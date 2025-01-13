When the NFL regular season comes to a close, it sends the head-coaching carousel into high gear. The 2025 cycle is in full swing and began with six openings across the NFL. One of those has since been filled with the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel to lead the franchise after moving on from Jerod Mayo after one season.

Meanwhile, these other openings are expected to fill up in short order with both Detroit Lions coordinators -- Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn -- sitting as two of the hottest remaining candidates on the market.

As these teams tap their next leader, let this be your one-stop shop for that madness that is the NFL head-coaching carousel. Below, you can find our tracker of who is out and who is in across all openings.

Here's a look at which jobs have been filled:

NFL hirings and firings