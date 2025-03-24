The 2025 NFL offseason is now in full swing, with the scouting combine complete and free agency now in Week 3. There is plenty more still to come, however, as there's still some key guys available and trades to be made. And that's not accounting for April's draft, when a swarm of other prospects will enter the professional stage looking to carve out roles of their own.

Spring programming follows the winter activity, with teams quickly transitioning from roster-building to on-field work, and before you know it, the 2025 season will be upon us. Need a handy guide for all the important offseason dates still to come? We've got you covered.

Here's a full rundown of the biggest events and when they're scheduled to take place:

March 30-April 2

Annual league meeting: NFL owners will gather in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss proposed rule changes and other league matters.

April 7

Offseason programming begins: NFL teams that hired a new head coach -- the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets -- are eligible to gather for spring workouts.

April 18

Restricted free agent deadline: Any players without contracts as restricted free agents (three or fewer accrued NFL seasons) must sign an offer received by their respective teams, or remain free agents.

April 21

Offseason programming expands: All NFL teams can begin spring workouts.

April 24-26

2025 NFL Draft: Teams will select college prospects in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

May 1

Fifth-year option deadline: NFL teams wishing to exercise the fifth-year option built into the contracts of 2022 first-round draft picks must do so by this date.

May 2

Rookie minicamps begin: Starting now, NFL teams are able to hold one three-day minicamp (from Friday to Sunday or Saturday to Monday) on one of the two weekends following the draft.

May 20-21

Spring league meeting: NFL owners will gather to discuss league matters in the Minneapolis area.

July 15

Franchise tag extension deadline: Teams desiring to sign tagged players to long-term contract extensions must do so by 4 p.m. ET, or said players will be required to play under the tag in 2025.

Mid-July

Training camps open: NFL teams can begin their summer training camps, first for rookies, then for veterans, in preparation of the 2025 preseason and regular season.