The NFL's best defensive player once again resides in the Mile High City. The NFL's 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award was given to Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Surtain beat out Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, Browns pass rusher and reigning DPOY Myles Garrett, Steelers outside linebacker and 2021 DPOY winner T.J. Watt and Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

Surtain is the first defensive back to win the award since then-Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore won the honor in 2019. He is the first Broncos player to win the award since Hall of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar, who won it in 1978, one year after leading Denver to the franchise's first Super Bowl.

Like Gradishar did nearly 50 years ago, Surtain is spearheading another resurgence in Denver. This past season, Surtain led a defense that finished third in the NFL in scoring. Surtain led the way with four interceptions and a league-high 132 interception return yards. He had a 100-yard pick-six in Denver's Week 5 win over the Raiders.

Surtain helped the Broncos capture their first playoff berth since the franchise defeated the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. The Broncos' success this past year was also a byproduct of the success of quarterback Bo Nix, who was in the running to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, an award that ultimately went to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.