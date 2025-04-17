2025 NFL mock draft live updates: Watch all seven rounds live with grades for every first-round pick

One week away from the 2025 NFL Draft means it's time for a comprehensive, multi-analyst event: a live seven-round mock draft courtesy of CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" podcast.

Now, let me set the scene for you. This mock draft of all 257 picks will feature 10 CBS Sports NFL and college football analysts split into four separate "GM groups" who will pick for eight separate teams from Round 1 to Round 7. Here's a breakdown of how it will work:

Ryan Wilson will be shouldering every round for the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Broncos, Lions, Vikings and Eagles.

Bryant McFadden (Round 1), Cooper Petagna (Rounds 2-3) and Josh Edwards (Rounds 4-7) have the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Dolphins, Bengals, Steelers, Texans and Commanders.

Former Titans GM Ran Carthon (Round 1), Mike Renner (Rounds 2-4) and myself (Rounds 5-7) have the Browns, Raiders, Bears, Colts, Seahawks, Chargers, Rams, and Bills.

Pete Prisco (Round 1), Leger Douzable (Rounds 2-3) and Emory Hunt (Rounds 4-7) are assigned to the Giants, Jets, 49ers, Falcons, Buccaneers, Packers, Ravens, and Chiefs.

It's all going down on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m. ET, and we'll be here the entire way, handing out grades for every first-round pick and then providing additional thoughts throughout the event. So sit back and enjoy the madness before the actual madness begins a week from today with Round 1 of the NFL Draft from Green Bay, Wisconsin.