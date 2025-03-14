The first week of NFL free agency is coming to a close, with every team addressing needs and bolstering its roster ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
And these past few days had it all. You had the Steelers trading for (and paying) DK Metcalf despite not yet having a starting quarterback. You had Sam Darnold signing a $100 million contract with the Seahawks to replace Geno Smith, who reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. You had Davante Adams picking the Rams, Joey Bosa joining the Bills, DeAndre Hopkins landing with the Ravens and several big-time names signing with the Vikings.
And you even had star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence leaving the Cowboys after 11 seasons ... and then immediately throwing shade at his former team!
Plenty of other moves will be made over the coming weeks -- where do Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson end up? -- but with many of the biggest transactions in the rearview mirror, let's take a look at how the free agent frenzy could impact clubs' decisions come draft day.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
The reports are that the Titans like Cam Ward, but they'll probably like what the desperate Giants will offer them more. After whiffing in free agency, New York trades up to draft its franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett and seem interested in Kirk Cousins (if he's made available), so they take perhaps the best prospect in this entire class in Abdul Carter.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Titans are more than a quarterback away, so they move back two spots, collect extra draft capital and take a player who can help them on both sides of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Patriots have spent big in free agency, but most of that money has gone toward the defensive side of the ball. They badly need a playmaker for Drake Maye, and Tetairoa McMillan can be that player.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
I'm sure new head coach Liam Coen wouldn't mind getting some added protection for Trevor Lawrence, but Mason Graham is too good of a player to pass up here. His arm length isn't that of a typical top-10 defensive tackle, but his tenacity, strength, technique and consistency more than make up for it.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
The Raiders have their new quarterback in Geno Smith, and now they have perhaps the most dynamic offensive player in the class in Ashton Jeanty.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Garrett Wilson is a stud, but the Jets need more in terms of pass-catchers. Tyler Warren gives Justin Fields a do-it-all weapon who will make Fields' job a lot easier.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Jalon Walker is a linebacker/edge rusher hybrid with the length and athleticism to be a tone-setter on the Panthers defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Will Johnson was one of the best NFL Draft prospects entering the 2024 season before being limited to six games this past fall due to a toe injury. But make no mistake: Johnson is still an elite NFL Draft prospect, and the Saints need to get cheaper and younger on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
The Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and now they add perhaps the best offensive tackle in the class. You can never have too much protection for your franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The 49ers lost three contributors along the defensive line during free agency, so they need to replenish the cupboard. Mike Green gives them an edge rusher who will produce from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
CeeDee Lamb is great, but he can't do it all for the Cowboys passing game. Matthew Golden gives Dallas a speedy, technical wideout who will get open for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The Dolphins bet on the upside with Shemar Stewart, who tested like Myles Garrett at the NFL combine but only managed 4.5 career sacks over three seasons in college.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The Colts get a steal here with Will Campbell. His 77 3/8-inch wingspan is extremely short for NFL offensive tackles, but he's shown the ability to dominate defenders in the SEC week in and week out. Whether he stays at tackle or moves to guard, he'll be a mainstay along the Colts offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Falcons signed Leonard Floyd to a 1-year, $10 million deal in free agency, but they need a younger, more explosive presence on the edge. Mykel Williams is capable of being that player.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Whether Kelvin Banks Jr. plays guard or tackle, the Cardinals will be happy to have him protecting Kyler Murray and blocking for James Conner.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Having addressed the interior defensive line in free agency -- and assuming they find a way to keep Trey Hendrickson -- the Bengals can take one of the best players available in big-play safety Malaki Starks.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Tyler Booker didn't have the best NFL combine, but he has all the traits (explosiveness, aggressiveness and leadership) to thrive under Mike Macdonald in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Perfect landing spot for Jihaad Campbell. Not only will he be able to learn how to be an NFL linebacker from consummate pro Lavonte David, but Todd Bowles can also maximize Campbell's pass-rushing chops on passing downs.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Bo Nix has shown he can play quarterback in the NFL. He just needs more consistency from his receiving corps, which Emeka Egbuka will provide. He was always overshadowed at Ohio State by otherworldly talents, but he's a savvy route runner who just knows how to get open.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The Steelers are still holding out hope for Aaron Rodgers, but regardless of whether he signs or not, they need a young quarterback to complement him. Shedeur Sanders doesn't have the ceiling of Cam Ward, but he's as tough as they come and makes the right decisions -- two traits that could lead to success with Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Colston Loveland reunites with former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and lands with a talented passer in Justin Herbert who will be thrilled to have a dynamic tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Whether it's stopping the run or getting after opposing quarterbacks, Derrick Harmon will be a disruptor on the defensive interior for the Packers.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Vikings had a lot of money to spend and spent it well, allowing them to subscribe to a best-player-available approach come draft day. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores could use the ultra-explosive Nick Emmanwori as a chess piece to take his unit to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
It would be shocking if the Texans did take an offensive lineman here. And while Josh Simmons is coming off knee surgery, he could end up being the best tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The Rams land Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football last season. He's not an elite athlete, but he does everything really well.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Ravens have a solid pass-rushing group for 2025, but Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are all entering the final years of their contract. Donovan Ezeiruaku has the production (second in FBS with 16.5 sacks last season) and athleticism (fastest three-cone time among edge rushers) to ensure Baltimore has a solid cast of quarterback-hounders for this season and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
It was a major bummer that a hamstring strain kept Kenneth Grant from working out at the NFL combine, but he's still a massive, super athletic interior defensive lineman with a ton of room to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 29
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Commanders did a great job filling their biggest needs via trades and in free agency, and now they address another one with their first draft pick. Over the past two seasons, James Pearce Jr. racked up 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
With Rasul Douglas still a free agent, the Bills need a No. 2 cornerback. While Maxwell Hairston has a slight frame, he has the speed (combine-leading 4.28-second 40-yard dash time) and ball skills to make an immediate impact in Buffalo's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Tershawn Wharton is gone and Chris Jones isn't getting any younger, so the Chiefs must address the interior of their defensive line. Walter Nolen probably should have been taken earlier than this, as he's an undersized but extremely disruptive interior defender with plenty of room to grow.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
General Manager Howie Roseman loves adding to the trenches, and Grey Zabel has played a bunch of different offensive line positions in his career (mostly left tackle at North Dakota State before moving inside during his breakout Senior Bowl performance). He can serve as the replacement for Mekhi Becton, who is now a free agent.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.