In 2008, then-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick selected quarterback Kevin O'Connell in the third round of the draft. On Thursday night, Belichick awarded O'Connell the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year award.

While his NFL playing days didn't last long, O'Connell has put together an impressive coaching career. The 39-year-old won a Super Bowl in 2021 as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator. Over the past three years, he has compiled a 34-17 record as the Vikings' head coach that includes a pair of NFC North division crowns.

This season, O'Connell guided the Vikings to a 14-3 record, the second-most wins in franchise history for a single season. The Vikings had that success despite losing rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to a season-ending injury during the summer. With McCarthy out, the Vikings received a breakout campaign from veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes.

O'Connell beat out the Lions' Dan Campbell, the Chiefs' Andy Reid, the Saints' Sean Payton and the Commanders' Dan Quinn. Campbell led the Lions to a 15-2 record, while Reid is trying to become the first coach to win three straight Super Bowls. Payton and Quinn led the Broncos and Commanders to surprise playoff berths.