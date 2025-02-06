Some of the National Football League's top awards will be up for grabs on Thursday night during the 14th annual NFL Honors. This year's show will be hosted by rapper and NFL fanatic Snoop Dogg.

The NFL's best and brightest will be on hand as some major awards will be given out, including Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year. The Walter Payton Man of the Year award, regarded as the league's most prestigious honor, will also be announced. The show is a piece of the week-long festivities going on in New Orleans leading up to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's how you can watch all of the glitz and the glamor of the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Where to watch the NFL Honors

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Saenger Theater (New Orleans)

TV: Fox/NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Here's a rundown of some of the awards slated to be handed out:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

As always, there's a lot of discussion as to who will win this year's MVP award. It is again expected to go to Ravens quarterback quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year's winner who this year threw 41 touchdowns against just four picks. He also led the NFL with a 6.6 yards-per-carry average.