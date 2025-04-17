2025 NFL mock draft: Grades for every first-round pick, including AFC team trading up for Shedeur Sanders

One week away from the 2025 NFL Draft means it's time for a comprehensive, multi-analyst event: a live seven-round mock draft courtesy of CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" podcast.

Here's how it works. This mock draft of all 257 picks features 10 CBS Sports NFL and college football analysts split into four separate "GM groups" who pick for eight separate teams from Round 1 to Round 7. Here's a breakdown of of who's picking when:

Ryan Wilson is shouldering every round for the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Broncos, Lions, Vikings and Eagles.

Bryant McFadden (Round 1), Cooper Petagna (Rounds 2-3) and Josh Edwards (Rounds 4-7) have the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Dolphins, Bengals, Steelers, Texans and Commanders.

Former Titans GM Ran Carthon (Round 1), Mike Renner (Rounds 2-4) and myself (Rounds 5-7) have the Browns, Raiders, Bears, Colts, Seahawks, Chargers, Rams, and Bills.

Pete Prisco (Round 1), Leger Douzable (Rounds 2-3) and Emory Hunt (Rounds 4-7) have the Giants, Jets, 49ers, Falcons, Buccaneers, Packers, Ravens, and Chiefs.

I handed outgrades for every first-round pick, and additional thoughts from Rounds 2 and 3 can be found in the live blog. For Day 3 coverage, head on over to the NFL on CBS YouTube channel.

Mock draft results

Round 1

1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Miami

3. Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4. Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

6. Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

7. Jets: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

8. Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

9. Steelers (via mock trade with Saints): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

10. Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

11. 49ers: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

12. Cowboys: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

13. Dolphins: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

14. Colts: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

15. Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

16. Cardinals: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

17. Bengals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

18. Seahawks: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

19. Buccaneers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

20. Broncos: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Saints

22. Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

23. Packers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

24. Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

25. Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

26. Rams: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

27. Ravens: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

28. Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

29. Commanders: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

30. Bills: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

31. Chiefs: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

32. Eagles: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Round 2

33. Browns: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

34. Giants: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

35. Titans: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

36. Jaguars: TreVeyon Handerson, RB, Ohio State

37. Raiders: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

38. Patriots: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

39. Bears: Kevin Winston, Jr., Penn State

40. Saints: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

41. Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

42. Jets: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

43. 49ers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

44. Cowboys: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

45. Colts: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

46. Falcons: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

47. Cardinals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

48. Dolphins: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

49. Bengals: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

50. Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

51. Broncos: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

52. Seahawks: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

53. Buccaneers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

54. Packers: Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

55. Chargers: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

56. Bills: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

57. Panthers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

58. Texans: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

59. Ravens: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

60. Lions: C.J. West, DL, Indiana

61. Commanders: Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

62. Bills: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

63. Chiefs: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

64. Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Round 3

65. Giants: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

66. Chiefs: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

67. Browns: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

68. Raiders: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

69. Patriots: Jaylen Royals, WR, Utah State

70. Jaguars: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

71. Saints: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

72. Bears: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

73. Jets: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

74. Panthers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

75. 49ers: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

76. Cowboys: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

77. Patriots: Nohl Williams, CB, California

78. Cardinals: Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU

79. Texans: Omar Norman Lott, DL, Tennessee

80. Colts: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

81. Bengals: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

82. Seahawks: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

83. Steelers: Isaac Teslaa, WR, Arkansas

84. Buccaneers: T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina

85. Broncos: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

86. Chargers: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

87. Packers: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

88. Jaguars: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

89. Texans: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

90. Rams: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

91. Ravens: Kobe King, LB, Penn State

92. Seahawks: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

93. Saints: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

94. Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

95. Chiefs: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

96. Eagles: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

97. Vikings: Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas

98. Dolphins: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

99. Giants: Anthony Belton, OT, N.C. State

100. 49ers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

101. Rams: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

102. Lions: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia