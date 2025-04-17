Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL mock draft: Grades for every first-round pick, including AFC team trading up for Shedeur Sanders

CBS Sports' NFL draft experts determine which players are going where in next week's draft

One week away from the 2025 NFL Draft means it's time for a comprehensive, multi-analyst event: a live seven-round mock draft courtesy of CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" podcast.

Here's how it works. This mock draft of all 257 picks features 10 CBS Sports NFL and college football analysts split into four separate "GM groups" who pick for eight separate teams from Round 1 to Round 7. Here's a breakdown of of who's picking when:

  • Ryan Wilson is shouldering every round for the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Broncos, Lions, Vikings and Eagles.
  • Bryant McFadden (Round 1), Cooper Petagna (Rounds 2-3) and Josh Edwards (Rounds 4-7) have the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Dolphins, Bengals, Steelers, Texans and Commanders.
  • Former Titans GM Ran Carthon (Round 1), Mike Renner (Rounds 2-4) and myself (Rounds 5-7) have the Browns, Raiders, Bears, Colts, Seahawks, Chargers, Rams, and Bills.
  • Pete Prisco (Round 1), Leger Douzable (Rounds 2-3) and Emory Hunt (Rounds 4-7) have the Giants, Jets, 49ers, Falcons, Buccaneers, Packers, Ravens, and Chiefs. 

I handed outgrades for every first-round pick, and additional thoughts from Rounds 2 and 3 can be found in the live blog. For Day 3 coverage, head on over to the NFL on CBS YouTube channel.

Mock draft results

Round 1

1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Miami
3. Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
4. Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
6. Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
7. Jets: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
8. Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
9. Steelers (via mock trade with Saints): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
10. Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
11. 49ers: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
12. Cowboys: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
13. Dolphins: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
14. Colts: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
15. Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
16. Cardinals: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
17. Bengals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
18. Seahawks: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
19. Buccaneers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
20. Broncos: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Saints
22. Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
23. Packers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
24. Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
25. Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
26. Rams: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
27. Ravens: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
28. Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
29. Commanders: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
30. Bills: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
31. Chiefs: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
32. Eagles: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Round 2

33. Browns: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
34. Giants: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
35. Titans: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
36. Jaguars: TreVeyon Handerson, RB, Ohio State
37. Raiders: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
38. Patriots: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
39. Bears: Kevin Winston, Jr., Penn State
40. Saints: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
41. Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
42. Jets: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
43. 49ers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
44. Cowboys: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
45. Colts: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
46. Falcons: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
47. Cardinals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
48. Dolphins: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
49. Bengals: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
50. Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
51. Broncos: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
52. Seahawks: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
53. Buccaneers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
54. Packers: Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
55. Chargers: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
56. Bills: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
57. Panthers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
58. Texans: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
59. Ravens: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
60. Lions: C.J. West, DL, Indiana
61. Commanders: Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
62. Bills: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
63. Chiefs: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
64. Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Round 3

65. Giants: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
66. Chiefs: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
67. Browns: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
68. Raiders: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
69. Patriots: Jaylen Royals, WR, Utah State
70. Jaguars: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
71. Saints: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
72. Bears: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
73. Jets: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
74. Panthers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
75. 49ers: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
76. Cowboys: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
77. Patriots: Nohl Williams, CB, California
78. Cardinals: Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU
79. Texans: Omar Norman Lott, DL, Tennessee
80. Colts: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
81. Bengals: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
82. Seahawks: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
83. Steelers: Isaac Teslaa, WR, Arkansas
84. Buccaneers: T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina
85. Broncos: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
86. Chargers: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
87. Packers: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
88. Jaguars: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
89. Texans: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
90. Rams: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
91. Ravens: Kobe King, LB, Penn State
92. Seahawks: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia
93. Saints: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
94. Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
95. Chiefs: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
96. Eagles: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
97. Vikings: Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas
98. Dolphins: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
99. Giants: Anthony Belton, OT, N.C. State
100. 49ers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
101. Rams: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
102. Lions: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia


Round 3, pick 76: Cowboys select Elic Ayomanor

After going defense with their first two picks (cornerback Jahdae Barron and linebacker Carson Schwesinger), the Cowboys get CeeDee Lamb some help with the addition of the Stanford wideout.

 



Round 3, pick 68: Raiders take Cam Skattebo

Make that three offensive skill players in three rounds for the Raiders, who take Tetairoa McMillan in the first, snag Luther Burden III in the second and now grab Cameron Skattebo in the third. Pete Carroll is going to love what the Arizona State star provides.

Cam Skattebo NFL Draft 2025: How Arizona State star RB stacks up as pro prospect after doing it all vs. Texas
Jordan Dajani
Cam Skattebo NFL Draft 2025: How Arizona State star RB stacks up as pro prospect after doing it all vs. Texas
 



Round 2 takeaways

  • Giants land Kyle McCord at No. 34
  • TreVeyon Henderson taken over Omarion Hampton as RB2
  • Jets get WR for Justin Fields (Jayden Higgins)
  • Broncos get their RB (Quinshon Judkins)
  • Commanders get second playmaker in as many rounds (Dont'e Thornton Jr.)
 



Saints take son of NFL legend at No. 40 overall

While not a first-round pick like his father, Dolphins legend Jason Taylor, LSU tight end Mason Taylor goes off the board among the top-40 picks.

 



Round 2, pick 38: Patriots take RB Omarion Hampton

New England is thrilled to get the former North Carolina standout whom many think is the No. 2 running back in this class after Ashton Jeanty. The Patriots still badly need a wide receiver, but getting Hampton to help Drake Maye is a big get.

Omarion Hampton NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, future outlook and more
Dan Schneier
Omarion Hampton NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, future outlook and more
 



Round 2, pick 34: Giants select Syracuse QB Kyle McCord

After passing on a quarterback to take Abdul Carter at No. 3, the Giants get their rookie signal-caller to join Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the quarterback room. The former Syracuse star is the fourth quarterback taken.

Kyle McCord NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, landing spots, future outlook, more
Dave Richard
Kyle McCord NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, landing spots, future outlook, more
 



Chris Trapasso's favorite/least favorite Round 1 picks

Best

  1. Travis Hunter (Browns, No. 2): A+
  2. James Pearce (Eagles, No. 32): A+
  3. Abdul Carter (Giants, No. 3): A
  4. Armand Membou (Dolphins, No. 13): A
  5. Nick Emmanwori (Vikings, No. 24): A
  6. Josh Simmons (Texans, No. 25): A
  7. Derrick Harmon (Chiefs, No. 31): A

Worst

  1. Jahdae Barron (Cowboys, No. 12): C-
  2. Colston Loveland (Broncos, No. 20): C-
  3. Tyler Booker (Colts, No. 14): C
  4. Matthew Golden (Cardinals, No. 16): C+
  5. Jalon Walker (Panthers, No. 8): C+
  6. Mykel Williams (Falcons, No. 15): C+
 



Eagles (pick 32): James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

Another home run for Howie Roseman in the draft. Pearce has immense upside, and he was uber-productive in the SEC the past two seasons. Despite the maturity/character concerns, he was never suspended at Tennessee or served punishment for anything. 

Grade: A+

 



Chiefs (pick 31): Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Glorious selection here for Kansas City, to give Chris Jones a legitimate running mate on the interior. Harmon is similarly sized to Jones too. 

Grade: A

 



Bills (pick 30): Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Not Buffalo's largest need, but safety should be addressed reasonably early, and Starks is as pro-ready as they come at the position. Sean McDermott has a long history of getting the most out of safeties, and Starks would be one of the most talented safeties he's coached. 

Grade: A-

 



Commanders (pick 29): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Adore this pick. This is more where he should be selected in real life. And I love that Warren wouldn't have to be "the guy" instantly with Terry McLaurin in tow. Fine mentee opportunity under Zach Ertz entering Year 2 of the Jayden Daniels era. 

Grade: A-

 



Lions (pick 28): Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Athleticism and versatility galore here with this pick for the Lions. There may be some growing pains from a strength perspective, yet he has All-Pro upside because of how well he moves. Sensible for Detroit to continue to reload along the offensive line. 

Grade: B

 



Ravens (pick 27): Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The sack production, not the pressure production, was there for Ezeiruaku in 2024, and he'd be a drastically different pick for the Ravens historically from a size perspective. Quality, all-around prospect though. 

Grade: B

 



Rams (pick 26): Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

It's time for the Rams to add a premier talent in the cornerback room, after fielding a mostly patchwork unit the past few years. 

Grade: A-

 



Texans (pick 25): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Love what Houston has done this offseason to attempt to improve the offensive line after how bad it's been the first two seasons of the C.J. Stroud era. The injury is concerning, but Simmons may not have to play instantly given the free-agent moves. 

Grade: A

 



Vikings (pick 24): Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Surprised it wasn't a few other positions like defensive tackle or interior offensive line, yet Emmanwori getting to play with Harrison Smith for a season before taking over in Brian Flores' scheme would be tremendous for the Vikings. 

Grade: A

 



Packers (pick 23): Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

This is maybe the most boom-or-bust pick in the first round, among defensive players. How fast is Johnson? Can he improve his tackling? It does fill a clear-cut need in Green Bay, though. 

Grade: B-

 



Chargers (pick 22): Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

I love this selection, because the Chargers do need more beef -- and just pure talent -- at defensive tackle. They get both of those elements in spades with Grant who has an obvious connection to Jim Harbaugh. 

Grade: A-

 



Saints (pick 21 - via mock trade with Steelers): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

In a vacuum, this is too early for Dart, but it's understandable given the Saints' drastic need at the quarterback position and a new head coach with a quarterback background running the show. 

Grade: B

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, landing spots, future outlook, more
Dave Richard
Jaxson Dart NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, landing spots, future outlook, more


 



Broncos (pick 20): Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland is one of my "buyer beware" prospects in this class. The separation skill is legitimate. He's a dynamic mover. I question his YAC skill and contested-catch ability. I do love the pairing with Sean Payton, who coached Jimmy Graham for a long time in New Orleans. Frankly, Tyler Warren would've been a better pick if Denver was adamant about selecting tight end. 

Grade: C-

Colston Loveland NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, future outlook and more
Dave Richard
Colston Loveland NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, future outlook and more


 



Seahawks (pick 18): Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Smart pick by Seattle, a club that needs an infusion of pure talent on its defense, beyond the secondary. Campbell is a rangy, modern-day linebacker who'll thrive under Mike Macdonald. 

Grade: A-

 



Bengals (pick 17): Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall 

The Bengals need more impact from the defensive line, and while Green may take time to acclimate to the NFL coming from the small-school level, his upside is through the roof given his bend, burst, and flashes of pass-rush moves. Surprised not an interior rusher or offensive linemen to protect Joe Burrow. 

Grade: A-

 



Cardinals (pick 16): Matthew Golden, WR, Texas 

A need addressed for Arizona, a complementary piece to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the receiver room. I do think there's a little bit of bowl-game bias at work with Golden's ascension. I didn't see 4.29 on film, and he's not an uber-talented separator with route-running nuance. 

Grade: C+

Matthew Golden NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, future outlook and more
Dave Richard
Matthew Golden NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comparison, future outlook and more


 



Falcons (pick 15): Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

On paper, Williams has premier upside given his length and NFL-caliber frame. Plus he's young. The productivity at Georgia was lackluster. He's super risky. But, Atlanta does desperately need edge-rushing help. 

Grade: C+

 



Colts (pick 14): Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

On film, this is sensible. But I can't simply ignore the extremely poor pre-draft workout from the Alabama blocker. The Colts do need interior blockers after losing some pieces this offseason. Booker is a mauler. Just very limited movement skills. 

Grade: C

2025 NFL Draft: Former first-round pick determines who's overhyped and who deserves more love
Blake Brockermeyer
2025 NFL Draft: Former first-round pick determines who's overhyped and who deserves more love


 



Dolphins (pick 13): Armand Membou, OT, Missouri 

Love this selection. Because Mike McDaniel is going to ask his offensive linemen to get lateral often, and Membou is arguably the best pure athlete in the class. Good selection with the long-term in mind too, at a premium position. 

Grade: A

 



Cowboys (pick 12): Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

I'm in the minority here, but I'm significantly lower on Barron than this. He's older, not a reliable tackler, and three of his interceptions in 2024 were of the gift-wrapped variety in 2024. Short arms, too. The testing is encouraging. No doubt. This simply feels too rich. 

Grade: C-

2025 NFL Draft: Buyer beware on Jahdae Barron, Colston Loveland and these other top prospects
Chris Trapasso
2025 NFL Draft: Buyer beware on Jahdae Barron, Colston Loveland and these other top prospects


