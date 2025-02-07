For the second time ever, a player has won NFL Comeback Player of the Year twice. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has won the honor again after previously winning it in 2021. He joins Chad Pennington (2006, 2008) as the only two-time winner.

Burrow, 28, missed the final seven games of the 2023 season after sustaining a serious wrist injury that required surgery. Not only did he return to form this year, Burrow had his best season to date. He led the NFL in several major passing categories, including passing yards and touchdown passes.

Burrow made history this year by becoming the first player to throw for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in seven consecutive games.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 70.6 YDs 4918 TD 43 INT 9 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

Three years ago, Burrow won the award after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl a year after suffering a serious knee injury 10 games into his rookie season. Burrow will try to lead Cincinnati back to this playoffs in 2025 after the Bengals just missed the postseason in 2024.

"That one I would be proud of," Burrow said recently when asked about possibly winning the CPOY award again. "It's not exactly an award you want to be up for. But if you're up for it, you might as well try to win it."