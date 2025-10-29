The midpoint of the NFL season doesn't technically exist anymore now that the league has expanded to 17 games, but most teams are either approaching or surpassing that mark this week.

After recently grading every first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, it felt like the right time to assemble a midseason All-Rookie Team -- and give some long-overdue recognition to players, such as offensive linemen, who typically fall outside the awards conversation.

There weren't strict qualifications for inclusion, though snaps played were a major consideration. Some rookies have dealt with injuries that limited their availability. Effort was made to keep players listed at the positions they most frequently play each week, but one exception had to be made.

Quarterback

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 CMP% 59.9 YDs 984 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

Round: 1 | Pick: 25 | College: Ole Miss

The choice came down to Titans quarterback Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. There are some intriguing moments with Ward, but then he has also made reckless decisions with the football. Neither quarterback has done enough to earn long-term confidence, but there is no question Dart has provided a spark to that offense and has shown improvement as a passer. He obviously brings a level of toughness to the field and is able to turn a broken-down play into chunk yardage with his legs.

It could be said that neither Ward nor Dart has the ideal supporting cast. The Titans' issues are well-documented, but Dart is also without star receiver Malik Nabers and breakout rookie running back Cam Skattebo.

Running back

Quinshon Judkins CLE • RB • #10 Att 118 Yds 486 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Round: 2 | Pick: 36 | College: Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins leads all rookies in rushing yards (486) and has shown the most sustainable style of play. He is a patient runner who follows his blockers to daylight, but is also willing to put his shoulder down and fight for additional yardage. Cleveland's offense has struggled this year, and Judkins has not been immune. He is averaging 0.43 yards before contact, which is the third-lowest rate in the league, per TruMedia.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo's effort has been commendable, but he's now out for the season with a gruesome ankle injury. Chargers running back Omarion Hampton would have been in consideration if there were a larger sample size of him running the football. He has just 66 carries to Judkins' 118; the same is true of the Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt (73). The first running back drafted, Ashton Jeanty, has been impeded by a lack of support in Las Vegas.

Wide receivers

Tetairoa McMillan CAR • WR • #4 TAR 63 REC 37 REC YDs 512 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Round: 1 | Pick: 8 | College: Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan is an anomaly of sorts, because he is a bigger body having success in a league being dominated by receivers with comfort playing in space. He has proven capable of winning balls down the field for Bryce Young, but has the third-most drops (three) among all rookies. McMillan ranks No. 11 in receiving yards.

Emeka Egbuka TB • WR • #2 TAR 63 REC 34 REC YDs 562 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Round: 1 | Pick: 19 | College: Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka has the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL right now and is tied for the eighth-most receiving touchdowns. Egbuka also has the most drops (four) among all rookies. Tampa Bay has had an unfortunate run of injuries at the position, which has afforded Egbuka and fellow rookie Tez Johnson even more opportunities.

Travis Hunter JAC • WR • #12 TAR 45 REC 28 REC YDs 298 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Round: 1 | Pick: 2 | College: Colorado

The conversation had to include McMillan and Egbuka, but it was relatively open-ended from there. Those two players play roughly 30% of their snaps in the slot, per TruMedia. Taking into account snaps played and percentage of snaps in the slot, Green Bay's Matthew Golden and Travis Hunter were the two considerations. Consistency is what each of those players should be striving to achieve during the second half of the season.

Tight end

Tyler Warren IND • TE • #84 TAR 50 REC 37 REC YDs 492 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Round: 1 | Pick: 14 | College: Penn State

There was some consideration to take a creative liberty with the All-Rookie team and include two wide receivers and two tight ends as opposed to three wide receivers and a singular tight end. However, there has to be some sense of editorial integrity with such a distinguished assignment.

Warren is on pace for 76 receptions and 1,045 yards this season, which would be third-most and second-most among all rookie tight ends since 2000. His run blocking has not been an issue either.

There is not a clear-cut third receiver for this team, whereas tight ends Mitchell Evans (Panthers), Jackson Hawes (Bills), Oronde Gadsden II (Chargers), Gunnar Helm (Titans) and Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) have all made varying contributions for their respective teams.

Offensive line

Round: 1 | Pick: 9 | College: Texas

Left tackle was the most competitive of the five starting roles. There was a case to be made for the Patriots' Will Campbell and the Chiefs' Josh Simmons. Kelvin Banks Jr. has been the most stable of the three, and Campbell is coming off his worst performance as a rookie against Myles Garrett.

Round: 1 | Pick: 18 | College: North Dakota State

The Seahawks have been better in pass protection this season, but worse in run blocking. Grey Zabel gives them a level of competency they had been missing at the position in recent years. Zabel has not allowed a sack this season, per TruMedia.

Round: 3 | Pick: 95 | College: Georgia

Jared Wilson actually plays left guard but played center in college, and there was not a qualifying rookie at the position. Wilson has some issues with anchoring and giving up the angle too early, but he does a good job moving his feet to sustain blocks.

Round: 2 | Pick: 57 | College: Georgia

Tate Ratledge was chosen over Tyler Booker of the Cowboys, who did not have his best game against the Broncos on Sunday. Both are powerful players who will lean on the opposition in the run game.

Round: 1 | Pick: 7 | College: Missouri

New York's quarterbacks have had the third-most time to throw (3.18 seconds) this season, per TruMedia, so Armand Membou and the rest of the line are having to block longer. Membou has great size but has also flexed his athleticism reaching front side blocks and engaging in space.

Edge rushers

Abdul Carter NYG • LB • #51 Sk .5 TFL 1.0 PRESS 32 QBH 7 TK 21 View Profile

Round: 1 | Pick: 3 | College: Penn State

Abdul Carter was the easy selection. He leads all rookies in pressures (32) and has produced more game-altering plays than any other. There is room for him to improve as a run defender, but Carter has shown an ability to win in a variety of ways.

Donovan Ezeiruaku DAL • DE • #41 SK 1.0 TFL 5.0 PRESS 17 QBH 9 TK 17 View Profile

Round: 2 | Pick: 44 | College: Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku got the nod over Nic Scourton of the Panthers and Josaiah Stewart of the Rams. Stewart's pressures are essentially bull rushes or stunts through the A-gap. Ezeiruaku is able to create his own pressures, bending at the waist at the high side of his rush and flattening his path to the quarterback.

Defensive tackles

Jamaree Caldwell LAC • DT • #99 SK 1.0 TFL 2.0 PRESS 10 QBH 1 TK 13 View Profile

Round: 3 | Pick: 86 | College: Oregon

Jamaree Caldwell has been effective in run defense and as a pass rusher. He plays with a good motor and has maintained good balance through contact. A year ago, Jim Harbaugh elevated rookie cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart into productive roles. Caldwell, a third-round pick, is the latest Harbaugh beneficiary.

Mason Graham CLE • DT • #94 SK .5 TFL 2.0 PRESS 13 QBH 2 TK 17 View Profile

Round: 1 | Pick: 5 | College: Michigan

Pittsburgh's Derrick Harmon and Buffalo's Deone Walker have shown flashes in their rookie campaigns. A similar narrative is true of Mason Graham. He has made some game-altering plays, but is still working toward down-to-down consistency. Graham is fifth among rookies in pressures (13) and second among rookie interior defenders behind Harmon (14).

Linebackers

Carson Schwesinger CLE • LB • #49 TK 64 SOLO 25 TFL 4.0 SK 1.0 PD 1 FF 0 INT 1 View Profile

Round: 2 | Pick: 33 | College: UCLA

There was little doubt about the linebacker selections. Carson Schwesinger has been fantastic. His high football IQ allows him to play at a pace faster than most others. He is dealing with a high ankle sprain now, but leads all rookies in tackles (64) and recorded his first career interception Sunday against Drake Maye.

Jihaad Campbell PHI • LB • #30 TK 45 SOLO 26 TFL 1.0 SK 0 PD 2 FF 1 INT 1 View Profile

Round: 1 | Pick: 31 | College: Alabama

Jihaad Campbell has been better than expected as a run defender. It was known he would contribute in coverage and as a spot rusher, but Campbell has even more to tap into as a pass rusher. He benefits from having a veteran running mate like Zack Baun next to him.

Cornerbacks

Will Johnson ARI • CB INT 0 PD 5 TK 13 SOLO 9 TFL 0.0 View Profile

Round: 2 | Pick: 47 | College: Michigan

Will Johnson started the season off on a high note. Since then, he has come back down to earth a bit, but has been a great player for the Cardinals. Among players with at least 150 coverage snaps, Johnson ranks second among rookies in pass breakup rate (18.5%), per TruMedia. When the Michigan product gives up a catch, he usually cleans it up there rather than allowing it to develop into a bigger play.

Trey Amos WAS • CB • #23 INT 0 PD 6 TK 23 SOLO 13 TFL 1.0 View Profile

Round: 2 | Pick: 61 | College: Ole Miss

There weren't many other options opposite Johnson. Travis Hunter would have been a candidate to appear a second time if he played more defensive snaps during the first half of the season. Trey Amos has been volatile but has played better of late. He had a nice pass breakup in coverage against Xavier Worthy on Monday night.

Jacob Parrish TB • CB • #25 INT 0 PD 3 TK 41 SOLO 27 TFL 5.0 View Profile

Round: 3 | Pick: 84 | College: Kansas State

Although San Francisco's Upton Stout is on the path to being a productive player for San Francisco, Jacob Parrish is the choice in the slot. He has been a bit more consistent for a contending Tampa Bay team. In addition to his responsibilities in coverage, Parrish is aggressive playing downhill in run support.

Safeties

Nick Emmanwori SEA • SAF • #3 INT 0 PD 2 TK 17 SOLO 11 TFL 3.0 View Profile

Round: 2 | Pick: 35 | College: South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori is an unorthodox player in Mike Macdonald's scheme, so it was difficult to pinpoint one position for him to fulfill on the team. His ability to move around pre-snap and utilize his length in passing lanes leads to productivity regardless of where he lines up.

Craig Woodson NE • SAF • #31 INT 0 PD 1 TK 37 SOLO 21 TFL 4.0 View Profile

Round: 4 | Pick: 106 | College: California

There are multiple good candidates, including New Orleans' Jonas Sanker and Atlanta's Xavier Watts, for the other safety position. Aside from a touchdown to Tommy Tremble, Craig Woodson is consistently where he's supposed to be, and that mitigates explosive plays. Woodson has also proven willing to support the run defense.