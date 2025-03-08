With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, it's time for 31 other teams to gear up and try to catch up with the recently crowned champion Philadelphia Eagles. The talent-acquisition phase of the offseason is about to begin, with free agency first up.

With that in mind, we're spending some time here at CBSSports.com digging into each position group to identify the top available free agents. Below is the top offensive linemen set to be available in free agency. Trey Smith, originally the No. 1 player on our board, is getting franchise tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs and, therefore, off this list.

Zeitler and Scherff are veteran stalwarts who have played at really high levels for a really long time, but due to their age they might just be getting one-year, mercenary deals from here on out. (That's what Zeitler got from Detroit last year, for example). Aside from those two, though, the rest of this group of players is either right on the cusp of or right in the middle of their respective prime years.

Dalman, Fries and Daniels missed time with injuries this season, but they've all shown an ability to play at an extremely high level. Becton had a breakout season after attending Jeff Stoutland University in Philly, proving that he could stay relatively healthy and play guard at his size. Myers has been a solid starter at center throughout his career. Jenkins, after kicking inside to guard early in his carer, has shown himself to be a quality starter. And Mekari has the versatility to play pretty much anywhere, but was especially effective as a guard this past season.

As for which teams could be interested in the services of players like these, there are plenty. The Lions and Eagles are among this group, whether they intend to retain their top free agents or not. The Cowboys could be in the market for either a center or a guard, though they tend not to spend very much in free agency anymore.

The Dolphins have free agents at basically every position along the offensive line, so they could get in the mix. The Patriots have needs everywhere up front so they can better protect Drake Maye. The Cardinals could use some help on the inside.

The Bengals, Texans and Vikings could have needs at guard, while the Colts could use a center with Ryan Kelly set to be a free agent. The Jags probably need to revamp their offensive line. The Giants desperately need help on the interior. And the Buccaneers could use a guard if Ben Bredeson leaves town.

In other words, most of the league could use help. So, these guys should have plenty of opportunity to get paid.