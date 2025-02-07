For the second time, a Jacksonville Jaguars player has won Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, an award that annually recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

This year, the award went to Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead, who follows in the footsteps of former Jaguars standout defensive end Calais Campbell, who won the honor in 2019.

Armstead, 31, and his wife, Melinda, founded the Armstead Academic Project, which "provides youth with positive spaces, tools and academic support to unlock their potential and achieve their goals." Founded in 2019, the project supports students in Sacramento, the California Bay Area, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Armstead just finished his first season with the Jaguars. A 10-year veteran, Armstead spent his first nine seasons with the 49ers. In 2019, Armstead recorded a career-high 10 sacks while helping the 49ers reach that year's Super Bowl. He helped the 49ers get back to the Super Bowl in 2023.

The NFL added Payton's name to the award in 1999, the year that Payton passed away. Along with being arguably the greatest running back of all-time, Payton was known for his many charitable acts that included the Walter and Connie Payton Foundation, whose mission is "to take an active role in helping those less fortunate to find stability while providing positive opportunities needed to live their lives with dignity and pride."