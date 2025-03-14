Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 The reports are that the Titans like Cam Ward, but they'll probably like what the desperate Giants will offer them more. After whiffing in free agency, New York trades up to draft its franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett and seem interested in Kirk Cousins (if he's made available), so they take perhaps the best prospect in this entire class in Abdul Carter.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Titans are more than a quarterback away, so they move back two spots, collect extra draft capital and take a player who can help them on both sides of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The Patriots have spent big in free agency, but most of that money has gone toward the defensive side of the ball. They badly need a playmaker for Drake Maye, and Tetairoa McMillan can be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I'm sure new head coach Liam Coen wouldn't mind getting some added protection for Trevor Lawrence, but Mason Graham is too good of a player to pass up here. His arm length isn't that of a typical top-10 defensive tackle, but his tenacity, strength, technique and consistency more than make up for it.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 The Raiders have their new quarterback in Geno Smith, and now they have perhaps the most dynamic offensive player in the class in Ashton Jeanty.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Garrett Wilson is a stud, but the Jets need more in terms of pass-catchers. Tyler Warren gives Justin Fields a do-it-all weapon who will make Fields' job a lot easier.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Jalon Walker is a linebacker/edge rusher hybrid with the length and athleticism to be a tone-setter on the Panthers defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Will Johnson was one of the best NFL Draft prospects entering the 2024 season before being limited to six games this past fall due to a toe injury. But make no mistake: Johnson is still an elite NFL Draft prospect, and the Saints need to get cheaper and younger on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and now they add perhaps the best offensive tackle in the class. You can never have too much protection for your franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The 49ers lost three contributors along the defensive line during free agency, so they need to replenish the cupboard. Mike Green gives them an edge rusher who will produce from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 CeeDee Lamb is great, but he can't do it all for the Cowboys passing game. Matthew Golden gives Dallas a speedy, technical wideout who will get open for Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins bet on the upside with Shemar Stewart, who tested like Myles Garrett at the NFL combine but only managed 4.5 career sacks over three seasons in college.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts get a steal here with Will Campbell. His 77 3/8-inch wingspan is extremely short for NFL offensive tackles, but he's shown the ability to dominate defenders in the SEC week in and week out. Whether he stays at tackle or moves to guard, he'll be a mainstay along the Colts offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Falcons signed Leonard Floyd to a 1-year, $10 million deal in free agency, but they need a younger, more explosive presence on the edge. Mykel Williams is capable of being that player.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Whether Kelvin Banks Jr. plays guard or tackle, the Cardinals will be happy to have him protecting Kyler Murray and blocking for James Conner.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Having addressed the interior defensive line in free agency -- and assuming they find a way to keep Trey Hendrickson -- the Bengals can take one of the best players available in big-play safety Malaki Starks.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Tyler Booker didn't have the best NFL combine, but he has all the traits (explosiveness, aggressiveness and leadership) to thrive under Mike Macdonald in Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Perfect landing spot for Jihaad Campbell. Not only will he be able to learn how to be an NFL linebacker from consummate pro Lavonte David, but Todd Bowles can also maximize Campbell's pass-rushing chops on passing downs.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Bo Nix has shown he can play quarterback in the NFL. He just needs more consistency from his receiving corps, which Emeka Egbuka will provide. He was always overshadowed at Ohio State by otherworldly talents, but he's a savvy route runner who just knows how to get open.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The Steelers are still holding out hope for Aaron Rodgers, but regardless of whether he signs or not, they need a young quarterback to complement him. Shedeur Sanders doesn't have the ceiling of Cam Ward, but he's as tough as they come and makes the right decisions -- two traits that could lead to success with Pittsburgh.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Colston Loveland reunites with former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and lands with a talented passer in Justin Herbert who will be thrilled to have a dynamic tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Whether it's stopping the run or getting after opposing quarterbacks, Derrick Harmon will be a disruptor on the defensive interior for the Packers.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings had a lot of money to spend and spent it well, allowing them to subscribe to a best-player-available approach come draft day. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores could use the ultra-explosive Nick Emmanwori as a chess piece to take his unit to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th It would be shocking if the Texans did take an offensive lineman here. And while Josh Simmons is coming off knee surgery, he could end up being the best tackle in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The Rams land Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football last season. He's not an elite athlete, but he does everything really well.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th The Ravens have a solid pass-rushing group for 2025, but Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are all entering the final years of their contract. Donovan Ezeiruaku has the production (second in FBS with 16.5 sacks last season) and athleticism (fastest three-cone time among edge rushers) to ensure Baltimore has a solid cast of quarterback-hounders for this season and beyond.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th It was a major bummer that a hamstring strain kept Kenneth Grant from working out at the NFL combine, but he's still a massive, super athletic interior defensive lineman with a ton of room to grow.

Round 1 - Pick 29 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th The Commanders did a great job filling their biggest needs via trades and in free agency, and now they address another one with their first draft pick. Over the past two seasons, James Pearce Jr. racked up 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th With Rasul Douglas still a free agent, the Bills need a No. 2 cornerback. While Maxwell Hairston has a slight frame, he has the speed (combine-leading 4.28-second 40-yard dash time) and ball skills to make an immediate impact in Buffalo's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Tershawn Wharton is gone and Chris Jones isn't getting any younger, so the Chiefs must address the interior of their defensive line. Walter Nolen probably should have been taken earlier than this, as he's an undersized but extremely disruptive interior defender with plenty of room to grow.