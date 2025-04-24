Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 General manager Mike Borgonzi confirmed that the Titans aren't trading the No. 1 overall selection, which might be the most obvious thing anyone has ever said. As has been the expectation for a while now, Cam Ward lands in Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 Browns general manager Andrew Berry gets his Shohei Ohtani as wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter ends up in Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If the Giants lost to the Colts in Week 17, they'd be taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night. It actually may work out better for New York, which gets potentially the best player in this draft in Abdul Carter and then can take its shot in what will assuredly be a better quarterback class in 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots would love either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, but beating the Bills in Week 18 prevented that from happening. They still get a darn good player in Will Campbell, who will shine wherever he lines up along the offensive line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 5 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Let's get crazy. New Bears head coach Ben Johnson was part of a Lions team that selected star Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in 2023, so he gets aggressive in getting one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. Chicago gives up pick Nos. 10, 39 and 148 to move up five spots to take Ashton Jeanty.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Even if Ashton Jeanty was still available, I think the Raiders would have gone a different direction. Tom Brady, general manager John Spytek (who came over from the Bucs) and Pete Carroll have all had lots of success with non-Round 1 running backs, so they address another big need with Armand Membou.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn played 15 seasons in an NFL secondary, but he decides to start his tenure with Gang Green Nation by building through the trenches. Mason Graham and Quinnen Williams make for a very formidable duo on the interior of the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jalon Walker is a linebacker/edge rusher hybrid with the length, athleticism and leadership skills to be a tone-setter on the Panthers defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Reports have indicated that the Saints are not taking Shedeur Sanders here, that they are interested in an offensive lineman, and that Kelvin Banks Jr. will be drafted higher than the general public thinks. Put all of that together, and you have New Orleans taking the decorated tackle out of Texas in the top 10.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 10 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Assuming Tetairoa McMillan was always the pick, this is best-case scenario for the Jaguars. Trade back five slots, add two draft picks and still get another big-time weapon for Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers need a pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa, and while Mykel Williams struggled through an ankle injury this past season, his physical traits are enough for San Francisco to take a chance on.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Ashton Jeanty would sell the most tickets and jerseys, but Matthew Golden -- a talented wide receiver who's spent his entire life in the state of Texas -- is a worthy consolation prize. Oh, and he'd help take some of the attention away from CeeDee Lamb.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Jalen Ramsey is as good as gone, so the Dolphins take Jahdae Barron to replace him (or play basically anywhere else in the secondary).

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 General manager Chis Ballard's "hard to find" three-down tight end falls into his lap at 14th overall with Tyler Warren headed to Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd It's no secret that the Falcons badly need an edge rusher. Mike Green's production and skill set are certainly first-round caliber; it's his off-the-field allegations that could scare teams off. Atlanta, however, had a heavy presence at Marshall's pro day, including head coach Raheem Morris, which makes me think the team is content taking him with this selection.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Cardinals addressed a major need in free agency by signing edge rusher Josh Sweat, and now they pair him with a prospect with Myles Garrett-like combine results in Shemar Stewart.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Defensive line, linebacker, secondary -- it doesn't matter. If the Bengals don't want to waste the exceptional offensive trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they need to start hitting on defenders in the draft, starting with Walter Nolen at pick No. 17.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks need help along the offensive line, and Grey Zabel has played a bunch of different positions in his career (mostly left tackle at North Dakota State before moving inside during his breakout Senior Bowl performance). It would be a good problem to have for Seattle, which could draft him and then figure out his best spot afterward.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Perfect landing spot for Jihaad Campbell. Not only will he be able to learn how to be an NFL linebacker from consummate pro Lavonte David, but Todd Bowles can also maximize Campbell's pass-rushing chops on third down and in blitzing situations.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Ashton Jeanty gets a ton of attention among running back prospects, and for good reason, but Omarion Hampton is an impressive player in his own right. Bo Nix will love having the North Carolina bruiser in the backfield after leaning on a trio of uninspiring rushers a year ago,

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 21 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 The Rams tried very hard to trade up for Brock Bowers last April. A year later, they get their first-round tight end in Colston Loveland by sending pick Nos. 26 and 101 (third-rounder) to the Steelers to move up five spots.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Jim Harbaugh takes one of the best players from his College Football Playoff national championship team in Kenneth Grant.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd It appears Jaire Alexander is on his way toward getting traded, so the Packers replace him with the speedy and physical Maxwell Hairston, who also showed great ball skills during his career at Kentucky.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 24 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Bills' dire need for a cornerback prompts them to trade pick Nos. 30 and 109 (fourth-rounder) to the Vikings to move up six spots for Will Johnson. The former Michigan star has his uncertainties -- he's dealt with multiple injuries and decided not to run the 40-yard dash at his private workout -- but was one of the best cornerbacks in college football in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th It would be shocking if the Texans didn't take an offensive lineman here. And while Josh Simmons is coming off knee surgery, he could end up being the best tackle in the class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers get what they hope will be their next Cam Heyward in Derrick Harmon, who reportedly may have a medical concern but did not miss a game at Oregon over his final three seasons. Pittsburgh bets on Harmon staying healthy and causing havoc from the interior of its defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens jump at the chance to pair the uber athletic and versatile Nick Emmanwori with one of the best safeties in the game in Kyle Hamilton.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st "The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people." That's what Alabama standout guard Tyler Booker said during his podium session at the NFL Scouting Combine. That sounds like the perfect player for Dan Campbell.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 Reports are that the Giants are a Jaxson Dart team more than a Shedeur Sanders team, and instead of waiting until pick No. 34, they jump back into the first round to grab their rookie signal-caller. The Commanders get Nos. 34 and 99 (third-rounder) in the deal.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 30 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st Ideal first round for the Vikings, who gain an additional pick and still add decorated Georgia safety Malaki Starks to their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th You guys remember what the Eagles did to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, right? Kansas City needs to fortify its protection of Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Conerly Jr. is an athletic, tenacious offensive tackle with a lot of room to grow.