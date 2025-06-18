2025 NFL joint practices schedule: Full list of dates, locations, teams, matchups during preseason
The NFL announced its full 2025 joint practice schedule on Wednesday
Joint practices are popular in the NFL, as they give teams a unique opportunity to prep alongside opponents. These types of practices involve one team visiting another's practice field, with coaches and players mingling, typically take place ahead of a preseason game against one another.
While it is a chance for players to practice in a more realistic game setting than going against their own team like in typical practices, it's also a situation that can lead to some fights. Opposing players have often lost their cool and in some cases have been fined for the tempers flaring.
The league announced its full 2025 joint practice schedule on Wednesday, with 29 teams participating. Teams are allowed to conduct up to four joint practice sessions during preseason. While they are allowed to hold them ahead of a preseason game, they cannot be the day before the game.
The most joint practices taking place are ahead of Week 2 of the three-week preseason slate. Two teams who share a stadium, the Jets and Giants, along with the Rams and Chargers, will have joint practices that week.
Here is a look at the joint practice schedule:
Week 1 (Aug. 7-10)
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|DATE OF FIRST PRACTICE
|GAME DATE
|Ravens
|Colts
|Aug. 5
|Aug. 7
|Cowboys
|Rams
|Aug. 5
|Aug. 9
Aug. 6
Aug. 8
Aug. 6
Aug. 8
|49ers
|Broncos
|Aug. 7
|Aug. 9
|Buccaneers
|Titans
|Aug. 7
|Aug. 9
Aug. 8
Aug. 10
Week 2 (Aug. 15-18)
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|DATE OF FIRST PRACTICE
|GAME DATE
|Jets
|Giants
|Aug. 12-13
|Aug. 16
|Falcons
|Titans
|Aug. 12
|Aug. 15
|Eagles
|Browns
|Aug. 13
|Aug. 16
|Chargers
|Rams
|Aug. 13
|Aug. 16
|Vikings
|Patriots
|Aug. 13
|Aug. 16
|Lions
|Dolphins
|Aug. 13
|Aug. 16
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|Aug. 14
|Aug. 16
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|Aug. 14
|Aug. 16
|Texans
|Panthers
|Aug. 14
|Aug. 16
|Colts
|Packers
|Aug. 14
|Aug. 16
|Raiders
|49ers
|Aug. 14
|Aug. 16
|Bears
|Bills
|Aug. 15
|Aug. 17
Week 3 (Aug. 21-23)
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|DATE OF FIRST PRACTICE
|GAME DATE
|Commanders
|Ravens
|Aug. 21
|Aug. 23
|Dolphins
|Jaguars
|Aug. 21
|Aug. 23
|Lions
|Texans
|Aug. 21
|Aug. 23
|Packers
|Seahawks
|Aug. 21
|Aug. 23