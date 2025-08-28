When it comes to new uniforms, it's been a busy summer in the NFL. During the month of July, a total of eight teams unveiled a new helmet, jersey or alternate throwback look. That number nearly doubled on Thursday when eight more teams unveiled a new uniform as part of the NFL's new "Rivalries" program (The Bills unveiled a new helmet in July AND August, which is why the number didn't double. The total is 15 teams instead of 16).

This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement. (We've got the details here.)

So what is the "Rivalries" program? It likes the NFL's Color Rush campaign from a few years ago, but with a twist. Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform.

There is nothing more exciting than the release of a new uniform and with the introduction of the "Rivalries" uniforms, we've now seen 15 teams unveil a new look this year.

The new uniform releases started on July 9 and here's a look at everything that was unveiled ahead of the 2025 season:

July 9: Commanders release 'Super Bowl era' uniforms ( details

July 9: Saints unveil new WHITE alternate helmet

July 15: Bucs announce white road version of Creamsicle uniform

July 15: Chargers release new gold jersey

July 21: Steelers unveil 1933 throwback (details

July 22: Saints release gold alternate jersey

July 22: Bills bringing back red helmet for one game ( details

July 23: Browns unveil BROWN helmet ( details

July 24: Packers release 1923 throwback that includes 'leather' helmet ( details

That covers all of the alternates that were released in July, but we also got eight new ones in August.

The four teams in the AFC East (Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets) and the four teams in the NFC West (Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals) are the first teams to get a "Rivalries" uniform. So let's check those out

JETS

DOLPHINS

BILLS

PATRIOTS

RAMS

49ERS

CARDINALS

SEAHAWKS

Each team will also be wearing a new helmet with their "Rivalries" uniform and you can check that out below.

Every team will eventually be getting a rivalries uniform. Here's when each division will be getting their version:

2025: AFC East and NFC West

AFC East and NFC West 2026: AFC South and NFC North

AFC South and NFC North 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season.