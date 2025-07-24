The month of July can sometimes be a slow one in the NFL, but that won't be the case this year and that's mostly because nearly half of the league will be unveiling a new alternate helmet or uniform (or both) over the next month.

There is nothing more exciting than the release of a new uniform and we're going to see at least eight teams unveil a new alternate look this month and that number could go as high as 15. If you're wondering why that number might change, we'll be explaining the reason for that below.

The new uniform releases started on July 9 and they'll be rolling through the end of the month. Here are dates that each new uniform is expected along with what's been revealed so far:

July 9: Commanders release 'Super Bowl era' uniforms ( details

July 9: Saints unveil new WHITE alternate helmet

July 15: Bucs announce white road version of Creamsicle uniform

July 15: Chargers release new gold jersey

July 21: Steelers unveil 1933 throwback (details

July 22: Saints release gold alternate jersey

July 22: Bills bringing back red helmet for one game ( details

July 23: Browns unveil BROWN helmet ( details

July 24: Packers release 1923 throwback that includes 'leather' helmet ( details

July (TBA): Seahawks to unveil new alternate uniform

These aren't the only eight teams that will be getting a new alternate uniform. As we mentioned at the top, there are actually 15 teams that will be getting at least one new uniform or helmet this year. The other new uniforms will be unveiled as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement. (We've got the details here.)

So what is the "Rivalries" program? It likes the NFL's Color Rush campaign from a few years ago, but with a twist. Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform. The four teams in the AFC East (Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets) and the four teams in the NFC West (Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals) will be the first teams to partake in the program, so they'll all be getting a new "Rivalries" uniform for 2025. However, there's no release date yet for these uniforms yet, so right now, it's unclear if they'll be coming out in July or at some point in August.

Here's when each division will be getting their new "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West

AFC East and NFC West 2026: AFC South and NFC North

AFC South and NFC North 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

With the NFC West getting their "Rivalries" uniform this year, that means the Seahawks are the only team in the NFL that is expected to unveil two new looks for 2025.

The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season.