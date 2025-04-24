Welcome to my final mock draft of the 2025 NFL Draft cycle, where I spew incorrect takes throughout the first round that will kick off from Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday night.
Well, they won't all be wrong. The first three picks (and maybe even the Patriots' selection at No. 4) seem to be set with Cam Ward going to the Titans, Travis Hunter ending up with the Browns, Abdul Carter landing with the Giants and Will Campbell off to New England. But from when the Jaguars are on the clock at No. 5 to when the Eagles close out Round 1 at No. 32? Who the hell knows.
In my attempt at predicting the unpredictable, I have the Bears trading up to the fifth pick for Ashton Jeanty and the Jaguars moving back to 10th to snag Tetairoa McMillan. The Rams and Bills also trade up -- one for a tight end, the other for a cornerback -- while the Giants jump back into the first round, but not for Shedeur Sanders. And to close things out, Philadelphia gets yet another playmaker in an offense full of them.
We'll know soon enough who your favorite team selects in Round 1, but for now, sit back, relax, and take a gander at who your franchise will almost certainly not take (aside from the first four picks!).
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
General manager Mike Borgonzi confirmed that the Titans aren't trading the No. 1 overall selection, which might be the most obvious thing anyone has ever said. As has been the expectation for a while now, Cam Ward lands in Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Browns general manager Andrew Berry gets his Shohei Ohtani as wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter ends up in Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
If the Giants lost to the Colts in Week 17, they'd be taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night. It actually may work out better for New York, which gets potentially the best player in this draft in Abdul Carter and then can take its shot in what will assuredly be a better quarterback class in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The Patriots would love either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, but beating the Bills in Week 18 prevented that from happening. They still get a darn good player in Will Campbell, who will shine wherever he lines up along the offensive line.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 5
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Let's get crazy. New Bears head coach Ben Johnson was part of a Lions team that selected star Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in 2023, so he gets aggressive in getting one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. Chicago gives up pick Nos. 10, 39 and 148 to move up five spots to take Ashton Jeanty.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Even if Ashton Jeanty was still available, I think the Raiders would have gone a different direction. Tom Brady, general manager John Spytek (who came over from the Bucs) and Pete Carroll have all had lots of success with non-Round 1 running backs, so they address another big need with Armand Membou.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn played 15 seasons in an NFL secondary, but he decides to start his tenure with Gang Green Nation by building through the trenches. Mason Graham and Quinnen Williams make for a very formidable duo on the interior of the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Jalon Walker is a linebacker/edge rusher hybrid with the length, athleticism and leadership skills to be a tone-setter on the Panthers defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Reports have indicated that the Saints are not taking Shedeur Sanders here, that they are interested in an offensive lineman, and that Kelvin Banks Jr. will be drafted higher than the general public thinks. Put all of that together, and you have New Orleans taking the decorated tackle out of Texas in the top 10.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Assuming Tetairoa McMillan was always the pick, this is best-case scenario for the Jaguars. Trade back five slots, add two draft picks and still get another big-time weapon for Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The 49ers need a pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa, and while Mykel Williams struggled through an ankle injury this past season, his physical traits are enough for San Francisco to take a chance on.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Ashton Jeanty would sell the most tickets and jerseys, but Matthew Golden -- a talented wide receiver who's spent his entire life in the state of Texas -- is a worthy consolation prize. Oh, and he'd help take some of the attention away from CeeDee Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Jalen Ramsey is as good as gone, so the Dolphins take Jahdae Barron to replace him (or play basically anywhere else in the secondary).
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
General manager Chis Ballard's "hard to find" three-down tight end falls into his lap at 14th overall with Tyler Warren headed to Indianapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
It's no secret that the Falcons badly need an edge rusher. Mike Green's production and skill set are certainly first-round caliber; it's his off-the-field allegations that could scare teams off. Atlanta, however, had a heavy presence at Marshall's pro day, including head coach Raheem Morris, which makes me think the team is content taking him with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The Cardinals addressed a major need in free agency by signing edge rusher Josh Sweat, and now they pair him with a prospect with Myles Garrett-like combine results in Shemar Stewart.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Defensive line, linebacker, secondary -- it doesn't matter. If the Bengals don't want to waste the exceptional offensive trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they need to start hitting on defenders in the draft, starting with Walter Nolen at pick No. 17.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Seahawks need help along the offensive line, and Grey Zabel has played a bunch of different positions in his career (mostly left tackle at North Dakota State before moving inside during his breakout Senior Bowl performance). It would be a good problem to have for Seattle, which could draft him and then figure out his best spot afterward.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Perfect landing spot for Jihaad Campbell. Not only will he be able to learn how to be an NFL linebacker from consummate pro Lavonte David, but Todd Bowles can also maximize Campbell's pass-rushing chops on third down and in blitzing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Ashton Jeanty gets a ton of attention among running back prospects, and for good reason, but Omarion Hampton is an impressive player in his own right. Bo Nix will love having the North Carolina bruiser in the backfield after leaning on a trio of uninspiring rushers a year ago,
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 21
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
The Rams tried very hard to trade up for Brock Bowers last April. A year later, they get their first-round tight end in Colston Loveland by sending pick Nos. 26 and 101 (third-rounder) to the Steelers to move up five spots.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Jim Harbaugh takes one of the best players from his College Football Playoff national championship team in Kenneth Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
It appears Jaire Alexander is on his way toward getting traded, so the Packers replace him with the speedy and physical Maxwell Hairston, who also showed great ball skills during his career at Kentucky.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Bills' dire need for a cornerback prompts them to trade pick Nos. 30 and 109 (fourth-rounder) to the Vikings to move up six spots for Will Johnson. The former Michigan star has his uncertainties -- he's dealt with multiple injuries and decided not to run the 40-yard dash at his private workout -- but was one of the best cornerbacks in college football in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
It would be shocking if the Texans didn't take an offensive lineman here. And while Josh Simmons is coming off knee surgery, he could end up being the best tackle in the class.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Steelers get what they hope will be their next Cam Heyward in Derrick Harmon, who reportedly may have a medical concern but did not miss a game at Oregon over his final three seasons. Pittsburgh bets on Harmon staying healthy and causing havoc from the interior of its defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 27
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Ravens jump at the chance to pair the uber athletic and versatile Nick Emmanwori with one of the best safeties in the game in Kyle Hamilton.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
"The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people." That's what Alabama standout guard Tyler Booker said during his podium session at the NFL Scouting Combine. That sounds like the perfect player for Dan Campbell.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Reports are that the Giants are a Jaxson Dart team more than a Shedeur Sanders team, and instead of waiting until pick No. 34, they jump back into the first round to grab their rookie signal-caller. The Commanders get Nos. 34 and 99 (third-rounder) in the deal.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Ideal first round for the Vikings, who gain an additional pick and still add decorated Georgia safety Malaki Starks to their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
You guys remember what the Eagles did to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, right? Kansas City needs to fortify its protection of Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Conerly Jr. is an athletic, tenacious offensive tackle with a lot of room to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
More offensive firepower for the Eagles, who take the extremely steady Emeka Egbuka and plug him in as the slot receiver from Day 1 alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
