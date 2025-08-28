2025 NFL jersey tracker: Eight new uniforms unveiled as part of NFL's new 'Rivalries' program
Nearly 50% of clubs will be getting at least one new uniform this fall
When it comes to new uniforms, it's been a busy summer in the NFL. During the month of July, a total of eight teams unveiled a new helmet, jersey or alternate throwback look. That number nearly doubled on Thursday when eight more teams unveiled a new uniform as part of the NFL's new "Rivalries" program (The Bills unveiled a new helmet in July AND August, which is why the number didn't double. The total is 15 teams instead of 16).
This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement. (We've got the details here.)
So what is the "Rivalries" program? It likes the NFL's Color Rush campaign from a few years ago, but with a twist. Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform.
There is nothing more exciting than the release of a new uniform and with the introduction of the "Rivalries" uniforms, we've now seen 15 teams unveil a new look this year.
The new uniform releases started on July 9 and here's a look at everything that was unveiled ahead of the 2025 season:
July 9: Commanders release 'Super Bowl era' uniforms (details)
Weaving past and present— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2025
We’re adding back the Super Bowl Era threads to our uniform rotation pic.twitter.com/9nKrTYVABk
July 9: Saints unveil new WHITE alternate helmet
New alternative helmet being added to the arsenal. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/u1JiOrAt0t— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 9, 2025
July 15: Bucs announce white road version of Creamsicle uniform
The original returns. The ’76 Jersey is here. pic.twitter.com/G1dmGDRFwi— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 15, 2025
July 15: Chargers release new gold jersey
just hits, no misses pic.twitter.com/fWZfHyGiMD— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 15, 2025
July 21: Steelers unveil 1933 throwback (details)
Forged in Pittsburgh. Defined by Legacy.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2025
📝: https://t.co/9AOP1ZGt7e pic.twitter.com/uNyGGGBYTm
July 22: Saints release gold alternate jersey
⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️#Saints | @CaesarsEnt pic.twitter.com/P25R0JdxtT— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 22, 2025
July 22: Bills bringing back red helmet for one game (details)
🚨 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐀 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋!! 🚨— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 22, 2025
We're bringing the red helmets BACK: https://t.co/i8QuhXeVYR pic.twitter.com/8BPrYPXml8
July 23: Browns unveil BROWN helmet (details)
There's a new leader of the pack@DUDEwipes | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/yfThgLNU7I— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 23, 2025
July 24: Packers release 1923 throwback that includes 'leather' helmet (details)
Engineered for legends in the making pic.twitter.com/eIOqNSGWTi— Green Bay Packers Football Club (@packers) July 24, 2025
That covers all of the alternates that were released in July, but we also got eight new ones in August.
The four teams in the AFC East (Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets) and the four teams in the NFC West (Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals) are the first teams to get a "Rivalries" uniform. So let's check those out
JETS
Adding to the wardrobe pic.twitter.com/v6CaWuHoFf— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2025
DOLPHINS
These go hard. 😤 pic.twitter.com/C1SQwuMrrw— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2025
BILLS
Ice Allen.@JoshAllenQB | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/WOnfZlQEB5— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 28, 2025
PATRIOTS
The storm ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/beD8AicRGS— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 28, 2025
RAMS
Work in the dark.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 28, 2025
Earn the spotlight.
Available 09.10.25 pic.twitter.com/uBJwWDVlBQ
49ERS
Every detail is golden. pic.twitter.com/m0zQYUmLhY— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2025
CARDINALS
a closer look for y'all pic.twitter.com/GaoTT7Pss2— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 28, 2025
SEAHAWKS
Volume: 12. pic.twitter.com/ByOh1ZDqjE— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 28, 2025
Each team will also be wearing a new helmet with their "Rivalries" uniform and you can check that out below.
NFL Rivalries helmets.— NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 28, 2025
Welcome to the Axiom Alliance. pic.twitter.com/80yX6MhQrv
Every team will eventually be getting a rivalries uniform. Here's when each division will be getting their version:
- 2025: AFC East and NFC West
- 2026: AFC South and NFC North
- 2027: AFC West and NFC East
- 2028: AFC North and NFC South
The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season.