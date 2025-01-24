When the NFL regular season comes to a close, it sends the head-coaching carousel into high gear. The 2025 cycle is in full swing and began with seven openings across the NFL.

The cycle kicked off with the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel after moving on from Jerod Mayo after one season, and the Bears landing Ben Johnson after getting rid of Matt Eberflus midseason. The Jets also got their guy in Aaron Glenn after moving on from Robert Saleh after Week 5. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Liam Coen to replace the fired Doug Pederson after letting go of general manager Trent Baalke.

Most recently, the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Pete Carroll, the former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion head coach, after letting go of Antonio Pierce following one full season in charge.

As these teams tap their next leader, let this be your one-stop shop for that madness that is the NFL head-coaching carousel. Below, you can find our tracker of who is out and who is in across all openings.

Here's a look at which jobs have been filled:

NFL hirings and firings