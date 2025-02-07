Prior to the start of his rookie season, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels told CBS Sports that he aspired to become the greatest running quarterback in NFL history. While he hasn't done that (yet), Daniels has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Daniels' breakout campaign included becoming only the sixth rookie quarterback ever to start in a conference championship game. He did so after helping lead the Commanders to playoff wins over the Buccaneers and Lions, with both victories coming on the road.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 69.0 YDs 3568 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 7.43 View Profile

The No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, Daniels broke Dak Prescott's rookie record for completion percentage (69%) among players with at least 250 pass attempts. In leading Washington to a thrilling win over the Bengals in Week 3, Daniels set an NFL rookie single-game record by completing 91.3% of his throws. Daniels was also a threat on the ground, with 891 yards rushing and six touchdowns with a 6.0 yards-per-carry average.

Daniels currently leads all postseason passers in attempts (114), completions (75), yards (822) and touchdown passes (five). He capped off his rookie season by leading the Commanders to their first NFC title game appearance in 33 years.

The 24-year-old had lofty goals entering his rookie season, and it's safe to say he has met those expectations. While his stats have been impressive, Daniels probably takes the most pride in the Commanders' success this season.

"Winning matters," Daniels said prior to being drafted, "so however I can help the team win, I'm going to do it."