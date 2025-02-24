The Super Bowl LIX is in the rearview mirror as we are well into the 2025 NFL offseason. And, boy, is it chock-full of important events, from free agency and the draft to the start of spring programming.

Here's a full rundown of the biggest events and when they're scheduled to take place:

Starting now

Trade negotiating: All NFL teams are permitted to discuss and/or agree to any trades involving players or draft picks. However, if a trade includes players on existing contracts, it cannot be finalized and processed until the start of the league year in March (see below).

Feb. 24-March 3

Scouting combine: Some of college football's top prospects will undergo workouts and NFL team interviews at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, in preparation for the draft.

March 4

Franchise tag deadline: At 4 p.m. ET, teams are no longer permitted to apply the franchise or transition tag to eligible players. Players who've been tagged, however, do not yet have to sign their contract.

March 10

Free agent negotiating period begins: Starting at 12 p.m. ET, all NFL teams can contact and negotiate potential contracts with the certified agents of players with expiring contracts. Agreements can be reached in principle, but they cannot be officially signed.

March 12

New league year: At 4 p.m. ET, the 2025 offseason officially gets underway, meaning any negotiated contracts or trades can be finalized and processed. Any free agent or trade discussions that begin after this point can be finalized immediately.

March 30-April 2

Annual league meeting: NFL owners will gather in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss proposed rule changes and other league matters.

April 7

Offseason programming begins: NFL teams that hired a new head coach -- the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets -- are eligible to gather for spring workouts.

April 18

Restricted free agent deadline: Any players without contracts as restricted free agents (three or fewer accrued NFL seasons) must sign an offer received by their respective teams, or remain free agents.

April 21

Offseason programming expands: All NFL teams can begin spring workouts.

April 24-26

2025 NFL Draft: Teams will select college prospects in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

May 1

Fifth-year option deadline: NFL teams wishing to exercise the fifth-year option built into the contracts of 2022 first-round draft picks must do so by this date.

May 2

Rookie minicamps begin: Starting now, NFL teams are able to hold one three-day minicamp (from Friday to Sunday or Saturday to Monday) on one of the two weekends following the draft.

May 20-21

Spring league meeting: NFL owners will gather to discuss league matters in the Minneapolis area.

July 15

Franchise tag extension deadline: Teams desiring to sign tagged players to long-term contract extensions must do so by 4 p.m. ET, or said players will be required to play under the tag in 2025.

Mid-July

Training camps open: NFL teams can begin their summer training camps, first for rookies, then for veterans, in preparation of the 2025 preseason and regular season.