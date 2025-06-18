Joint practices are popular in the NFL, as they give teams a unique opportunity to prep alongside opponents. These types of practices involve one team visiting another's practice field, with coaches and players mingling, typically take place ahead of a preseason game against one another.

While it is a chance for players to practice in a more realistic game setting than going against their own team like in typical practices, it's also a situation that can lead to some fights. Opposing players have often lost their cool and in some cases have been fined for the tempers flaring.

The league announced its full 2025 joint practice schedule on Wednesday, with 29 teams participating. Teams are allowed to conduct up to four joint practice sessions during preseason. While they are allowed to hold them ahead of a preseason game, they cannot be the day before the game.

The most joint practices taking place are ahead of Week 2 of the three-week preseason slate. Two teams who share a stadium, the Jets and Giants, along with the Rams and Chargers, will have joint practices that week.

Here is a look at the joint practice schedule:

Week 1 (Aug. 7-10)

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM DATE OF FIRST PRACTICE GAME DATE Ravens Colts Aug. 5 Aug. 7 Cowboys Rams Aug. 5 Aug. 9 Patriots Commanders Aug. 6 Aug. 8 Panthers Browns Aug. 6 Aug. 8 49ers Broncos Aug. 7 Aug. 9 Buccaneers Titans Aug. 7 Aug. 9 Bears Dolphins Aug. 8 Aug. 10

Week 2 (Aug. 15-18)

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM DATE OF FIRST PRACTICE GAME DATE Jets Giants Aug. 12-13 Aug. 16 Falcons Titans Aug. 12 Aug. 15 Eagles Browns Aug. 13 Aug. 16 Chargers Rams Aug. 13 Aug. 16 Vikings Patriots Aug. 13 Aug. 16 Lions Dolphins Aug. 13 Aug. 16 Steelers Buccaneers Aug. 14 Aug. 16 Broncos Cardinals Aug. 14 Aug. 16 Texans Panthers Aug. 14 Aug. 16 Colts Packers Aug. 14 Aug. 16 Raiders 49ers Aug. 14 Aug. 16 Bears Bills Aug. 15 Aug. 17

Week 3 (Aug. 21-23)