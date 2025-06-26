Life is good for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers these days. They're once again the betting favorites to win the NFC South and are a dark horse to come out of the NFC this season. With the arrow pointing up as high as it is, it's no surprise to see the organization lock in its leaders, giving head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht contract extensions. While the Bucs solidified their foundation, other clubs aren't so lucky.

A collection of head coaches -- for a variety of reasons -- could see their seats start to burn up once the 2025 campaign kicks off. Unlike Bowles, their long-term security is not guaranteed, and these coaches will need to not only tread water but turn the tide this season in order to remain at their posts. If they're unable to do so, they'll be sent packing.

Here are the top five coaches with the hottest seats entering this season.

5. Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott's tenure in Buffalo has largely been a success. Accounting for regular season and postseason, he's tied for the second-most wins (93) by a head coach in his first eight seasons in NFL history. The Bills have won five-straight division titles and are coming off a 2024 campaign where they reached the AFC Championship (the second appearance in the McDermott era).

However, that's where the success has stopped. Under McDermott, Buffalo has been unable to get over the hump, win the conference and advance to the Super Bowl with the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. As they've been with most other teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the main roadblock for Buffalo, which has lost to them in four of its past five playoff runs.

With a loaded roster headlined by NFL MVP Josh Allen, McDermott has been under scrutiny for not being able to get his team to that next level. If he cannot break through that ceiling yet again in 2025, it may force the Buffalo brass to seriously consider finding a new leader who may have a better chance to take the franchise up a notch.

Prediction: Not fired

4. Shane Steichen

Steichen is entering his third season as the Colts head coach and has gone 17-17 over his first two years at the helm. They've finished second in the AFC South both years, but have been on the outside looking in on the playoffs in each of those seasons.

Steichen was hired the same offseason Indy drafted then-Florida prospect Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall. What was once thought to be the foundational piece under center has -- to this point -- blown up in the Colts face. Richardson has yet to endear himself to the organization and was even benched midway through last season. Now, he's entering a summer quarterback battle with veteran free agent signee Daniel Jones.

Fair or unfair, Steichen's fate could be tied to his quarterback production in 2025, and looking to the likes of Jones for salvation isn't exactly the most encouraging situation to be in. If Indy has another down year, it wouldn't be surprising to see the organization entertain a full reset.

Prediction: Fired

3. Zac Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals should be in the thick of their Super Bowl window, but instead are wondering if they'll snap their two-year playoff drought. Part of the team's struggles have been due to injuries, specifically revolving around star quarterback Joe Burrow.

However, poor starts to the season have also been a key factor, as they own a 2-6 record in their first four games of the season in the last two years combined. That falls directly onto the shoulders of Zac Taylor. The Bengals head coach is entering his seventh season on the job and is 46-52-1 over his tenure. He's coming off back-to-back 9-8 seasons, but those have largely been looked at as disappointing campaigns despite being over .500 because of the high-flying offense.

Taylor will need to get the Bengals back into the playoffs to keep his job, and it's no sure thing he'll be able to do that. On top of playing in a division with the Baltimore Ravens and the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Cincinnati defense has major questions. The team is currently embroiled in contract spats with pass rushers Trey Hendrickson and rookie Shemar Stewart. Hendrickson's situation could ultimately lead to a trade, which would make a defense that allowed 25.5 points per game (tied for the fifth-highest in the NFL) even worse.

And the offense may not be able to bail them out, either. Last season, the Bengals lost six games despite the offense scoring 25 points. They also lost two games despite a 38-point output from the offense. All of that doesn't exactly bode well for Taylor in what feels like a make-or-break season.

Prediction: Fired

2. Mike McDaniel

McDaniel is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins, and it feels like the organization is at an inflection point. Miami has gone 28-23 over McDaniel's regular season tenure but just endured its first season under .500 (8-9) and missed the playoffs.

Overall, the roster feels like it has plateaued, and impact pieces could still be stripped away before Week 1 rolls around, with cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith both being in the thick of trade rumors. McDaniel has produced high-flying offenses, but the inconsistent availability of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has hamstrung the franchise from reaching its full potential.

As the arrow looks to be pointing down for the Dolphins, the rest of the division is getting more competitive. Buffalo remains the top dog, while New England and New York hired new head coaches this offseason and made solid moves to improve their rosters. That makes the road that much more difficult for the Dolphins in 2025, and it would not be surprising if they finish in last place. If that comes to fruition, it could result in Miami starting over across the board.

Prediction: Fired

1. Brian Daboll

No coach has a hotter seat entering 2025 than Brian Daboll in New York. In the three years he's been on the job, the Giants are 18-32-1, and they're coming off a 3-14 season last year. At the end of the 2024 campaign, it felt like Daboll may be on the brink of getting the axe, but ownership decided to give him and general manager Joe Schoen another shot in 2025.

Poor quarterback play has been the Achilles heel for the Giants over Daboll's tenure, and the organization did make efforts this offseason to rectify it. It signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency and traded up into the back end of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Wilson is currently positioned to be the Week 1 starter, but Daboll's fate may rest on Dart, who impressed during the offseason program. If Dart takes over at some point during the season and shows flashes, that could be enough to save Daboll.

However, he'll need to survive an early gauntlet to possibly get to that point. Before the Week 14 bye, seven of their first 12 opponents are all coming off playoff appearances last year -- and the non-playoff teams are the Cowboys (road), Saints (road), 49ers (home), Bears (road) and Patriots (road). It's hard to imagine New York putting together anything close to a .500 record, which would put Daboll at serious risk of an in-season firing.

Prediction: Fired