All 32 NFL teams are continuing offseason programming this week, and all but one of them are doing so by hosting mandatory minicamp, which is designed to bring the entire roster together for essentially the last time before summer training camp.

Just because minicamp is labeled mandatory doesn't mean all players are in attendance, however. Contract disputes can seep into these kinds of offseason activities; that's precisely what happened with Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, for example, and the wide receiver parlayed his 2024 absence into a long-term extension later that summer. Others, such as ex-New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick, extended minicamp holdouts even deeper into the offseason, failing to strike a resolution.

Which notable names are taking a similar approach this year, steering clear of minicamp -- or arriving with no intention of participating in on-field activities -- in an effort to jump-start contract talks with their respective teams? And which big names are showing up to work in spite of reportedly stagnant negotiations? We've got a full roundup right here:

Notable absentees

The top pass catcher for the Washington Commanders, McLaurin is at odds with the front office over stagnant talks to extend his contract, which is due to expire following the 2025 season. A two-time Pro Bowler who's logged five straight 1,000-yard seasons as the club's No. 1 wideout, McLaurin previously inked a three-year, $68 million extension in 2022, but his average annual value now ranks outside the top 15 at his position.

Fresh off a career year with the Miami Dolphins, the veteran tight end is also entering the final year of his contract, due just $4.6 million in 2025, and reportedly in search of a pay raise. Recent reports indicated the Pittsburgh Steelers have engaged the Dolphins in trade talks for the Pro Bowler, who previously worked under Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith with both the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

A longtime centerpiece of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense and one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, Watt is entering the final year of a massive four-year, $112 million extension he signed ahead of the 2021 season. His 2025 payday is still set to be north of $30 million, making him one of the game's highest-paid players at any spot. Yet several edge rushers, including AFC North rival Myles Garrett, have since raised the market at the position.

The NFL's reigning sack champion, Hendrickson has not been shy about his displeasure with Cincinnati Bengals brass as of late, arguing in repeated public statements that the team has all but broken a promise to reward his on-field production with a long-term deal. Due $18.6 million in the final season of a four-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2022 free agency, the veteran has also made multiple requests to be traded absent a new deal.

Just a year after landing a $72 million extension with the Miami Dolphins, Ramsey is prepared to depart via trade, per multiple reports, as the team sheds salary in a shuffled secondary. His absence from the start of minicamp was officially "excused," according to coach Mike McDaniel, who all but confirmed the former Los Angeles Rams star is steering clear of practice to resolve his "business" matters. He figures to be dealt elsewhere in short order.

Notable attendees

The prize of the Atlanta Falcons' 2024 offseason, only to be demoted late in his uneven debut season, Cousins has quietly been seeking an exit from the franchise for months, according to multiple reports, with no clear path to a starting gig. Still, he reported for minicamp just as he did for spring workouts, technically under contract through 2027. A trade is still possible, but Atlanta appears intent on retaining him as a pricey backup for now.

Despite a reported disconnect with Buffalo Bills management over unsuccessful efforts to secure a long-term extension, the two-time Pro Bowl running back reported to minicamp, a slight reverse of course after the former second-round draft pick skipped voluntary organized team activities (OTAs). Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract, coming off two straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons as the Bills' lead ball carrier.

File this one under the "hold-in" category: The Dallas Cowboys' four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher reported to minicamp but isn't set to see the field until his contract talks are resolved; Parsons is due more than $24 million on a fifth-year option in 2025, but he's seeking a long-term extension that would likely make him one of the NFL's most lucrative earners. Publicly, at least, Parsons has expressed optimism in striking a new deal in Dallas.

Cincinnati isn't just without Trey Hendrickson at minicamp; while Stewart, the Bengals' top pick in the 2025 draft, technically reported to team facilities after skipping spring OTAs, the Texas A&M product will not practice as long as he remains unsigned. Stewart is reportedly at odds with Bengals brass over negotiations involving his pending rookie contract, with Cincinnati apparently attempting to incorporate the option of voiding future guarantees.