When the NFL regular season comes to a close, it sends the head-coaching carousel into high gear. The 2025 cycle is in full swing and began with six openings across the NFL. One of those has since been filled with the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel to lead the franchise after moving on from Jerod Mayo after one season.
Meanwhile, these other openings are expected to fill up in short order with both Detroit Lions coordinators -- Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn -- sitting as two of the hottest remaining candidates on the market.
As these teams tap their next leader, let this be your one-stop shop for that madness that is the NFL head-coaching carousel. Below, you can find our tracker of who is out and who is in across all openings.
Here's a look at which jobs have been filled:
NFL hirings and firings
|TEAM
|OUT
|IN
|ANALYSIS
New England Patriots
Jerod Mayo
Mike Vrabel
Vrabel and the Patriots are quite familiar with one another, with the former linebacker winning three Super Bowls with the franchise. He was looked at as the favorite immediately after the firing of Mayo, so this result isn't totally surprising. The former NFL Coach of the Year is expected to bring a buttoned-up operation to New England and has been regarded as one of the top in-game managers in the league dating back to his days as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.
Matt Eberflus
TBA
Analysis to come.
Robert Saleh
TBA
Analysis to come.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Doug Pederson
|TBA
|Analysis to come.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Antonio Pierce
|TBA
|Analysis to come.
|New Orleans Saints
|Dennis Allen
|TBA
|Analysis to come.