
Brooks1u Pass PropHerbert OV 22.5 TD-125
Hochman1u Pass PropTagovailoa UN 3450.5 Yd-125
Vithlani0.1u DROYMaxwell Hairston+3000
Nagel1u Pass PropMahomes OV 4050.5 Yd-110
Richard0.25 DivisionAFCW Broncos+250
Cohen0.1u OROYTyler Warren+3000
Selesnick0.1u OROYKyle Williams+7500

We're mostly finishing up with player props here, though we do have three interesting longshot plays for one of the Rookie of the Year awards as well as a final divisional winner pick. I felt the pull of Bo Nix's yardage Over for my passing prop but ultimately stuck with my fade plan and backed Sam Darnold's touchdown Under instead. I don't see a lot of upside for him in the category based on the options in Seattle and what I believe the offensive philosophy will be for the team.

Round 16


CategoryPickPrice
Selesnick0.1u COYSean McVay+2500
Cohen1u Pass PropPrescott OV 3900.5 Yd-115
Richard0.1u OPOYJosh Jacobs+6000
Nagel1u Rush PropMaye UN 500.5 Yd-105
Vithlani1u Rush PropDaniels OV 675.5 Yd-110
Hochman1u Rec PropChase UN 1325.5 Yd-110
Brooks0.1u DPOYQuinyon Mitchell+5000
Casale1u Rush PropMontgomery UN 725.5 Yd-115
Konarski0.25u MVPBrock Purdy+3000
White1u Rec PropMetcalf UN 6.5 TD+100
Hartstein1u Rush PropWalker OV 875.5 Yd-110
Nejad1u Pass PropStroud UN 3800.5 Yd-110

We finish up mostly with player props but also a few more awards longshots, and Dave's Josh Jacobs for Offensive Player of the Year pick is especially interesting at the +6000 price. I faded DK Metcalf in the Steelers passing offense with my final pick, expecting seven TDs to be a tall order for any receiver in that situation, and I was able to get even odds on the play to boot.

