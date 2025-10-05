The Minnesota Vikings will look to get back into the win column when they face the Cleveland Browns in one of the 2025 NFL London games on Sunday morning. Minnesota is coming off a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, while Cleveland dropped a 34-10 decision at Detroit in Week 4. The Vikings (2-2), who are 1-1 on the road, are also 1-1 against AFC opponents this season. The Browns (1-3), who are 1-1 as the home team, are 1-1 against NFC foes in 2025. Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out due to a high ankle sprain. Cleveland will start rookie Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, sending Joe Flacco to the bench.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Minnesota leads the all-time series 12-5. The Vikings are 3.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Browns odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 36. Before making any Browns vs. Vikings picks, make sure to check out the Sunday's London game predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Vikings. He is an outstanding 37-13-3 (+2340) on his last 53 picks in games involving the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, White has set his sights on Vikings vs. Browns and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Browns vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Browns spread Minnesota -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vikings vs. Browns over/under 36 points Vikings vs. Browns money line Minnesota -194, Cleveland +160 Vikings vs. Browns picks See picks at SportsLine Vikings vs. Browns streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Vikings can win

With McCarthy out, veteran Carson Wentz has filled in admirably. In two games, he has completed 44 of 66 passes (66.7%) for 523 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. In a 48-10 thrashing of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 21, he completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 30 of 46 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the loss to the Steelers.

Running back Jordan Mason powers the Minnesota ground attack. In four games, he has rushed 56 times for 271 yards (4.8 average) and two touchdowns. He also has six receptions for 30 yards. In the win over the Bengals, he carried 16 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Browns can win

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been replaced by rookie third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel. The former Oregon Duck led his team to a College Football Playoff appearance a year ago. In 2024 at Oregon, he completed 326 of 447 passes for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions. In the playoff loss to Ohio State on Jan. 1, he completed 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Also leading the offense is rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. In three games, he has rushed 49 times for 237 yards (4.8 average) and two touchdowns. He has two explosive runs of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38, with 15 first-down conversions. In a 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 21, he carried 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Vikings vs. Browns picks

White has analyzed Vikings vs. Browns from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins Vikings vs. Browns? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Browns spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 37-13-3 on his last 53 Minnesota Vikings picks, and find out.